Accenture to Acquire Nytec to Innovate Connected Experiences for Clients

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Nytec Inc., an award-winning product innovation and engineering company. Founded in 1975, Nytec is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, and has a team of 250 professionals.

Nytec will become part of Accenture Industry X.0, which offers capabilities that drive the digital reinvention of industry. This includes creating new types of products, services and experiences, and better ways to design, engineer, manufacture, operate and support them across their entire lifecycle.

Nytec will expand Accenture Industry X.0’s ability to innovate connected, Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled experiences for clients from idea through to realization — an area in which both Accenture and Nytec have already demonstrated success. Nytec is Select Innovation Partner for IoT Equipment Design and Engineering for Carnival Corporation’s Ocean Medallion™ guest experience transformation, while Accenture has been named Premier Innovation Partner for Carnival Corporation’s Global Experience and Innovation Team.

Nytec will add deep expertise in software platform development and engineering to Accenture Industry X.0 that is required to build the underlying IoT infrastructure and systems for connected experiences, particularly for clients in the consumer tech, industrial high tech, hospitality, travel, and consumer goods and services industries.

Nytec operates an end-to-end LEED Platinum certified Product Innovation Center (PIC) in Kirkland, WA where it offers design, prototype development, engineering and support services for manufacturing. Accenture is planning to expand the PIC and bring it into its network of Forges, which is part of its global Industry X.0 Innovation Network of more than 20 facilities. The network combines startup thinking with rapid prototyping, delivery and ramp-up capabilities to co-develop new products and services with clients and bring them to market quickly.

“Our ambition is to become a key partner for clients wanting to transform their business through innovation that is coming from the fusion of software, physical products and connectivity,” said Craig McNeil, Accenture Industry X.0 lead, North America. “We’ve been building the skillset to deliver on this ambition, in part through our acquisitions of hardware engineering company Mindtribe and embedded software development firm Pillar Technology, and with Nytec we will continue to expand it.”

“Our designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts translate complex problems into compelling, simple solutions that deliver the ultimate user experience,” said Rich Lerz, CEO of Nytec. “Becoming part of Accenture Industry X.0 will allow our team to scale services for our clients and get access to the best brands in the world.”

Other acquisitions that have strengthened Accenture Industry X.0 include product design and innovation firm Altitude in Boston, strategic design consultancy designaffairs, and technology consultancy Zielpuls, both in Munich, Germany.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

