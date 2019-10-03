Guaranteed Rate Partners with Notarize to Power FlashClose ™: The Next Generation of Homebuying

|By Business Wire
Guaranteed Rate, Inc., one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, today announces its partnership with Notarize, the first company to enable an entirely online real estate closing process. FlashClose, ™ the most convenient homebuying platform, aims to achieve record-setting times as it delivers an experience built for the next generation of homebuyers.
“Our vision at Guaranteed Rate is to deliver a best-in-class homebuying experience for every generation,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Operating Officer Nikolaos Athanasiou. “We are thrilled to announce this integration with Notarize for FlashClose, which puts even more power in the hands of homebuyers—wherever and however they want to close.”
Now, whether it’s from the bottom of the Grand Canyon or on an airplane 30,000 feet above ground, eligible borrowers can electronically review, sign and notarize closing documents from their internet-connected devices—anytime, anywhere.
FlashClose ™ redefines the closing process by giving borrowers the tools they need to close on their own terms: online or high-tech and high touch with a loan originator in person. With more than $25 billion in total funded loan volume this year, Guaranteed Rate has become one of the top three retail lenders in the country by delivering an on-the-go experience built for the next generation of homebuyers. This marks the first time Notarize has partnered with a lender of this scale.
“Our vision is to empower anyone to walk into a home they love, and buy it on their terms—even same day," said Adam Pase, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Notarize. "Guaranteed Rate shares our passion for excellence and boasts a reputation as one of the most tech-forward lenders in the country. We’re excited to partner with Guaranteed Rate to be first to market with a fully digital real estate experience.”
The teaming of Guaranteed Rate and Notarize will enable a complete, end-to-end digital real estate experience. Loan officers, real estate professionals and title agents will now be able to connect online through FlashClose with buyers and sellers to verify identity, review closing documents and answer questions. The majority of Americans will soon be able to go from house hunting to closing entirely online.
About Guaranteed Rate Companies
Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has over 5,000 employees in more than 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.
About Notarize
Notarize is the first platform to empower thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support life's most important moments. As the first company in the country to enable fully online real estate closings, Notarize is used by more than 2,000 title agents, the fastest-growing national lenders, and has helped people buy and sell more than $5 billion in real estate—entirely online.
For more information on our mission, visit notarize.com.
