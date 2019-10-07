Veracyte to Announce New Clinical Data for First Noninvasive Nasal Swab Test to Target Early Lung Cancer Detection at CHEST Annual Meeting 2019

|By Business Wire
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that preliminary clinical data for the company’s noninvasive nasal swab test – the first of its kind – for early detection of lung cancer will be presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST), being held October 18-23 in New Orleans. The presentation will highlight the early performance characteristics and intended use of the novel genomic test.
Additionally, data from five studies demonstrating the clinical performance and utility of Veracyte’s Percepta® Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC) and Envisia® Genomic Classifier – which are used to improve the diagnosis of lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), respectively – will be presented during the CHEST meeting.
“We look forward to the CHEST meeting, where data from multiple studies will demonstrate our genomic tests’ ability to answer important clinical questions that inform diagnosis and treatment decisions for patients with suspected cancer or other diseases,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “This includes five studies reinforcing the value that our Percepta and Envisia genomic classifiers provide to patients with potential lung cancer and interstitial lung diseases, including IPF. We are particularly excited to share new data that demonstrate significant progress in our development of the first noninvasive nasal swab test for early lung cancer detection.”
Following are details regarding the nasal swab test data presentation at CHEST:
|
Title:
|
Lung Cancer Detection via Whole-Transcriptome RNA Sequencing of Nasal Epithelium
|
Presenter:
|
Carla R. Lamb, M.D., Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
|
Date/Time:
|
Tuesday, October 22, 1:00-2:00 p.m. CT
|
Location:
|
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Exhibit Hall – Poster Area 1
|
Abstract #:
|
4224
Following are details regarding the clinical utility data presentations for the Envisia Genomic Classifier:
|
Title:
|
Evaluating Clinical Utility of a UIP Genomic Classifier in Subjects With and Without a HRCT Pattern of UIP
|
Presenter:
|
Jonathan H. Chung, M.D., The University of Chicago Medicine
|
Date/Time:
|
Sunday, October 20, 2:30-2:45 p.m. CT
|
Location:
|
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room 291
|
Abstract #:
|
4010 (oral presentation)
|
|
|
Title:
|
Combining Radiology and Envisia, a Molecular Classifier, to Improve Usual Interstitial Pneumonia (UIP) Diagnosis
|
Presenter:
|
Sadia Benzaquen, M.D., University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
|
Date/Time:
|
Monday, October 21, 1:45-2:00 p.m. CT
|
Location:
|
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room 281
|
Abstract #:
|
4060 (oral presentation)
|
|
|
Title:
|
Employing Bronchoscopic Lung Cryobiopsy and a Genomic Classifier in the Multidisciplinary Diagnosis of Diffuse Interstitial Lung Diseases
|
Presenter:
|
Fayez Kheir, M.D., Tulane University School of Medicine
|
Date/Time:
|
Tuesday, October 22, 8:45-9:45 a.m. CT
|
Location:
|
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room 288
|
Abstract #:
|
4805 (oral presentation)
Following are details for the clinical performance and utility data presentations for the Percepta classifier:
|
Title:
|
Improving Indeterminate Pulmonary Nodule Management with the Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier
|
Presenter:
|
Peter Mazzone, M.D., M.P.H., Cleveland Clinic
|
Date/Time:
|
Wednesday, October 23, 10:45-11:45 a.m. CT
|
Location:
|
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room 298
|
Abstract #:
|
4815 (oral presentation)
|
|
|
Title:
|
Use of Percepta Genomic Classifier in Lung Nodule Management: A County Hospital Experience
|
Presenter:
|
Waasil Kareem, M.D., Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
|
Date/Time:
|
Wednesday, October 23, 9:45-10:45 a.m. CT
|
Location:
|
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Exhibit Hall – Poster Area 4
|
Abstract #:
|
4232 (poster presentation)
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions that inform diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. The company's products uniquely combine RNA whole-transcriptome sequencing and machine learning to deliver results that give patients and physicians a clear path forward. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized seven genomic tests and is transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability of Percepta and Envisia to improve the diagnosis of lung cancer and IPF, respectively. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, but are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve milestones under the collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson; our ability to achieve and maintain Medicare coverage for our tests; the benefits of our tests and the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; the laws and regulations applicable to our business, including potential regulation by the Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory bodies; our ability to successfully achieve and maintain adoption of and reimbursement for our products; the amount by which use of our products are able to reduce invasive procedures and misdiagnosis, and reduce healthcare costs; the occurrence and outcomes of clinical studies; and other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia and the Veracyte logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.
