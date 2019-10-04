Toyoda Gosei to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) will exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 23 through November 4.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005041/en/
Toyoda Gosei Booth (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Toyoda Gosei booth will highlight the company’s efforts to “grow as a global company that delivers satisfaction to customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment” as presented in its 2025 Business Plan. The company will display its CASE technologies that contribute to the coming mobility society and its concept models for future interiors and exteriors as a manufacturer specializing in rubber and plastics.
1. Main exhibits
1-1. CASE technologies
Modular products that combine safety functions and attractive design by integrating sensors and other electronic components into Toyoda Gosei’s main products such as front grilles and steering wheels, and new airbags for the age of autonomous driving will be exhibited.
Front grille module
This module is equipped with sensing functions that recognize the surrounding environment with cameras and millimeter wave radars, and signage functions that communicate the vehicle’s operating status to people nearby with LED lights.
Steering wheel module
Human machine interface functions are added for coordinated vehicle operations between humans and systems. Driver monitoring functions sense the condition of the driver with cameras and sensors, and information functions convey information with light and vibration.
• Comfortable operation is achieved through linkage with the steering systems of JTEKT Corporation.
Next-generation safety system
Airbags are integrated into seats to accommodate the more diverse occupant postures that are expected with autonomous driving.
• Seats equipped with these airbags can also be viewed at the Toyota Boshoku Corporation booth.
1-2. Future concept
Flesby III
In Flesby III, AI is applied to a soft body made with the use of rubber and plastic technology, making this car like a partner that can communicate through touch.
This exterior concept includes a safety function that absorbs shocks in the event of contact with a pedestrian, and an energy-saving function that optimizes the vehicle shape according to the driving situation.
The interior concept has a “first class” function that creates a feeling of calmness with a softly enveloping sheet and LED lighting that changes color depending on the scene.
1-3. Elemental technologies (experience area)
Visitors can experience various elemental technologies being employed for the realization of future concepts.
Commu-Touch
This is a haptic technology that simulates various tactile sensations using the vibration of e-Rubber, a next-generation rubber that expands and contracts with electricity.
e-Float
This technology uses vertical GaN power devices that can handle high power and high frequency power to send electricity wirelessly.
2. Press briefing
A press briefing will be held by the Toyoda Gosei President as shown below.
|
Date and time:
|
Thursday, October 24, 2019; 10:45–11:00
|
Place:
|
Toyoda Gosei Booth, Tokyo Big Sight (South Hall 3, 4)
|
Presenter:
|
Toyoda Gosei President Naoki Miyazaki
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005041/en/
