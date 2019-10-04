Global Smart Homes Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $112.8 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|October 4, 2019 10:53 AM EDT
The "Smart Homes Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart home technology market is expected to reach an estimated $112.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the wired and wireless smart home technology market looks attractive with opportunities in the home safety and security, appliance, entertainment, lighting, HVAC, healthcare, and kitchen applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards safety and security, increasing consumer need for simplicity and personalized experience, and the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the smart home industry, include development of voice assistant technology for high-end automated households, emergence of air quality sensor devices that measure volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and growing adoption of video enabled drones.
The report forecasts that the safety and security market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing need for continuous monitoring services to reduce the risk of crime, burglary, and theft. The entertainment segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by the increasing need of advanced technology that can provide a single platform for high level of control, flexibility, and deliver the best entertainment experience.
Within the smart home market, the wireless segment is expected to remain the largest technology. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Zigbee in healthcare, safety and security applications to support remote monitoring facilities, and consumer comfort and convenience enhancement.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud based technologies and increasing awareness related to safety and security. Increasing population, urbanization, rising standard of living, and increasing government expenditure on smart cities will further spur the growth in this region.
Some of the smart home companies profiled in this report include Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Philips, Acuity Brands, and Vivint Inc.
This report answers following 11 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the smart home market by application (safety and security, home appliance, entertainment control, lighting, HVAC control, home healthcare, smart kitchen, and others), by type (product and service) by technology (protocols & standards and wireless), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the smart home market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the smart home market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this smart home market and reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the smart home market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the smart home market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this smart home market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart home area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this smart home market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology Landscape
2.1: Technology Background and Evolution
2.2: Technology and Application Mapping
2.3: Supply Chain
3. Technology Readiness
3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness
3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Smart Home Technologies
4. Technology Trends and Opportunities
4.1: Smart Home Market Opportunity
4.2: Technology Trends and Growth Forecasts
4.2.1: Wired
4.2.1.1: BACnet
4.2.1.2: LonWorks
4.2.1.3: DALI
4.2.1.4: Modbus
4.2.1.5: KNX
4.2.1.6: Others
4.2.2: Wireless
4.2.2.1: Zigbee
4.2.2.2: Wi-Fi
4.2.2.3: Bluetooth
4.2.2.4: EnOcean
4.2.2.5: Z-Wave
4.2.2.6: Others
4.3: Technology Opportunities by Application Segments
4.3.1: Safety and Security by Technology
4.3.1.1: Wired
4.3.1.2: Wireless
4.3.2: Entertainment by Technology
4.3.1.1: Wired
4.3.1.2: Wireless
4.3.3: HVAC Control by Technology
4.3.1.1: Wired
4.3.1.2: Wireless
4.3.4: Lighting by Technology
4.3.4.1: Wired
4.3.4.2: Wireless
4.3.5: Home Appliances by Technology
4.3.5.1: Wired
4.3.5.2: Wireless
4.3.6: Smart Kitchens by Technology
4.3.6.1: Wired
4.3.6.2: Wireless
4.3.7: Home Healthcare by Technology
4.3.7.1: Wired
4.3.7.2: Wireless
4.3.8: Other Applications by Technology
4.3.8.1: Wired
4.3.8.2: Wireless
5. Technology Opportunity by Region
5.1: Global Smart Home Market by Region
5.2: North American Smart Home Market
5.2.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless
5.2.1.1: Wired
5.2.1.2: Wireless
5.2.2: The United States Smart Home Market
5.2.3: The Canadian Smart Home Market
5.2.4: The Mexican Smart Home Market
5.3: European Smart Home Market
5.3.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless
5.3.1.1: Wired
5.3.1.2: Wireless
5.3.2: The United Kingdom Smart Home Market
5.3.3: The German Smart Home Market
5.3.4: The French Smart Home Market
5.4: APAC Smart Home Market
5.4.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless
5.4.1.1: Wired
5.4.1.2: Wireless
5.4.2: The Chinese Smart Home Market
5.4.3: The Japanese Smart Home Market
5.4.4: The Indian Smart Home Market
5.4.5: The South Korean Smart Home Market
5.5: ROW Smart Home Market
5.5.1: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless
5.5.1.1: Wired
5.5.1.2: Wireless
6. Companies/Ecosystem
6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
6.2: Market Share Analysis
6.3: Geographical Reach
6.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7. Strategic Implications
7.1: Implications
7.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis
7.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Home Market by Technology
7.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Home Market by Wired
7.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Home Market by Wireless Technology
7.2.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Home Market by Region
7.3: Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Home Market
7.4: Strategic Analysis
7.4.1: New Product Development
7.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Smart Home Market
7.4.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Smart Home Market
8. Company Profiles of Leading Players
8.1: ADT Corporation
8.2: Honeywell International Inc.
8.3: Control4 Corporation
8.4: Haier
8.5: United Technologies Corporation
8.6: Siemens AG
8.7: Schneider Electric
8.8: Acuity Brands
8.9: Crestron Electronics Inc.
8.10: AMX Inc.
8.11: Monitronics International
8.12: Vivint Inc.
8.13: ASSA ABLOY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fy6p0i
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005363/en/
