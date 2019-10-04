Aspect Software annonce Cloud Contact Center v19

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 4, 2019 09:05 PM EDT
Aspect Software a annoncé aujourd’hui la sortie de la version 19 de son système de Cloud Contact Center (Centre de contact cloud) en tant que service, au premier plan de l’industrie. Développée sur sa plateforme nouvelle génération, Aspect Via®, cette nouvelle version inclut des capacités axées sur le client, ainsi que des améliorations pour le Centre de contact et les suites d’Optimisation de la main d’œuvre.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005526/fr/
Cloud Contact Center v19 enables agents and supervisors to deliver better customer experiences (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cloud Contact Center v19 permet aux agents et aux superviseurs d’offrir des expériences client améliorées, prenant en charge un grand nombre d’informations en temps réel dans le jeu de compétences d’un agent, en comparant les compétences initiales de l’agent, aux compétences réelles requises pour chaque contact, puis en proposant le candidat le plus adapté pour ce contact avec le client.
La version inclut des outils pour aider les superviseurs à respecter les horaires et analyser les activités intrajournalières, notamment des données enrichies relatives aux employés, et concernant le temps passé dans les délais ou en dehors, des alarmes en temps réel, une analyse des tendances historiques de respect des délais, et des améliorations à tous les modules de notification qui utilisent ces données.
Les autres améliorations majeures de v19 incluent :
- Une application mobile de gestion de la main d’œuvre, intégrée
- Une fonction de recherche, surveillance et réaffectation omnicanales des e-mails
- Une précision de la règle accrue et une vérification de la conformité plus granulaire, basées sur le consentement et les préférences de la clientèle, combinées avec des commandes de rappel et d’exclusion
- Une prise en charge de la compréhension du langage naturel (Natural Language Understanding, NLU) LUIS de Microsoft
- Des analyses des zones sensibles, qui offrent des informations de développeur exécutables pour affiner les chatbots / réponses vocales interactives (IVR)
- Des récompenses et des mises à jour des indicateurs du Conseil en gestion de la performance et de la Ludification
- Des API supplémentaires pour Salesforce.com, Dynamics et autres intégrations
- Des améliorations de l’évolutivité, prenant en charge les très vastes centres de contact comptant plus de 5 000 agents simultanément
- La technologie de cryptage TLS/SRTP qui sécurise la transmission de la voix entre Aspect Cloud et le Centre d’appel, intégralement jusqu’au téléphone de l’agent. Cela élimine le besoin de VPN dédiés, réduisant ainsi la complexité et améliorant la fiabilité.
Des fonctionnalités riches de formation et de ludification dans cette version prennent en charge l’évaluation positive et négative, et les pistes d’amélioration, tout en offrant un soutien pour un accompagnement automatisé.
L’interface utilisateur modernisée est optimisée pour offrir une navigation intuitive facile, des fonctions de recherche, et des favoris d’utilisateur afin d’accéder rapidement aux fonctionnalités à fréquence élevée pour un engagement du client qui autonomise les employés afin qu’ils donnent le meilleur d’eux-mêmes.
« Version 19 marque une étape majeure pour Aspect », a confié Michael Harris, directeur Marketing d’Aspect. « Cette version propose de nouvelles fonctionnalités de classe entreprise à nos clients du cloud qui requièrent une gestion et une optimisation des centres de contact dotés de milliers d’agents. Nos clients sont notre élément vital, et nous sommes résolus à continuer à traiter en priorité leurs exigences de fonctionnalités, d’évolutivité et de plateforme, dans nos prochaines versions. »
Aspect fera la démonstration des solutions de sa nouvelle v19 à l’ACE Europe, qui se tiendra à The Corinthia Hotel à Londres le 15 octobre, et au Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, qui aura lieu du 20 au 24 octobre 2019 à Orlando, en Floride.
À propos d’Aspect
Aspect s’est donné pour mission de simplifier et d’améliorer l’engagement des clients. Notre logiciel d’entreprise est utilisé chaque année par des millions d’agents et prend en charge des milliards d’interactions clients à travers le monde. Notre centre de contact de premier ordre et nos applications d’optimisation de la main-d’œuvre à la pointe de la technologie aident les entreprises à fidéliser leurs agents tout en offrant des expériences de service client exceptionnelles. Nos solutions souples et hautement évolutives pour le self-service et la gestion des interactions en direct ainsi que pour l’optimisation des effectifs sont disponibles sur site ou dans n’importe quel environnement cloud hébergé, privé ou public. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.aspect.com.
Les autres noms de produits et de services figurant ici peuvent être des marques déposées appartenant à leurs propriétaires respectifs.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005526/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT