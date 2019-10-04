Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. Announces Organizational Changes and Proposed Branding Changes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 4, 2019 02:21 PM EDT
Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (“Bluedrop” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: BPLI) announced today that, subject to receipt of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V”), the Corporation proposes to change its name to “BPLI Holdings Inc.” (“BPLI Holdings”). This change is anticipated to take effect following the annual general meeting of the Corporation to be held in March 2020. The Corporation will continue to be the publicly-listed parent company for its two operating subsidiaries, namely, Bluedrop Training and Simulation Inc. (“BTS”) and Bluedrop Learning Networks Inc. (“BLN”). The Corporation will continue to trade under the ticker symbol TSX-V: BPLI.
BPLI Holdings will continue to provide oversight and shared services including financial services, centralized treasury and human resources to the two operating subsidiaries. Emad Rizkalla will continue as Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Derrick Rowe will continue as the Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Brad Driscoll has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer to replace Bernie Beckett who has announced his planned retirement but who will assume the Treasurer and Corporate Secretary roles on a part-time basis. BPLI Holdings is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.
BLN will be renamed over the coming months. BLN has developed its own software as a service (“SaaS”) training management platform that delivers and validates skills and credentials across a multi-stakeholder ecosystem. The platform is deployed in a variety of regulatory, compliance and workforce employment environments. In addition to its SaaS offering, BLN also provides eLearning specialized content. BLN’s customers and products have grown over the past number of years and the directors of the Corporation have determined that it is now time to rebrand BLN to distinguish this distinct business from the Bluedrop Training and Simulation business carried on by BTS. BLN is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador with a staff of 45 people.
Emad Rizkalla will continue as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BLN and will continue to lead that business unit forward as it grows its base of business and products. Danny Penton has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer providing day to day leadership and guidance for all aspects of the Company’s operations.
BTS will retain its current name “Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc.” BTS has grown to be a leading provider of training services, in-service support and simulation products for defence and security related industries over the past number of years. It is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia with two facilities there including its main office and its newly opened production facility. It has a staff of 131 with personnel working at various military locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario.
Derrick Rowe has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BTS and will lead that business unit forward as it grows its base of business. John Moores has been appointed Executive Vice President, Delivery and Operations responsible for all delivery and operations for BTS. Jean-Claude Siew has been appointed Executive Vice President, Technology and Simulation and responsibility for all business development activities.
Commenting on the new leadership team and the proposed new branding of the Corporation, Founder and CEO Emad Rizkalla said, “We have seen the two operating business units grow and mature into separate exciting businesses that now need to define themselves and their future growth opportunities as individual entities. Having a dedicated full time Chief Executive Officer for each of the subsidiaries is the natural evolution. We have always thought that at some point we would make a more formal division of the operating companies that we created and now is the time. It will provide more focus on the operations and at the same time more flexibility for any potential future transactions we may wish to explore with either of the businesses.”
Commenting on the changes, Executive Chair Derrick Rowe added, “This new organizational structure started with the acquisition of Atlantis Systems and the creation of the Training and Simulation business unit back in 2013. We have now reached a point where both businesses are growing well but in different markets. Over the last number of years, we have built a strong management team in both businesses and strong customer bases with no overlap in technology, people, or customers. They each have their own intellectual property and development teams and are in different cities. They will now share only corporate oversight, central treasury, financial support, and human resources services as this is still more cost effective at this time. It is hard for investors to understand the business as one when it is really two operating businesses under a holding company. We hope investors will be better able to understand the individual businesses and the different value proposition they offer.”
About Bluedrop
Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (TSX-V: BPLI) is an innovator in both the development of workplace e-learning and simulation as well as the way large organizations deliver, track and manage training. Its two divisions serve the world’s leading aerospace and defence organizations as well as broad cross sections of organizations focused on managing system wide health and safety and developing the skills of external workforces. Bluedrop is creating the workforce of the future by improving the effectiveness, speed and costs of training delivery and management. For more information, visit www.bluedrop.com.
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the operational efficiencies associated with the integration of technological and financial systems and general economic and market conditions. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Bluedrop’s expectations include general global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Bluedrop, reference should be made to Bluedrop's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Bluedrop's Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition for the year ended September 30, 2018. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release and Bluedrop does not undertake to update publicly or revise the forward-looking information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005452/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT