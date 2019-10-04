SolarWinds Wins “Password Management Solution of the Year” Award in 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

|By Business Wire
|
October 4, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that its SolarWinds® Passportal solution has been named the winner of the “Password Management Solution of the Year” award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.
SolarWinds Passportal provides simple yet security-focused password and documentation management tailored for the operations of a managed services provider (MSP). The cloud-based platform offers channel partners automated password protection while making storing, managing, and retrieving passwords and client knowledge quick and easy from virtually any connected device. SolarWinds Passportal helps protect businesses from data breaches, cybersecurity threats, and network vulnerabilities.
“SolarWinds Passportal is an industry-leading, SOC2-certified security software platform designed to help MSPs easily integrate password management and privileged client knowledge management as part of the tools they’re already using,” said Colin Knox, director of Product Strategy, SolarWinds. “This 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award validates the success and innovation we are committed to delivering to our customers. Simply put, we believe security shouldn’t be complex, and it shouldn’t be out of reach. We’re honored to have been recognized for our continued commitment to helping MSPs solve the security challenges they face every day.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“SolarWinds Passportal is an incredibly powerful new addition to SolarWinds’ suite of IT solutions, and it successfully breaks through the crowded field of security solutions from various MSP and IT service providers,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “By satisfying a major market pain point and giving technicians quick and controlled access to privileged client credentials and information needed to manage client IT systems, SolarWinds Passportal is a standout platform in this year’s CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, and we are thrilled to recognize the company as a winner.”
In 2019, Passportal was recognized as the “Most Valuable Software” at the MSP Innovation Awards in New York and “Most Innovative Solution” at ASCII in Texas. In 2018, it earned “Best Revenue Opportunity” at DattoCon in Texas, and “Best Password Management” at the eChannelNews & eCNTv Reseller Choice Awards in Toronto, Ontario.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them in places like our THWACK online community allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com
The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.
© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
