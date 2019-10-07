CSI Reports Record Revenues and Net Income for Second Quarter

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) today reported growth in revenues and net income for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2020, which ended August 31, 2019.
CSI’s second quarter revenues for fiscal 2020 rose 4.9% to $70.3 million compared with $67.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Second quarter net income rose 0.5% to $13.1 million compared with $13.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income per share remained the same at $0.47 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The results for the prior year’s second fiscal quarter included approximately $3.9 million in non-operating income from a gain on a sale of an investment, offset partially by $1.2 million in a one-time operating charge related to payments processing business transaction accounts, and $2.6 million primarily from one-time expenses related to the gain on the sale of an investment and the planned retirement of company executives. There was only $57,000 of non-operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and no unusual expense items. Early contract termination fees totaled $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $4.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
“CSI’s second quarter benefited from strong sales, contract renewals and cross sales to existing customers,” stated Steven A. Powless, chairman and CEO of CSI. “Our sales and net income set new records in the second quarter even though last year’s second quarter included a large gain on the sale of an investment and significantly higher fees from early contract termination fees. We continue to gain traction across our markets, and our outlook for the second half of fiscal 2020 is very positive. Based on our sales during the first half of fiscal 2020, we expect our recurring revenues to build as new business transitions to CSI over the next few quarters.
“We held our annual customer conference recently and had excellent turnout from across our customer base. We previewed several new products and services that we expect will strengthen CSI’s market-leading solutions for new and existing customers. We believe our continued investment in new hardware, software and product development will be important to our future growth. We expect these investments to expand our ability to handle current transactions while providing additional capacity to serve new customers.”
Second Quarter Results
Consolidated revenues increased 4.9% to $70.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $67.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The growth in revenues benefited from higher sales of core processing, digital banking, regulatory compliance services and managed services. The results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 included approximately $1.1 million in early contract termination fees compared with $4.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the effect of early contract termination fees, net revenues increased approximately 10.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The early contract termination fees are generated when a customer terminates its contract prior to the end of the contracted term, a circumstance that typically arises when an existing CSI customer is acquired by another financial institution that is not a CSI customer. These fees can vary significantly from period to period based on the number and size of customers that are acquired and how early in the contract term a customer is acquired.
Operating income increased 26.9% to $16.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $12.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating margin rose to 22.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with 18.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in operating income and margin benefited from higher sales.
CSI generated $3.9 million in non-operating income in the second quarter of last fiscal year. The non-operating income was due to the sale of an investment that generated approximately $5.4 million in total consideration in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Additional non-operating income of $57,000 related to the same transaction was realized in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
The provision for income tax was $3.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $3.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease was due to a lower effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was up 0.5% to $13.1 million compared with $13.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income per share remained the same at $0.47 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on 27.7 million weighted average shares outstanding compared with $0.47 for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on 27.9 million weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 benefitted from unusually high early contract termination fees and the non-operating income from the sale of an investment, both of which significantly affected the comparison of the current quarter net income to the prior year quarter.
Six Months Results
Consolidated revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2020 rose 5.6% to $139.4 million compared with $132.0 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019. CSI’s increase in revenues benefited from growth across all major product lines compared with the first six months of fiscal 2019. Fiscal year-to-date revenues also included $2.8 million in early contract termination fees compared with $5.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019. Excluding the effect of the early contract termination fees from both periods, fiscal year-to-date revenues increased approximately 8.0% compared with the first half of fiscal year 2019.
Operating income increased 22.4% to $31.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared with $25.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019. Operating margin increased to 22.6% in the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared with 19.5% in the first six months of fiscal 2019.
Non-operating income was only $57,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared to $3.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019.
Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2020 increased by 10.8% to $25.6 million compared with $23.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019. Net income per share rose 10.8% to $0.92 per share for the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared with $0.83 for the first six months of fiscal 2019.
CSI’s cash flow from operations increased 20.4% to $35.5 million in the first six month of fiscal 2020 compared with $29.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2019. The increase in operating cash flow was primarily due to higher net income. Cash and cash equivalents increased 21.7% to $68.8 million as of August 31, 2019, from $56.6 million as of February 28, 2019.
“CSI’s financial position remains very strong with solid growth in cash and no long-term debt,” Powless commented. “We continue to use our excellent cash flow to fund new investments in our business and increase our returns to shareholders. We invested approximately $11.7 million in new hardware and software during the first six months of fiscal 2020. We remain focused on using our strong financial position and cash flow to invest in CSI’s technology, infrastructure and people to support our continued growth.
