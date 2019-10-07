Kopin Reaches Agreement to Sell, License Certain Assets of SolosTM Products and WhisperTM Audio Technology

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 07:40 AM EDT
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Solos Technology Limited (the “Buyer”). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Kopin Corporation (the Company) sold and licensed to the Buyer certain assets of its SolosTM (“Solos”) product line and WhisperTM Audio (“Whisper”) technology. On August 8, 2019 Kopin announced its intention to spin out these assets to a group of employees and investors.
As consideration for the transaction, the Company received 1,172,000 common shares representing a 20.0% equity stake in the Buyer’s parent company, Solos Incorporation (“Solos Inc.”). Kopin’s 20.0% equity stake will be maintained until Solos Inc. has raised a total of $7.5 million in equity financing. Kopin will also receive a royalty in the single digits on the net sales amount of Solos products for a four-year period, after commencement of commercial production. Kopin’s Hong Kong employees have been offered employment with the Buyer and most are expected to transition to the new company.
Under the terms of the Purchase agreement, Kopin also has a non-exclusive, limited, fully paid-up, royalty-free worldwide license, including modification of or improvement or enhancement to the Whisper technology, for enterprise and military customers.
“This transaction is one of the strategic steps we have taken to monetize our intellectual property (IP) and reduce our cost structure,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Kopin. “We are confident that this focus and dedicated funding will increase the commercialization opportunities for both the Solos product line and Whisper technology. Kopin will benefit through possible future royalties and appreciation of the equity. In addition, we retain the right to continue utilizing Whisper technology with our military and industrial customers, while reducing our development and personnel costs.”
Dr. Fan concluded, “As a statement of our confidence in the opportunity for Solos and Whisper the outside investors required me and certain members of management to co-invest, and we are pleased to support the new Company.”
Dr. Fan’s total individual ownership interest is 15.5% (12.3% fully diluted) of Solos Inc. Two of Dr. Fan’s family members have also invested, and collectively hold a 37.1% (29.5% fully diluted) ownership interest in Solos Inc. In addition, one former Kopin employee who joined the Buyer and one current Kopin employee, who is providing 50% of his services to the Buyer (neither of whom is an officer or director of Kopin), have a collective 10.8% (8.6% fully diluted) ownership interest in Solos Inc.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, all statements relating to our expectation that we will benefit through possible future royalties, appreciation of the equity in Solos Incorporation (“Solos Inc.”) and our ability to continue to offer Whisper technology to military and industrial customers while also being able to reduce our current development and personnel expenses. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the Solos product line and Whisper technology not being successfully commercialized and therefore there may be no future royalties or equity appreciation; our customers may not want Whisper technology; and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in Kopin’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Kopin’s the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Kopin’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 29, 2019, and Kopin’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “would,” “may” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Kopin’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005446/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT