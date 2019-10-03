Samsung Pay e Finablr anunciam parceria para pagamentos internacionais

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 3, 2019 04:12 PM EDT
A Finablr PLC, uma plataforma global para pagamentos, e a Samsung Electronics América introduziram hoje o recurso Money Transfer ao Samsung Pay. Este novo serviço de transferência internacional de dinheiro, incluído no aplicativo, é o primeiro deste tipo disponível nos EUA e oferece aos usuários pagamentos internacionais simples e seguros enviados para 47 países por meio de uma gama de métodos de pagamento, tudo isso inserido na carteira móvel nativa da Samsung. O serviço combina a conveniência, a escala e a segurança do Samsung Pay com o alcance internacional da Finablr e 40 anos de experiência em pagamentos internacionais para colocar os pagamentos móveis nas mãos de milhões de consumidores.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005827/pt/
Samsung Pay and Finablr Announce Cross-Border Payments Partnership (Photo: AETOSWire)
Os usuários do Samsung Pay nos EUA podem usar os cartões de débito ou de crédito pré-registrados e qualificados que já possuem no Samsung Pay para enviar dinheiro na maioria das principais moedas com segurança e proteção para destinatários por intermédio da rede global da Finablr. O serviço alavanca os recursos de distribuição e de alcance global da Finablr, proporcionando uma ampla gama de opções de pagamento elaboradas de acordo com as preferências do destinatário – desde depósitos bancários até dinheiro em espécie disponível para ser retirado. Esta parceria marca uma colaboração significativa entre a Samsung e a Finablr para o lançamento de um serviço como este em escala global.
O Money Transfer é oferecido pela Travelex, empresa do grupo Finablr, e oferece aos clientes do Samsung Pay:
- Conveniência – O serviço oferece aos usuários a capacidade de enviar dinheiro com simplicidade aos seus destinatários por intermédio de uma gama de métodos digitais e físicos de pagamento em 47 países com apenas alguns cliques no telefone. Basta os consumidores abrirem o aplicativo Samsung Pay e as ferramentas estão prontamente disponíveis.
- Transparência – Com este serviço, todos os encargos e taxas de câmbio já estão incluídos, assim, os usuários sabem quanto pagarão antes de transferir o dinheiro com segurança.
- Segurança – A rede de marcas de confiança da Finablr, incluindo a Travelex, com os seus 40 anos de experiência em pagamentos internacionais e licenciada por mais de 100 agências reguladoras em âmbito global, oferece segurança, confiabilidade e tranquilidade aos usuários deste recurso do Samsung Pay, que recorre à credenciais baseadas em tokens e suporte de segurança da Samsung Knox.
“Nossos consumidores são globais e têm parentes e amigos em todas as partes do mundo. A Samsung está empolgada com a oportunidade de permitir que os usuários enviem dinheiro dos EUA para o resto do mundo tornando esse processo simples, seguro e transparente”, disse Sang W. Ahn, vice-presidente e diretor da Divisão de Conteúdo e Serviços da Samsung Electronics America. “Money Transfer é a primeira etapa da nossa visão de transformar o Samsung Pay em uma plataforma que torna a vida financeira dos usuários mais conveniente. A gama de serviços do Samsung Pay, desenvolvida em colaboração próxima com líderes do setor como a Finablr, nos coloca em uma posição que nos permite afetar de maneira positiva as experiências financeiras do dia a dia dos consumidores”.
Promoth Manghat, diretor executivo do Grupo Finablr, comentou, “É com imensa satisfação que fazemos parceria com a Samsung para lançar esse novo recurso de pagamentos internacionais incluído no aplicativo. Respaldado pela nossa plataforma de tecnologia integrada, este serviço demonstra a capacidade que temos de impulsionar inovação nos pagamentos. A combinação da nossa rede líder no setor e tecnologia pioneira com a liderança da Samsung no mercado de dispositivos móveis nos permite inovar a uma escala que é única no mercado global de pagamentos internacionais, avaliado em US$ 127 trilhões. Essa parceria promove a nossa missão de atender às necessidades crescentes dos consumidores financeiros e solidifica ainda mais a nossa posição como parceiro preferencial para as empresas de pagamentos globais e tecnologia”.
O Money Transfer no Samsung Pay está disponível atualmente nos EUA. O serviço será ampliado para outros mercados em 2020.
*Fonte: AETOSWire
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005827/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT