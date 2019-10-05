“Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum” uitgerold op luchthaven van Takamatsu gebaseerd op “Japanse Tuin”-thema

|By Business Wire
Het Bureau voor Culturele Zaken:
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191005005020/nl/
Theme: Japanese Garden (Nakazu Bansyouen), Work: Explanation of "Score of Presence - Gravity of Bird" (Photo: Business Wire)
Overzicht van de expositie op de luchthaven van Takamatsu
Datum en tijd:
Opent vrijdag 4 oktober, het eerste jaar van Reiwa (2019) - *8:00 - 20:00 uur
Locatie:
De luchthaven van Takamatsu (Takamatsu-shi, prefectuur Kagawa) internationale terminal 1F vertrekhal enz. *In de toekomst staan ook glazen wanddecoraties in 2F gepland.
Content:
“Japanse Tuin”-thema uitgebeeld door kunstenaar evala (See by Your Ears).
Een nieuwe audiovisuele installatie gebaseerd op de geluidsbronnen van de “Chosho Hakkei”-geluidskunstexpositie die momenteel plaatsvindt in “Nakazu Bansyouen” (Marugame-shi, prefectuur Kagawa) zal ten toon worden gesteld in de vertrekhal van de internationale terminal 1F op de luchthaven Takamatsu.
Officiële website:
Het Bureau voor Culturele Zaken organiseert het “Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum”, dat zal worden uitgerold op ongeveer 10 locaties, inclusief Japanse luchthavens, als onderdeel van een nieuw project genaamd het “Verspreidingsinitiatief voor Japanse culturele mediakunsten op luchthavens en in andere instellingen”
De kunstenaars en makers in deze expositie leggen de culturele hulpbronnen vast die voortkomen uit diverse lokale culturen door nieuwe perspectieven op plekken zoals luchthavens, die als toegangspoorten tot deze regio’s dienen. Door het presenteren van de mediakunstwerken nodigen we bezoekers uit om het werkelijke karakter van deze culturen tijdens hun reizen te ontdekken.
In navolging van de exposities op de luchthavens van Nieuw-Chitose en Hamada, zal de nieuwe expositie “Score of Presence - Gravity of Bird”, die gekoppeld is aan onze geluidskunstexpositie “Chosho Hakkei / Sound Installation - evala (See by Your Ears) feat. SUZUKI Akio” die momenteel plaatsvindt in de traditionele Japanse tuin “Nakazu Bansyouen” in Marugame-shi, prefectuur Kagawa en alleen ervaren kan worden op de luchthaven van Takamatsu, aan het publiek gepresenteerd worden vanaf vrijdag 4 oktober, het eerste jaar van Reiwa (2019).
“Score of Presence - Gravity of Bird” is een audiovisuele installatie gecreëerd door evala, een deelnemende kunstenaar aan “Chosho Hakkei / Sound Installation - evala (See by Your Ears) feat. SUZUKI Akio”. Gebaseerd op geluidsbronnen die reeds gepresenteerd zijn in het “Kanchoro House,” de oudste overlevende theekamer in “Nakazu Bansyouen,” die stamt uit 1688, roept dit ongekende “geluidsschilderij” de esthetiek en aanwezigheid van de ruimte op door vervorming van de subtiele geluiden die worden gemaakt door speciale akoestische panelen.
Beleef deze unieke combinatie van geavanceerde technologie, geluid en culturele hulpbronnen op de nieuwe kunstplek op de luchthaven van Takamatsu.
*In de toekomst staan op de luchthaven van Takamatsu ook glazen wanddecoraties in 2F gepland. Dit zal worden aangekondigd zodra de details bevestigd zijn.
*De recentste informatie, inclusief luchthavens waar de exposities in de toekomst zullen plaatsvinden, zal worden aangekondigd zodra de details bevestigd zijn.
Samenvatting van de expositie op de luchthaven van Takamatsu
Thema: Japanse tuin (Nakazu Bansyouen)
Kunstwerk: Uitleg van “Score of Presence - Gravity of Bird”
De nieuwe audiovisuele installatie, exclusief gecreëerd voor de luchthaven van Takamatsu, is uitgebeeld door kunstenaar evala gebaseerd op de geluidsbronnen van “Anechoic Sphere/Reflection/Inflection”, dat gepresenteerd is in het “Kanchoro House,” de oudste overlevende theekamer in “Nakazu Bansyouen” als onderdeel van de geluidskunstexpositie “Chosho Hakkei.”
Voor de geëxposeerde werken in Nakazu Bansyouen, zijn veldopnames van Nakazu Bansyouen en het Biwameer en andere geluiden opgepikt door microfoons uit “otodate”-geluidspunten op diverse plaatsen in de tuin door kunstenaar SUZUKI Akio geprogrammeerd in 3D-audiodata. Na het analyseren van de data werd de geluidskunst gecomponeerd met originele, chaotische algoritmen. In de versie van de installatie op de luchthaven van Takamatsu is de essentie van deze geluidsbronnen op unieke wijze, specifiek voor de luchthaven, gearrangeerd. Dit zorgt voor een unieke “geluidsruimte”-structuur door zowel de esthetiek als de aanwezigheid van de ruimte op te roepen en de subtiele geluiden uit de platte speakers die langs de L-vormige muur zijn opgesteld te verstoren. Bovendien bedekken de afbeeldingen, die digitaal gevisualiseerd worden uit de geluidsdata en met speciale effecten afgedrukt worden, het volledige oppervlak van de muur en creëren zo een esthetische weergave van de transformerende geluiden. De monitoren die tegenover de L-vormige muur staan opgesteld, tonen echte beelden van de vijvers, de bruggen, de binnenkant van de theekamers en de dennebossen van Nakazu Bansyouen, die voor deze expositie zijn geherconfigureerd. Deze meerlagige installatie visualiseert de diepe stroming verborgen in de diepten van de Japanse tuin en stelt bezoekers in staat om, vanuit de luchthaven, met hun essentie te communiceren.
Kunstenaar: evala (See by Your Ears)
Geboren in 1976 in de prefectuur Kyoto. Hij heeft avant-garde elektronische muziekstukken gepresenteerd in Japan en overzees. In 2016 lanceerde hij “See by Your Ears,” een geluidsproject dat een volkomen nieuwe auditieve ervaring biedt met akoestische 3D-systemen. In zijn streven naar de creatie van unieke, ruimtebewuste geluiden vertoonde hij ook “Anechoic Sphere,” een installatie die wordt beleefd in een volledig donkere, echovrije kamer, in verschillende delen van de wereld, inclusief Sónar+D (Barcelona, Spanje) en ACC (Gwangju, Zuid-Korea). In 2018 presenteerde hij op SXSW (Austin, Texas) de installatie “Acoustic Vessel Odyssey,” met 576 individuele speakers gebruikmakend van Sony’s “Sonic Surf VR” VR-technologie.
Curatoriële directeur: ABE Kazunao
Geboren in 1960 in de prefectuur Nagano en momenteel werkzaam als een curator, kunstproducent en professor op Tokyo Polytechnic University. Van 1990 tot 2001 was hij een full-time curator van het “ARTLAB”-project van Canon. Van 2003 tot 2017 was hij een artistiek directeur en adjunct-directeur van het Yamaguchi Center for Arts and Media, waar hij diverse nieuwe kunstproducties overzag. In 2006 maakte hij deel uit van de internationale jury voor de “transmediale award 06” in Berlijn, Duitsland. Van 2014 tot 2016 was hij namens de mediakunstdivisie jurylid voor de Award for Fine Arts van het Bureau voor Culturele Zaken van de Japanse overheid, en in 2017 was hij namens de kunstdivisie jurylid op het Japan Media Arts Festival georganiseerd door het Bureau voor Culturele Zaken van de Japanse overheid. In 2018 was hij curator van de expositie “Otherly Space/knowledge” in zijn rol als gastdirecteur van het Asian Cultural Center (Gwangju, Zuid-Korea).
Samenwerking expositie “Chosho Hakkei - evala (See by Your Ears) feat. SUZUKI Akio”
Vindt plaats van 27 september (Vr) tot 24 November (Zo) in Nakazu Bansyouen/Marugame Museum of Art
(25-1 Nakazu-cho, Marugame-shi, prefectuur Kagawa)
[Chosho Hakkei]
Een nieuwe, sensationele geluidskunstexpositie die zich afspeelt door de volledige 330-jaar oude Japanse tuin “Nakazu Bansyouen” in Marugame-shi, prefectuur Kagawa. Gebaseerd op de thema’s van geavanceerde technologie, geluid en culturele hulpbronnen, zijn historische culturele eigendommen afgebeeld met de kracht van de geavanceerde geluidskunst, en de Japanse tuin die wind blaast van de Seto-binnenzee transformeert in een nieuwe kunstplek. Dit experimentele project stelt bezoekers in staat om de natuurlijke perspectieven en esthetiek in het traditionele Japanse erfgoed, dat is doorgegeven uit de Edo-periode, te voelen en volgen vanuit een nieuwe ruimtelijke expressie gebruikmakend van “geluiden.”
[Nakazu Bansyouen/Marugame Museum of Art]
De historische, circuit-stijl Daimyo-tuin werd oorspronkelijk gebouwd door de tweede heer van het kasteel Marugame, Kyogoku Takatoyo, in 1688. De vijver in het centrum van de tuin werd ontworpen in de vorm van het Biwameer, de thuisbasis van de familie Kyogoku. De vijver telt acht eilanden die de Acht Gezichtspunten van Omi (Omi Hakkei) weerspiegelen, een serie landschapsafbeeldingen rond het Biwameer in de prefectuur Shiga. De tuin werd vernoemd naar een ingelijste kalligrafie, "Bansyouen," wat "alle dingen in het universum" betekent, die de tuin zogezegd bezit. Het “Marugame Museum of Art” werd ontworpen in de stijl van een traditionele Japans eenverdiepingshuis, en het aangrenzende restaurant genaamd “Kaifutei,” waar bezoekers van de sfeer van de tuinlandschappen kunnen genieten, bevindt zich aan de oever van het meer.
[SUZUKI Akio profile]
Geboren in 1941 en momenteel woonachtig in Kyotango, prefectuur Kyoto. Hij wordt gezien als een mondiale pionier onder geluidskunstenaars. Vanaf de jaren '60 van de vorige eeuw heeft hij voortdurend het standpunt van de “luisteren”-kant ingenomen, en hij staat bekend om zijn geluidsmanifestaties, optredens en installaties, waarin hij zoekt naar de relatie tussen geluid en ruimte. Hij heeft woorden zoals “Nagekake (werpen, gooien)” en “Tadori (traceren en volgen)” opgenomen in zijn solo-exposities en diverse geluidsmanifestaties uitgevoerd, gebruikmakend van vertrouwde evenementen zoals optredens met zijn eigen echo-instrument, “Analapos.” Sinds de jaren '90 van de vorige eeuw is hij gepassioneerd geluidsinstallaties blijven presenteren in het streven naar zijn eigen, originele concept van “luisteren” in verschillende delen van de wereld.
Officiële website: http://www.bansyouen.com/sound/
Overzicht van de expositie op de luchthaven van Takamatsu (details)
Datum en tijd:
Vrijdag 4 oktober, het eerste jaar van Reiwa (2019) - *8:00 - 20:00 uur
Locatie:
De luchthaven van Takamatsu (Takamatsu-shi, prefectuur Kagawa) internationale terminal 1F vertrekhal enz. *In de toekomst staan ook glazen wanddecoraties in 2F gepland.
Kunstenaar:
evala (See by Your Ears)
Curatoriële directeur:
ABE Kazunao
Ondersteund door:
Takamatsu Airport Co., Ltd., Kotosan Bus Corporation
Sponsor:
|
Het Bureau voor Culturele Zaken van de Japanse overheid, “Verspreidingsinitiatief voor Japanse culturele mediakunsten op luchthavens en in andere instellingen in het eerste jaar van Reiwa”
Routebeschrijving naar Nakazu Bansyouen vanaf de luchthaven van Takamatsu
[Taxi (direct)]
Taxi vanaf de luchthaven van Takamatsu naar Nakazu Bansyouen: ongeveer 50 min.
[Via Station Marugame]
Luchthaven-limousinebus (Kotosan-bus) vanaf de luchthaven van Takamatsu naar Station Marugame: ongeveer 70 min., taxi vanaf Station Marugame naar Nakazu Bansyouen: 6 min.
[Via Station Takamatsu Station Marugame]
Luchthaven-limousinebus (Kotoden-bus) vanaf de luchthaven van Takamatsu naar Station Takamatsu: ongeveer 40 min., JR Yosan Line Rapid Service vanaf Station Takamatsu naar Station Marugame: ongeveer 30 min., taxi vanaf Station Marugame naar Nakazu Bansyouen: ongeveer 6 min.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191005005020/nl/
