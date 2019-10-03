La région EMOA accueille la première série SugarConnection à Paris pour présenter sa plateforme révolutionnaire d’expérience clientèle intelligente et ses nouveaux produits

|By Business Wire
|
October 3, 2019 08:23 PM EDT
SugarCRM Inc.®, la Société qui aide les organisations à offrir des expériences client exceptionnelles est en pleine préparation de la SugarConnection Paris, un événement lors duquel un expert de la fidélité à la marque et de la clientèle en ligne, Alex Hunter, officiera en tant qu’intervenant principal. L’événement qui se tiendra à Paris marque le troisième de quatre événements mondiaux réservés exclusivement à la clientèle et aux partenaires stratégiques de Sugar.
Les participants peuvent s’attendre à un événement entièrement destiné à la clientèle, dans la continuité de l’expérience SugarConnection Boston datant de la semaine dernière et qui avait fait salle comble. Les participants pourront s’immerger dans des présentations de la direction, des sessions « Demandez aux experts » ainsi qu’un Sugar Market, Sell, Serve dédié, auxquels s’ajoutent désormais les présentations lancées tout dernièrement, Discover et Connect, pour générer des revenus accrus, fournir un service client d’excellence, et maximiser la fidélité.
Intervenant très sollicité, M. Hunter étudie comment la technologie peut améliorer la compréhension des clients et aider à personnaliser l’offre d’activités de service, au-delà d’un simple outil pour améliorer le résultat net. Il captivera l’attention des participants de Paris en livrant des exemples de service clientèle exceptionnel (et exceptionnellement mauvais), et en expliquant comment répondre aux clients qui demandent à être traités en tant qu’individus.
« SugarConnection Paris a de très nombreuses opportunités à offrir », a déclaré M. Hunter. « J’ai particulièrement hâte de partager les leçons que j’ai apprises sur la façon dont les marques sont perçues différemment sur des marchés spécifiques, et j’espère que les participants pourront l’appliquer dans leurs propres entreprises. » Tout en faisant référence à des sociétés telles que Virgin America, Apple et Coca-Cola, il explorera les différentes manières d’instaurer une relation constamment impressionnante avec ses clients, par le biais du contact qui les relie à la marque, quels que soient l’endroit et la forme de cette prise de contact.
« Nous sommes ravis d’accueillir Alex Hunter à SugarConnection Paris », s’est félicité James Frampton, directeur général pour la région EMOA. « Nous jouissons d’une forte communauté et d’un grand nombre de clients, partenaires et fournisseurs, dans lesquels nous réinvestissons constamment de sorte à stimuler un engagement de la clientèle amélioré. Alex Hunter est un conférencier dynamique dont l’expérience d’entreprise en première ligne divertit et enrichit nos clients et partenaires à plusieurs niveaux. »
Les inscriptions sont désormais ouvertes pour l’événement de Paris organisé à Châteauform City, Les Jardins de Saint Dominique, le 23 octobre 2019. La date et le lieu du dernier événement à Sydney en Australie début 2020 seront annoncés prochainement ; les clients peuvent obtenir de plus amples informations ici.
À propos de SugarCRM
Leader de la gestion de l’expérience client, SugarCRM permet aux entreprises de créer des relations clients rentables en proposant des expériences personnalisées extrêmement pertinentes tout au long du parcours du client. Nous donnons aux entreprises les moyens de renforcer les relations clients existantes, de créer de nouvelles relations grâce à des informations exploitables et à une automatisation intelligente, et de mieux comprendre le client à chaque étape de son parcours. Cela permet aux entreprises d’accélérer la création de la demande, d’accroître leurs revenus, de fournir un service clientèle optimal et d’augmenter la fidélisation des clients. Notre plateforme intuitive et conviviale facilite la gestion de l’expérience client et est accessible à tous, ce qui permet aux professionnels du marketing, de la vente et des services de se concentrer sur des activités à fort impact et à valeur ajoutée, qui créent des clients pour la vie.
Basée dans la Silicon Valley, SugarCRM est soutenue par Accel-KKR. Plus de 2 millions de personnes dans plus de 120 pays comptent sur SugarCRM.
Pour en savoir plus, visitez le site www.sugarcrm.com, ou suivez @SugarCRM.
REMARQUE : SugarCRM et le logo de SugarCRM sont des marques commerciales déposées, de SugarCRM Inc. Les marques commerciales des tiers, dont il est fait mention appartiennent à leur propriétaire respectif.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005889/fr/