“During the first half of fiscal 2020, we also announced a 16.7% increase in the cash dividend, marking our 48th consecutive year of increasing our cash dividend paid to CSI shareholders. Shareholder returns rose 10.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared to the prior year. We returned approximately $12.6 million to shareholders in cash dividends and repurchases of common stock during the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared with $11.5 million distributed during the same period last year,” Powless concluded.
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. delivers core processing, managed services, digital banking, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation, and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. CSVI meets the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats” criterion of having 25+ years of consecutive annual dividend increases. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements except historical statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are based only on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to future developments that may cause results to differ materially. Readers should carefully consider: (i) economic, competitive, technological and governmental factors affecting CSI’s operations, customers, markets, services, products and prices; (ii) risk factors affecting the financial services information technology industry generally including, but not limited to, cybersecurity risks that may result in increased costs for us to protect against the risks, as well as liability or reputational damage to CSI in the event of a breach of our security; and (iii) other factors discussed in CSI's Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, Information and Disclosure Statements and other documents posted from time to time on the OTCQX website (available at www.otcmarkets.com), including without limitation, the description of the nature of CSI's business and its management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for reported periods. Except as required by law or OTC Markets Group, Inc., CSI undertakes no obligation to update, and is not responsible for updating, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this report beyond the publication date, whether as a result of new information or future events, or to conform this document to actual results or changes in CSI's expectations, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services or otherwise.
|COMPUTER SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended August 31,
|Six Months Ended August 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Total Revenues
|
$ 70,346
|
$ 67,062
|
$ 139,368
|
$ 131,955
|Operating expenses
|
54,237
|
54,373
|
107,916
|
106,266
|Operating income
|
16,109
|
12,690
|
31,451
|
25,689
|Non-Operating Income
|
57
|
3,858
|
57
|
3,858
|Interest income, net
|
370
|
192
|
693
|
290
|Income before income taxes
|
16,536
|
16,740
|
32,202
|
29,836
|Provision for income taxes
|
3,473
|
3,737
|
6,597
|
6,738
|Net income
|
$ 13,064
|
$ 13,003
|
$ 25,604
|
$ 23,099
|Earnings per share
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 0.83
|Shares used in computing earnings per
|common and common equivalent share
|
27,708,696
|
27,860,650
|
27,697,542
|
27,864,326
|COMPUTER SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|8/31/2019
|2/28/2019
|8/31/2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Restated)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 68,819
|
$ 56,553
|
$ 53,614
|Accounts receivable
|
34,072
|
38,727
|
32,750
|Income tax receivable
|
-
|
1,666
|
1,386
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
20,929
|
18,675
|
17,889
|Total current assets
|
123,820
|
115,621
|
105,639
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
43,470
|
41,600
|
38,821
|Software and software licenses, net of accumulated amortization
|
20,467
|
19,563
|
22,583
|Right of use assets - leases
|
6,970
|
-
|
-
|Goodwill
|
60,115
|
60,115
|
60,115
|Intangible assets
|
4,383
|
4,712
|
5,041
|Other assets
|
63,205
|
54,871
|
42,525
|Total assets
|
$ 322,431
|
$ 296,482
|
$ 274,724
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$ 8,408
|
$ 8,282
|
$ 7,146
|Accrued expenses
|
47,229
|
35,264
|
33,323
|Right of use assets - lease liabilities, short-term
|
2,129
|
-
|
-
|Deferred revenue
|
10,548
|
13,857
|
10,039
|Income tax payable
|
2,087
|
-
|
-
|Total current liabilities
|
70,400
|
57,403
|
50,508
|Long-term liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|
17,787
|
17,787
|
15,676
|Post retirement benefits
|
318
|
447
|
5,359
|Right of use assets - lease liabilities, long-term
|
4,977
|
-
|
-
|Other long-term liabilities
|
2,036
|
2,041
|
2,097
|Total long-term liabilities
|
25,119
|
20,275
|
23,132
|Total liabilities
|
95,519
|
77,678
|
73,640
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock; shares authorized, 5,000,000; none issued
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Common stock, no par; 60,000,000 shares authorized;
|27,691,393 shares issued as of August 31, 2019;
|27,692,736 shares issued as of February 28, 2019;
|27,849,066 shares issued as of August 31, 2018;
|
29,946
|
28,253
|
28,057
|Retained earnings
|
194,179
|
186,934
|
173,027
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
2,786
|
3,617
|
-
|Total shareholders' equity
|
226,911
|
218,804
|
201,084
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 322,431
|
$ 296,482
|
$ 274,724
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005147/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT