Samsung Pay y Finablr Anuncian una Asociación de Pagos a Través de las Fronteras

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 3, 2019 06:56 PM EDT
PLC Finablr, una plataforma global para pagos, y Samsung Electronics America presentaron hoy la función Money Transfer (Transferencia de dinero) en Samsung Pay. Este nuevo servicio internacional de transferencia de dinero en la aplicación, el primero de su tipo en los Estados Unidos, ofrece a los usuarios pagos a través de las fronteras seguros y sin interrupciones a 47 países a través de una variedad de métodos de pago, todo dentro de la billetera móvil nativa de Samsung. El servicio combina la comodidad, escala y seguridad de Samsung Pay con el alcance internacional de Finablr y 40 años de experiencia en pagos a través de las fronteras para llevar los pagos móviles a las manos de millones de consumidores.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005872/es/
Samsung Pay and Finablr Announce Cross-Border Payments Partnership (Photo: AETOSWire)
Los usuarios de Samsung Pay en los Estados Unidos pueden usar sus tarjetas de débito o de crédito prerregistradas, elegibles y actuales en Samsung Pay para enviar dinero de manera segura en la mayoría de las monedas principales a sus destinatarios a través de la red global de Finablr. El servicio aprovecha las capacidades de distribución y alcance a nivel mundial de Finablr, al brindar una amplia variedad de opciones de pago adaptadas a las preferencias del destinatario, desde depósitos bancarios hasta efectivo disponible para retirar. Esta asociación marca una colaboración significativa entre Samsung y Finablr al lanzar este gran servicio a escala global.
Money Transfer se llevó a cabo por la empresa del grupo Finablr, Travelex, y ofrece a los clientes de Samsung Pay:
- Comodidad - El servicio ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de enviar dinero sin problemas a sus destinatarios a través de una variedad de métodos de pago físicos y digitales en 47 países, con solo tocar un par de teclas en sus teléfonos celulares. Los consumidores simplemente abren la aplicación de Samsung Pay, y las herramientas están al alcance de su mano.
- Transparencia - Con este servicio, todas las tarifas y los tipos de cambio se incluyen por adelantado para que los usuarios sepan cuánto pagarán antes de transferir fondos de manera segura.
- Seguridad - La red de marcas confiables de Finablr, incluida Travelex, con sus 40 años de experiencia en pagos a través de las fronteras y con licencia para más de 100 reguladores a nivel mundial, brinda seguridad, confiabilidad y tranquilidad a los usuarios de Samsung Pay de esta función, que utiliza credenciales tokenizadas y está respaldada por la seguridad de Samsung Knox.
“Nuestros consumidores son globales, y tienen amigos y familiares en todo el mundo. Samsung se complace en posibilitar que los usuarios envíen dinero de los Estados Unidos al resto del mundo de una forma simple, segura y transparente”, expresó Sang W. Ahn, vicepresidente y gerente de la división de Contenido y Servicios de Samsung Electronics America. “Money Transfer es un primer paso en nuestra visión para evolucionar Samsung Pay en una plataforma que haga la vida financiera de los usuarios más cómoda. La gama de servicios en Samsung Pay, desarrollada en estrecha colaboración con líderes de la industria como Finablr, nos posiciona para causar un impacto positivo en las experiencias financieras cotidianas de los consumidores”.
Promoth Manghat, director ejecutivo del grupo en Finablr, comentó: “Nos complace asociarnos con Samsung para lanzar esta nueva capacidad de pagos a través de las fronteras en la aplicación. Respaldado por nuestra plataforma tecnológica integrada, este servicio demuestra nuestra capacidad para impulsar la innovación en pagos. La combinación de nuestra red líder en la industria y la tecnología pionera con el liderazgo de Samsung en el mercado de dispositivos móviles nos permite innovar a una escala única en el mercado global de pagos a través de las fronteras de 127 billones de USD. Esta asociación acelera nuestra misión de satisfacer las necesidades cambiantes de los consumidores financieros y fortalece aún más nuestra posición como socio de elección para las empresas de tecnología y pagos a nivel mundial”.
Money Transfer para Samsung Pay ya está disponible en los Estados Unidos. El servicio se implementará en otros mercados en 2020.
*Fuente: AETOSWire
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005872/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT