Seamless SCA von Signifyd erhält Zertifizierung des EMVCo: wichtiger Meilenstein für europäische E-Commerce-Unternehmen

|October 3, 2019 07:46 PM EDT
Die Lösung Seamless SCA™ von Signifyd für Einzelhändler, die den anspruchsvollen Anforderungen bei der Kundenauthentifizierung für PSD2 in Europa gerecht werden wollen, ist ab heute die erste Lösung für 3-D Secure Version 2.2, die alle Händlerdomän-Zertifizierungen des EMVCo bekommt.
Signifyd wandte sich für die Partnerschaft bei Seamless SCA an mSIGNIA. So können die branchenführenden Plattformen von Signifyd für den Schutz vor Betrug und für die Einhaltung von Bestimmungen mit den erstklassigen 3DS-Technologien von mSIGNIA kombiniert werden. mSignia hatte bisher 2.1-Zertifizierungen inne und ist jetzt für Version 2.2 der zentralen Komponenten innerhalb der Domäne des Händlers zertifiziert. Das Zertifikat gilt auch für 3DS Server und 3DS SDKs, u. a. für Browser, iOS und Android.
Die Betriebsgenehmigung für Seamless SCA vom EMVCo - dem Konsortium der Zahlungsbranche, das EMV-Spezifikationen im Zusammenhang mit der Interoperabilität und Authentifizierung sicherer Zahlungstransaktionen herausgibt - stellt einen wichtigen Meilenstein für europäische E-Commerce-Unternehmen dar.
Die Händler waren auf der dringenden Suche nach Lösungen, die die neuen, durch PSD2 entstandenen SCA-Anforderungen erfüllen, ohne das Kundenerlebnis zu beeinträchtigen oder den Konversionsraten zu schaden. Die Verfügbarkeit von 3-D Secure Version 2.2 ist ein zentraler Meilenstein für die PSD2-Compliance, da dies die erste Version ist, über die Ausnahmen und Supply-Chain-Agilität (SCA) kommuniziert werden können, die von einer beauftragten Behörde für die ausgebenden Banken realisiert werden.
„Die kombinierte Lösung, die Signifyd und mSIGMIA anbieten, steht für genau die Art moderner Technologie und Vordenkerposition, die der Markt braucht“, sagte Paul Rodgers, der Vorstandsvorsitzende von Vendorcom, der die Entwicklung der SCA seit Jahren genau verfolgt. „Sie trägt zu dem Ziel bei, dass PSD2 sicher, einfach und effizient wird, und verhindert tatsächlich gleichzeitig Betrugsfälle. Sie ist ein großartiges Beispiel dafür, wie innovative, marktbewusste Lösungen durch Kooperation realisiert werden können.“
Seamless SCA bedeutet für Signifyd eine natürliche Erweiterung, nachdem das Unternehmen Einzelhändler bereits seit Jahren befähigt, sich ohne Angst vor Betrug im Handel zu betätigen. Das unverkennbare Signatur „Guaranteed Fraud Protection“ (garantierter Schutz vor Betrug) des Unternehmens nutzt Big Data, maschinelles Lernen und Fachkompetenz, um innerhalb eines Handelsnetzes aus 10.000 Einzelhändlern betrügerische ebenso wie legitime Aufträge erkennen zu können.
Es ist nicht nur die erste zertifizierte Lösung für 3-D Secure Version 2.2, die verfügbar ist, sondern auch die einzige komplette Plattform, die vollständige Chargeback-Abdeckung für sämtliche Chargebacks (Rückbuchungen) bietet - und nicht nur für Chargebacks bei Betrug. Um ein reibungsloses Kundenerlebnis zu gewährleisten, nutzt Seamless SCA Verhaltens-Biometrie, um das Inhärenz-Element von SCA zu authentifizieren - so wie es die Europäische Bankenaufsichtsbehörde genehmigt hat und von den zuständigen Behörden des Europäischen Wirtschaftsraums bevorzugt wird, einschließlich der britischen Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (Financial Conduct Authority).
mSIGNIA wird von altgedienten Fachleuten für mobile Sicherheit geleitet, die bei Gemalto und Symantec Erfahrung gesammelt haben und das technische Beratungsgremium des EMVCo beraten haben.
