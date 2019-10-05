Samsung Pay et Finablr annoncent un partenariat de paiement transfrontalier

|By Business Wire
|
|October 5, 2019 07:27 AM EDT
Finablr PLC, une plateforme mondiale pour les paiements, et Samsung Electronics America ont introduit aujourd'hui la fonctionnalité Money Transfer ("Transfert Argent") sur Samsung Pay. Premier de son genre aux États-Unis, ce nouveau service de transfert d’argent international intégré dans une application qui offre aux utilisateurs des paiements transfrontaliers transparents et sécurisés dans 47 pays au moyen de diverses méthodes de paiement, toutes via le portefeuille mobile natif de Samsung. Ce service associe la commodité, l’ampleur et la sécurité offertes par Samsung Pay à la portée internationale de Finablr et ses 40 années d’expertise en matière de paiement transfrontalier pour faciliter l'accès des millions de consommateurs aux paiements mobiles.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191005005016/fr/
Samsung Pay and Finablr Announce Cross-Border Payments Partnership (Photo: AETOSWire)
Les utilisateurs de Samsung Pay aux États-Unis peuvent utiliser leurs cartes de débit ou de crédit préenregistrées et éligibles existantes dans Samsung Pay pour envoyer, en toute sécurité, de l’argent, dans la plupart des devises principales, à leurs receveurs via le réseau mondial de Finablr. Le service profite de la portée mondiale et des capacités de distribution de Finablr, offrant ainsi un large éventail de choix et d'options de paiement adaptés aux préférences du receveur - des dépôts bancaires jusqu'aux retrait d’argent disponible. Ce partenariat représente une collaboration significative entre Samsung et Finablr pour lancer un tel service à l’échelle mondiale.
Money Transfer a été propulsé par Travelex, une société du groupe Finablr, et offre aux clients de Samsung Pay la:
- Commodité - Le service offre aux utilisateurs la possibilité d’envoyer de l’argent de manière transparente à leurs receveurs au moyen de diverses méthodes de paiement numériques et physiques dans 47 pays, par quelques touches sur leurs téléphones. Les consommateurs n'ont qu'à simplement ouvrir l'application Samsung Pay et les outils seront à portée de leur main.
- Transparence - A travers ce service, tous les frais et les taux de change sont inclus au début, de manière que les utilisateurs sachent la somme qu'ils doivent payer avant de transférer des fonds en toute sécurité.
- Sécurité - Le réseau de marques de confiance de Finablr, y compris Travelex, jouissant de 40 ans d'expérience dans les paiements transfrontaliers, et licencié par plus de 100 régulateurs dans le monde entier, il apporte sécurité, fiabilité et tranquillité d'esprit aux utilisateurs de cette fonctionnalité intégrée dans Samsung Pay. Celle-ci utilise des informations d'identification tokénisées et elle est soutenue par la sécurité offerte par la solution Samsung Knox.
"Nos consommateurs se répartissent partout dans le monde, ainsi que leurs amis et familles. Samsung est ravie de pouvoir permettre à ses utilisateurs d'envoyer de l'argent depuis les États-Unis vers le reste du monde par des moyens simples, sécurisés et transparents", a déclaré Sang W. Ahn, Vice-président et Chef de la Division Contenus et Services, chez Samsung Electronics America. "Money Transfer reflète la première étape de notre vision visant à transformer Samsung Pay en une plateforme qui facilite la vie financière des utilisateurs. La gamme de services offerte par Samsung Pay, et développée en étroite collaboration avec des leaders du secteur tels que Finablr, nous permet de laisser un impact positif sur les expériences financières quotidiennes des consommateurs", a-t-il ajouté.
Pour sa part, Promoth Manghat, PDG du Groupe Finablr, a commenté : "Nous sommes ravis de collaborer avec Samsung pour lancer cette nouvelle fonctionnalité de paiement transfrontalier intégrée dans une application. Soutenu par notre plateforme de technologie intégrée, ce service démontre notre capacité à stimuler l'innovation en matière de paiement. La combinaison de notre réseau et notre technologie de pointe, considérés leaders du secteur, avec le leadership de Samsung sur le marché des appareils mobiles, nous permet d’innover à une échelle unique sur le marché mondial de paiements transfrontaliers, dont la valeur est estimée à 127 billions de dollars américains. Ce partenariat renforce notre mission qui consiste à répondre aux besoins en constante évolution des consommateurs financiers. Il permet également de raffermir notre position en tant que partenaire de choix pour les entreprises de paiement et de technologie mondiales.
Money Transfer intégrée dans Samsung Pay est actuellement disponible aux États-Unis. Ce service sera étendu pour englober d’autres marchés en 2020.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
*Source: AETOSWire
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191005005016/fr/
