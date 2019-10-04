Une enquête de Mavenir révèle que 100 % des opérateurs de téléphonie mobile envisagent de déployer la solution OpenRAN

|By Business Wire
October 4, 2019
Mavenir, l’unique fournisseur de logiciel réseau « cloud-native » de bout en bout, de l’industrie, dont la mission est d’accélérer la transformation des réseaux logiciels pour les fournisseurs de services de communication (FSC), publie les résultats d’une récente enquête menée auprès des opérateurs mobiles et portant sur l’écosystème OpenRAN. Réalisée par Senza Fili, un cabinet d’analyse et de conseil, axé sur le secteur mobile, l’enquête avait pour objectif d’évaluer les intentions et de recueillir les commentaires des fournisseurs de services, afin de mieux comprendre les besoins et les exigences liés aux produits OpenRAN.
Principales conclusions :
- 100 % des opérateurs envisagent d’utiliser OpenRAN dans des scénarios clés
- 43 % des personnes interrogées sont disposées à remplacer les fournisseurs actuels
- 25 % des personnes interrogées ont mentionné les économies de coûts comme un facteur incitant à envisager plusieurs fournisseurs
- 84 % des opérateurs envisageront d’intégrer des RRU et des BBU de différents fournisseurs dans leurs déploiements OpenRAN
- Les radios à moindre coût sont considérées comme un élément clé de l’adoption de l’interface OpenRAN
Mavenir est un acteur majeur dans la transformation des activités des opérateurs et des écosystèmes, via l’adoption d’OpenRAN qui offrira aux fournisseurs de services, plus de flexibilité en termes de sélection des fournisseurs, réductions des coûts d’investissements et d’exploitation (Capex/Opex), et innovations futures. Le premier OpenRAN a été déployé au Brésil par Mavenir comme un système véritablement ouvert, puisqu’il s’agit d’un logiciel ouvert sur du matériel radio ouvert, et non comme une configuration propriétaire.
Monica Paolini, fondatrice et présidente de Senza Fili, a déclaré : « L’enquête auprès des opérateurs a été extrêmement positive. La tendance montre un vif intérêt à migrer vers OpenRAN le plus tôt possible. »
« Mavenir a été un pionnier d’OpenRAN et des interfaces ouvertes », a ajouté John Baker, vice-président senior chez Mavenir. « Nous supervisons activement la transformation commerciale que prône l’écosystème OpenRAN. Les résultats de cette enquête sont donc très encourageants. Pour la première fois, depuis de nombreuses années, s’ouvrent maintenant, dans ce qui était un écosystème fermé, des opportunités pour les nouveaux fournisseurs, et les opérateurs promeuvent activement ce changement. »
L’un des objectifs de l’initiative OpenRAN est de migrer et de virtualiser les fonctions RAN sur des serveurs standard du secteur. Mavenir collabore avec Intel pour adapter leurs produits OpenRAN en fonction des contributions de l’architecture de référence Intel FlexRAN. Basée sur les processeurs Intel® Xeon® Scalable, l’architecture de référence FlexRAN permet d’exécuter les charges de travail OpenRAN hautement optimisées sur les cœurs d’architecture Intel via les instructions Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 pour le traitement en bande de base.
À propos de Mavenir :
Mavenir est le seul fournisseur de logiciel réseau « cloud-native » de bout en bout de l’industrie dont la mission est d’accélérer la transformation des réseaux logiciels et de redéfinir l’économie des réseaux pour les fournisseurs de services de communication (FSC), en offrant un portefeuille de produits global de bout en bout dans chaque couche de la pile d’infrastructure de réseau. Des couches d’application/de service 5G au cœur du paquet et aux RAN, Mavenir ouvre la voie aux solutions de mise en réseau évoluées et natives du nuage, offrant des expériences innovantes et sécurisées aux utilisateurs finaux. Tirant parti des innovations à la pointe du secteur, telles que VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, et le RAN virtualisé, Mavenir accélère la transformation des réseaux pour plus de 250 clients FSC dans plus de 130 pays, qui desservent en tout plus de 50 % des abonnés dans le monde.
Nous accueillons à bras ouverts les architectures technologiques et les modèles d’entreprise innovants et disruptifs qui favorisent l’agilité, la souplesse et la rapidité des services. Grâce à des solutions qui propulsent l’évolution NFV pour arriver à une économie à l’échelle du Web, Mavenir propose des solutions aux FSC pour réduire les coûts, générer des revenus, et protéger lesdits revenus. En savoir plus sur mavenir.com.
Mavenir, le logo M et CloudRange sont des marques déposées appartenant à Mavenir Systems, Inc.
Copyright © 2019 Mavenir Systems, Inc. Tous droits réservés.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005522/fr/
