Red Dead Redemption 2 Coming to PC November 5th

Rockstar Games® is proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5th, 2019, with special bonuses available to players who pre-purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9th.

Players can still download the Rockstar Games Launcher by Tuesday, October 8th to get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for free.

The first game in the Red Dead Redemption series to be featured on the PC platform, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC includes a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion along with new Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online, featuring all previously released improvements and the latest content updates for the complete online experience, including Frontier Pursuits and the specialist Roles of Bounty Hunter, Trader and Collector for players to progress through and earn unique rewards.

Pre-purchases for Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on October 9th exclusively on the Rockstar Games Launcher through October 22nd, with a limited time offer during this period of two free Rockstar Games PC titles from the following:

Grand Theft Auto 3 ;

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City ;

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas ;

Bully: Scholarship Edition ;

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition ;

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition.

Pre-purchases made on the Rockstar Games Launcher also include free upgrades to the Premium Editions of Red Dead Redemption 2, with both the Special Edition and Ultimate Edition discounted by $20 each.

Further pre-purchase bonuses via the Rockstar Games Launcher include:

Outlaw Survival Kit for Story Mode;

War Horse for Story Mode;

Treasure Map for Story Mode;

Cash Bonus for Story Mode;

50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to pre-order at the Epic Games Store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers starting October 23 with a pre-order bonus of 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems and will also be available this November as a launch title for Google Stadia.

About Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the highest-rated game of the current console generation with over 250 perfect scores and more than 175 Game of the Year Awards, having achieved the single-biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment*. With over $725 million in worldwide retail sell-through during its first three days, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the second-highest grossing entertainment launch of all time next to Rockstar Games’ previously released title, Grand Theft Auto V, which achieved over $1 billion in retail sell-through in three days.*

Red Dead Redemption 2 is rated M for Mature by the ESRB. For more information, please visit www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2.

*Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on a Friday so that its ‘opening weekend’ (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) is the same as its first three days, while Grand Theft Auto V launched on a Tuesday.

About Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games cemented their reputation as creators of complex living worlds with the Grand Theft Auto series, one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time with over 270 million units sold-in worldwide. Through a string of critically acclaimed games including the Grand Theft Auto series, the Red Dead Redemption series, the Max Payne series, Bully, L.A. Noire, the Midnight Club series and The Warriors, Rockstar Games has helped propel interactive entertainment into the center of modern culture.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

