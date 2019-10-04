NantHealth®, GE Healthcare, AirStrip and iProcedures Join Forces to Present at the HIMSS Asia Pacific 2019 Conference

|By Business Wire
|
|October 4, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, announced today it will be presenting with GE Healthcare, AirStrip and iProcedures, at the Interoperability Showcase at the HIMSS Asia Pacific 2019 conference, October 7 – 10 in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Interoperability Showcase will demonstrate how clinicians can spend less time on documentation and more time analyzing data in near real-time to improve patient outcomes. NantHealth is excited to demonstrate the conference theme of how to plan, implement and commit to creating quantifiable and sustainable value-based care for patients.
In addition, NantHealth will be unveiling new features to its Connected Care product line. Updates in the VCX 3.0 patient vitals software will help accelerate rounding workflow at the point of care to allow for automated vital signs capture and easy entry of other pertinent observations. Streamlining data validation and providing a touch-based interface to document vital signs data can help reduce patient overstays and facilitate faster decision making. In addition, VCX 3.0 software will now support "smart" patient vitals monitors such as the GE VC150. This new capability enables hospitals to integrate VCX 3.0 software with legacy vitals, monitors while simultaneously supporting their transition to next-generation vitals monitors. New features in the Shuttle cable will help improve data collection, efficiency and accuracy using a medical-grade serial-to-USB interface cable to streamline data flow.
The following companies will showcase how healthcare organizations can empower value creation through innovative, interoperable technology solutions:
- GE Healthcare – throughout a patient’s surgery, an anesthesiologist is able to leverage advanced clinical tools, note normal trends and steady vital sign flow from GE Healthcare’s fully digital Aisys CS2 anesthesia machine, gas module and Carescape B650 patient monitor;
- NantHealth – DCX will allow for vast amounts of data to be routed appropriately to any clinical end system with our partners from AirStrip and iProcedures. Updates in the VCX 3.0 software integrates medical device data into clinical records to reduce costly medical errors, increase provider satisfaction and improve care;
- AirStrip – empowers connected healthcare through a mobile interoperability platform that enables care collaboration and health system innovation;
- iProcedures – using the iPro Anesthesia mobile device, the anesthesiologist can review and acknowledge before ultimately saving the information to the patient’s EMR.
“NantHealth is honored to be one of the few companies invited to participate in the Interoperability Showcase,” said Wesley Madden, BSN, RN, Vice President of Connected Care, NantHealth. “Presenting with our long-standing partners, GE Healthcare, AirStrip and iProcedures, demonstrates our commitment to integration and innovation across hospitals and health systems by reducing clinician burden and increasing time for direct patient care."
For more information, visit NantHealth inside the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase™ at HIMSS AsiaPac ‘19 or at https://info.nanthealth.com/himss-asiapac-2019.
About NantHealth, Inc.
NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payors, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth’s comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), connected care solutions that deliver medical device interoperability (DCX device connectivity platform and VCX patient vitals software) and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HIMSS:
HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of health through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through their innovation companies, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Their members include more than 80,000 individuals and 650 corporate organizations. For more information, visit https://www.himss.org/.