„Seit vier Jahren gehört mSIGNIA zum ursprünglichen Design des 3DS2-Protokolls, mit dem es zum ersten Mal überhaupt möglich ist, reibungslosen Schutz vor Betrug wie etwa die Lösung von Signifyd zur Verfügung zu haben. Für diese Lösung wird das 3DS-Protokoll auf eine Weise genutzt, die mit der Art kompatibel ist, wie Emittenten und Banken kommunizieren, und den Bedarf von PSD2 an dynamischen Verknüpfungen erfüllen“, sagte Paul Miller, CEO von mSIGNIA.
Signifyd wurde zu Beginn dieses Jahres Teil von mSIGNIA, als immer deutlicher wurde, dass sich europäischen Einzelhändlern unüberwindbare Hürden stellen, wenn sie die SCA-Anforderungen für PSD2 bei Card-not-present-Transaktionen erfüllen wollen. PSD2 trat im September in Kraft. Signifyd unterhält mit mSIGNIA eine exklusive Partnerschaft für die Verwendung der gemeinsamen Technologie durch Händler in Europa.
Die Durchsetzung von SCA im Zusammenhang mit online vorgenommenen Card-not-present-Transaktionen wurde verschoben, damit E-Commerce-Unternehmen noch mehr Zeit haben, praktikable Lösungen zu finden. Die Aufsichtsbehörden haben jedoch Erwartungen gestellt, wonach Händler, Anbieter von Zahlungsdiensten und Banken im ersten Quartal des Jahres 2020 bereit sein müssen, den Datenverkehr mit 3-D Secure Version 2.2 zu testen. Wenn Sie mehr über Seamless SCA erfahren möchten, verschaffen Sie sich am 23. Oktober um 15:00 Uhr BST (16:00 MESZ) bei unserem Webinar einen Überblick zur Nutzung von 3-D Secure Version 2.2 durch Seamless SCA.
Über Signifyd
Signifyd ermöglicht angstfreien Handel, indem es eine lückenlose kommerzielle Schutzplattform bietet. Angetrieben vom Signifyd Commerce Network kann sein hoch entwickeltes Maschinenlernsystem Händler vor Betrug, missbräuchlichem Kundenverhalten und Ertragsverlusten schützen, die von Barrieren und Reibungen bei der Einkaufserfahrung verursacht werden. Zu den Kunden von Signifyd zählen eine Reihe von Fortune-1000-Unternehmen und Internethändler der Top-500-Liste. Signifyd hat seinen Hauptsitz im kalifornischen San José und verfügt über Niederlassungen in Belfast, London, Denver und New York
Über mSIGNIA
mSIGNIA, der Marktführer im Bereich analytische Identität für Zahlungen und Erfinder der Digital Biometrics, liefert reibungslose Multifaktor-Authentifizierung von Nutzern und Geräten. Die datenverwalteten Lösungen von mSIGNIA für „Mobile-first“ verfügen über patentierte „Digital Biometrics“, bei denen zur Identifizierung von Nutzer und Gerät anonymisierte Versionen von Personalisierungs- und Logdaten auf dem Gerät verwendet werden. Diese Daten (und die Art und Weise, wie sie sich ändern) bilden das Digital Biometric des Nutzers. Dieses ist noch charakteristischer als der Fingerabdruck sowie unabhängig von der Hardware. Da derartige Daten häufig auf mehreren Geräten synchronisiert werden, kann mSIGNIA die Nutzer geräteübergreifend und sogar auf neuen Geräten erkennen. mSIGNIA ist seit vier Jahren technischer Berater des EMVCo sowie technischer Anbieter für globale EMV 3DS-Lösungen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005881/de/
