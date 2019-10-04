Velodyne Lidar Executive aborda como tornar veículos sem motorista seguros, prontos e familiarizados na estrada

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 4, 2019 09:41 PM EDT
Dr. Mircea Gradu, vice-presidente sênior de qualidade e validação da Velodyne Lidar, Inc., será apresentado em dois painéis na próxima GITEX Technology Week, em Dubai, nos dias 7 e 8 de outubro. Gradu, um engenheiro destacado, é executivo e presidente da SAE International em 2018. Ele analisará como os sensores lidar oferecem excelente desempenho de percepção em três dimensões, permitindo que os veículos detectem e evitem objetos em uma variedade de condições ambientais e configurações de estradas. Além disso, ele discutirá os fatores de sucesso essenciais em testes e validação que os sensores Lidar devem alcançar para oferecer suporte a veículos autônomos (Autonomous Vehicles, AV) e sistemas avançados de assistência ao condutor (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ADAS).
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005529/pt/
Mircea Gradu, Velodyne Lidar SVP of Quality and Validation Photo credit: Velodyne Lidar
O primeiro painel, “Ensinando veículos a pensar, dirigir e conversar”, ocorre em 7 de outubro, das 14h40 às 15h10, no Vertical Stage 1, no Za'abeel Hall 4. Gradu fornecerá informações sobre como as tecnologias avançadas de sensores geram grandes quantidades de dados. O futuro AV gerará dois petabits - aproximadamente o mesmo que dois milhões de gigabits de dados.
O segundo painel, “Veículos sem motorista estarão seguros, prontos e comuns na estrada até 2030”, ocorre em 8 de outubro, das 15h30 às 16h15, na Conferência sobre Mobilidade do Futuro, no Sheikh Maktoum Hall. Gradu discutirá como os sensores Lidar são um componente essencial para veículos totalmente autônomos e podem melhorar significativamente os recursos de ADAS.
A Velodyne possui mais de uma década de experiência na fabricação e validação de sensores Lidar em apoio aos rígidos requisitos de segurança e confiabilidade de fabricantes de equipamentos originais e fornecedores de nível 1 do setor automotivo. Ao desenvolver um portfólio de sensores inteligentes e poderosos, a Velodyne Lidar se estabeleceu como uma desenvolvedora, fabricante e fornecedora líder de sensores Lidar em tempo real.
“A GITEX é uma grande oportunidade para reunir algumas das centenas de empresas e milhares de pessoas que trabalham com tecnologias AV e ADAS”, disse Gradu. “A Velodyne está comprometida em promover os esforços e as experiências de aprendizado desse setor para ajudar a tornar nossas estradas mais seguras - mais cedo ou mais tarde.”
Sobre a Velodyne Lidar
A Velodyne oferece soluções lidar inteligentes e poderosas para autonomia e assistência ao condutor. Com sede em San José, Califórnia, a Velodyne é conhecida em todo o mundo por seu portfólio de revolucionárias tecnologias de sensores lidar. David Hall, diretor executivo e fundador da Velodyne, inventou em 2005 os sistemas lidar de visão surround em tempo real como parte da Velodyne Acoustics. A invenção de Hall revolucionou a percepção e autonomia da nova mobilidade, mapeamento, robótica e segurança automotiva. A linha de produtos de alto desempenho da Velodyne inclui uma grande variedade de soluções de sensores, incluindo o economicamente acessível Puck™, o versátil Ultra Puck™, o Alpha Puck™ para autonomia avançada, o Velarray™ otimizado para ADAS e o Vella™, revolucionário software para assistência ao condutor.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005529/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT