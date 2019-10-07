Introducing Astra Relier – IFS Connector to Cleo Integration Cloud for IFS ERP Users

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
IFS WORLD CONFERENCE 2019 – Astra Inc., the leading Gold Service Partner of IFS in North America, and Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration software and services, today announced general availability of Astra Relier, a new connector that provides native support for IFS Applications’ customers seeking to access the power of the Cleo Integration Cloud platform.
Ideal for mid-market and enterprise organizations, businesses using Astra Relier will be able to integrate all their internal data flows as well as their external ecosystem interactions with customers, suppliers, logistics providers and any other trading partners to IFS Applications through the Cleo Integration Cloud. This will enable customers to extend the power of their IFS Applications by seamlessly integrating CRM, EDI, WMS, fulfillment, and other enterprise applications and ecosystems.
The availability of Astra Relier creates a much-needed pathway for IFS customers to access faster integration of critical workflows to optimize the performance of fundamental business processes like Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay from an end-to-end perspective through the ecosystem. It also extends those organizations’ integration capabilities beyond just B2B to include application and data integration for internal back-end ERP, CRM, FSM, SCM, BI, and other applications vital to keeping critical business processes running smoothly in the era of the IT modernization and digitization.
As a set of common mappings between EDI (ASC X12 V4010) transactions and IFS’ latest cloud-based web services integration functionalities, Astra Relier not only provides IFS customers a solid starting point for supporting EDI transactions with one or more trading partners, but when used as a template, this solution can quickly extend into a custom mapping for a given trading partner as needed. What’s more, in situations where the IFS user has non-EDI trading partners, the common mapping can be extended to provide flat file or XML output as needed, further underscoring the versatility of the Astra-Cleo solution.
“With this solution, IFS ERP customers gain complete and automated end-to-end data workflows across disparate systems and visibility into mission-critical processes. Any integration need can be quickly and seamlessly addressed,” said Naren Velu, president and CEO of Astra. “And that means improved business and operational outcomes in a much more reduced time frame due to better collaboration and orchestration across their multi-enterprise ecosystems.”
Astra has been a pioneer in IFS consulting, implementation, and support to companies in North America for more than 10 years. With its proven, in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in implementing IFS Applications™, the company is now expanding into EMEA and other regions where IFS customers are based. In addition to providing IFS consulting services, Astra has also developed innovative information management workflow applications for IFS customers, including FastAP, FastDocs, AutoArchive and B2B Portals (Customer and Supplier Portals).
Mahesh Rajasekharan, Cleo CEO, added, “We are very excited to see the potential that the new Astra Relier connector for Cleo Integration Cloud brings to the entire IFS ERP community. The top goal of our partnership with Astra is to enable businesses to create value through integration technology, so they can expand their ecosystem, avoid disruption, and thrive in the era of digital transformation.”
Cleo Integration Cloud is designed to help organizations connect, integrate, and analyze the dynamic network of ecosystem entities – people, partners, customers, systems, applications, things – and enable the critical integrations driving business revenue. By integrating B2B systems inside and outside the enterprise, seamlessly connecting enterprise applications in the cloud, and enabling modern SaaS solutions to work with legacy platforms, Cleo Integration Cloud’s ecosystem-driven approach orchestrates business workflows and processes that directly affect a company’s bottom line.
Learn More at IFS World
Astra Relier enables IFS customers to harness the power of the Cleo Integration Cloud by enabling seamless inbound and outbound IFS integration between IFS Applications and any other systems. Attendees at the IFS World Conference in Boston can see and learn more by attending an Astra-Cleo joint presentation titled, “Ecosystem Integration – Multiple Challenges, One Solution,” featuring Astra CEO Naren Velu and Cleo Strategic Account Manager Bob Hoch. The session will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Room 200, John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center, Boston. Additionally, interested parties can visit with both companies at Booth #8 during the IFS World Conference event.
About Astra Inc.
Astra Inc. was established in 2007 with headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, and offices in Bangalore, India. Astra specializes in enabling companies to leverage the power of their IFS application investments. It provides packaged and custom consulting services related to all aspects of implementing and getting the best use of IFS Applications™ throughout their life cycle. For more information about Astra, please visit: http://www.astra-us.com
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005137/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT