Neustar and the ANA Announce Winners of the 2019 Genius Awards in Advanced Marketing Analytics

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 4, 2019 01:39 PM EDT
Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services and the leader in customer intelligence, trusted customer identity and marketing analytics solutions for Fortune 500 brands and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), today announced the winners of The ANA Genius Awards at the ANA Masters of Marketing conference in Orlando, Fla.
The 7th annual Genius Awards, one of the world’s most esteemed marketing awards, recognizes organizations pushing the needle in their use of advanced marketing analytics. The winners were selected for proving the impact of data and analytics to drive business goals, including how marketing influences ROI.
“We commend all the 2019 winners of the ANA Genius Awards for their work in utilizing data and analytics to create outcomes-oriented marketing campaigns that push the boundaries of their respective industries,” said Neustar VP of Product Marketing, Marketing Solutions, Alex LePage. “It is particularly exciting to see that for the first time in the history of the awards program, two non-profit organizations were recognized for using the power of data and analytics to benefit society.”
The 2019 ANA Genius Awards winners are:
- Data and Analytics Adoption: Adobe® was recognized for implementing a Data Driven Operating Model (DDOM), where enterprise data are stitched together at the customer level to create a personalized customer experience. To drive adoption and provide more accurate targeting capabilities, Adobe went back to the fundamentals of marketing by identifying a customer’s lifetime value through data analytics.
- Data and Analytics Growth: USA for UNHCR® won for its outstanding achievement in business growth driven by establishing the HIVE – a data and analytics team that enabled accessibility to data. After the world’s refugee crisis took center stage in 2015, the organization realized it could better serve refugees by collecting more data on donors. With the data collected using natural language processing and topic modeling, they found insights that helped better create audience segmentations for the different types of donors based on past behaviors.
- Data and Analytics Innovation: LongHorn Steakhouse® took the prize for using data capturing to find more innovative, efficient, and effective ways to translate online behavior to restaurant visits. LongHorn Steakhouse created a new framework within display advertising to create an end to end measurement system that was able to track media impressions and store visits. Data revealed that guests are 50% more likely to visit a restaurant if they’re within a certain amount of proximity to the location. This enabled them to leverage this insight on digital platforms to sharpen online targeting.
- Data and Analytics Storytelling: Pittsburgh Cultural Trust was recognized for showing how analytics could help tell a powerful, data-driven story. The organization used data science to debunk the assumption that Broadway blockbusters that ran in the Pittsburgh Cultural District either don’t help build audiences, or worse, hurt sales at other District venues in the long run. They designed a study that examined retention rates after a first-time buyer views a show. This research revealed that over 25,000 first-time ticket buyers made at least one subsequent purchase in the District, an average reactivation rate of 56%, ultimately generating a revenue of about $24 million.
“The amount of data accessible to advertisers and marketers continues to skyrocket which is why now more than ever, the industry must utilize analytics to create the best possible experience for consumers,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. “It is an honor to award Adobe, USA for UNHCR, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for doing just that.”
The ANA Genius Awards recipients each received a $25,000 prize for a charity of their choosing. The winners were chosen by a respected panel of industry experts from some of the most prominent global brands. Judging panel heavyweights included Tim Calkins, Clinical Professor of Marketing, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University; Bruce Dincin, Senior Director Customer Acquisition, Choice Hotels; Julie Fleischer, SVP, Head of Customer Intelligence, WW (formerly Weight Watchers); Cameron Jones, Attribution Program Lead, Marketing Science R&D, Facebook; David Kaul, Director of Performance, Measurement and Analytics, Google; Alex LePage, Vice President of Product Marketing, Marketing Solution, Neustar; Jim Spaeth, Partner, Sequent Partners; Diane Tielbur, President Food and Beverage Consumption Practice, NPD, and Leo Kluger, Principal Data Scientist, Marketing and Communications, IBM.
To learn more about the ANA Genius Awards and to watch all the finalists’ and winners’ videos, go to GeniusAwards.com.
About Neustar
Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.
About the ANA
The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA’s membership includes more than 1,700 companies with 25,000 brands that engage almost 150,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,000 client-side marketers and more than 700 marketing solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005441/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT