FileCloud Unveils Smart Data Leak Prevention Solution, Setting the Standard for New Era of Protection in Multi-Cloud Environments

By Business Wire
|
October 7, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
FileCloud, a cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync and sharing platform, today unveiled Smart DLP, an intelligent, rule-driven solution that enables enterprises to prevent data leaks in real time and secure enterprise content across on-premise and public cloud environments.
FileCloud unveils Smart DLP, new features including Smart Classification and Azure Blob Storage (Photo: Business Wire)
“Countless security threats surface every day, from employees leaving to data breach threats,” said Madhan Kanagavel, CEO at FileCloud. “Yet most enterprise data leak prevention solutions operate in the outskirts of an organization’s network — a pre-cloud era innovation that now poses significant risk. By giving companies a 360-degree view of their network to defend against data leaks and loss, Smart DLP is setting the standard for the new era of data protection.”
According to the Forrester Report Rethinking Data Discovery and Classification, “Security and risk (S&R) pros can't expect to adequately protect customer, employee and sensitive corporate data or IP if they don't know what data exists, where it resides, how valuable it is to the firm and who can use it.” This is the major reason behind the ongoing struggle with GDPR and privacy compliance. Only 8% of system admins believe they are compliant with GDPR and 38% of system admins have no idea when their organization is expected to be fully compliant with GDPR, per the Annual Enterprise Cloud and Data Security Report.
Smart DLP tackles this problem head-on by simplifying the organization of enterprise content, automatically making it easier to comply with data privacy regulations including HIPAA and GDPR. IT can easily enable data leak prevention capabilities for users and content across the enterprise network, including the automation of prevention policies, monitoring data movement and usage and detecting security threats. The solution is also capable of supporting AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Smart DLP and content classification features and benefits include:
- Prevent data leaks in real-time: Rule-driven system to prevent accidental data leaks from end users; can save enterprises from huge compliance fines
- Strong data compliance: Complies with GDPR, HIPAA, ITAR and CCPA among other emerging data privacy regulations, allowing for high-security document sharing, virtual data room, legal hold and e-discovery across platforms
- Maximize security: External security information and event management integration (SIEM), SMS 2FA support
- Manage users in network: Control user actions — ability to download, share and login — based on IP range, user type, user group, email domain, folder path, document metadata and user access agents, such as web browsers and operating systems
- Monitor content and data: Evaluates rule expressions and variables in real time to allow or deny selected user actions and log rule violation report for future auditing
- Automation of PII/PHI/PCI Discovery: Find personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), payment card information (PCI) and other sensitive content across user databases and team folders. Read more about FileCloud’s Smart Classification capabilities here
- Classify enterprise content: Flexible content classification engine allows users to utilize built-in search patterns to identify PII and create custom search patterns and metadata sets for vertical business content
Learn more about Smart DLP here.
About FileCloud
FileCloud is a unified, secure enterprise file service platform that organizes enterprise data, enhances collaboration and productivity, while providing ironclad data protection. FileCloud is developed by CodeLathe Inc., based in Austin, Texas. FileCloud offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private and hybrid clouds. The company offers two products — Tonido for consumers, and FileCloud for businesses — that are used by millions of customers around the world, ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers. For more information, visit www.getfilecloud.com.
