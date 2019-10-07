FRISS y Munich Re extienden su acuerdo de cooperación para aportar valor a las aseguradoras de todo el mundo

|By Business Wire
|
October 7, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
FRISS, líder del mercado en soluciones de detección de fraude y mitigación del riesgo accionadas con Inteligencia Artificial (IA) para la industria de seguros generales, anunció hoy que ha extendido su acuerdo de cooperación con Munich Re, uno de los principales proveedores mundiales de reaseguros, seguros primarios y soluciones mitigación del riesgo relacionadas con seguros, para apoyar ahora globalmente a las aseguradoras en su lucha contra el fraude.
La extensión del contrato se produce como consecuencia de la exitosa cooperación en América Latina y la península ibérica, donde ambas partes trabajan de manera conjunta para luchar contra el fraude y mitigar los riesgos en las aseguradoras de seguros generales. Las partes ahora acuerdan apoyar a las compañías de seguros en todo el mundo.
La Unidad de Consultoría Global de Munich Re está impulsando un cambio transformador en la industria de seguros a través de la aplicación de la ciencia de datos y la digitalización. Las exclusivas soluciones de FRISS proporcionan una combinación híbrida totalmente integrada con la potencia de la IA, los modelos predictivos, el análisis de red y la minería de datos y más de 600 indicadores de riesgo y fraude listos para usar, que son empleados por las aseguradoras para la evaluación de riesgos en tiempo real durante la suscripción, la detección de fraude en siniestros y en las investigaciones dentro de la unidad especial de investigación. Estos formarán parte de la cartera consultiva de Munich Re para aportar valor al cliente además de los servicios de reaseguro tradicionales.
Munich Re y FRISS combinarán las mejores prácticas de la industria y elaborarán soluciones concretas para ayudar a desarrollar y mejorar el negocio. Las aseguradoras se beneficiarán de operaciones más eficientes y de un servicio al cliente de vía rápida, lo que aumenta la satisfacción y la experiencia del cliente.
Joachim Mathe, director de Munich Re's Global Consulting, dice: “Muchos de nuestros clientes en el sector de seguros ven la necesidad aumentar la eficiencia, reducir los costos de los siniestros y mejorar su ventaja competitiva mediante un uso más intensivo de la automatización. Para aprovechar al máximo estas nuevas oportunidades, las aseguradoras deben contar con competencias digitales y de análisis de datos relevantes, incluido un sistema de TI moderno que respalde dichas competencias. La combinación de nuestra experiencia en estrategia y el conocimiento técnico como proveedor mundial de soluciones para la detección de fraude y mitigación del riesgo accionadas con IA proporcionadas por FRISS, ayudará a nuestros clientes a tomar decisiones eficaces con una visión integral”.
Ariane Braam-Verkoren, vicepresidente sénior de Global Alliances en FRISS, sostiene: “Estoy muy feliz por la extensión de nuestra asociación con Munich Re. Reafirma la relación de confianza que nos une tras la fructífera cooperación que hemos logrado durante años en América Latina y la península ibérica. FRISS es una empresa Insurtech bien establecida y, como tal, ayudamos a las aseguradoras a transformar su negocio. Al trabajar junto con Munich Re facilitamos aún más la transformación digital de nuestros clientes. Trabajaremos a nivel mundial para que los seguros sean más equitativos”.
Acerca de FRISS
FRISS tiene un enfoque de detección de fraude y mitigación del riesgo 100% automatizado para las aseguradoras de seguros generales en todo el mundo. Las soluciones de detección accionadas con IA para suscripciones, siniestros, que junto con la Unidad Especial de Investigaciones ayudan a más de 175 aseguradoras en más de 40 países a hacer crecer sus negocios. FRISS detecta el fraude, mitiga los riesgos y apoya la transformación digital. La implementación del sistema en las aseguradoras se realiza dentro de los 4 meses, logran multiplicar 10 veces su retorno de inversión y aumenta un 80% el procesamiento directo a través del procesamiento de la solicitud de pólizas y siniestros. Las soluciones FRISS ayudan a reducir el ratio de siniestralidad, permiten el crecimiento de una cartera rentable y mejoran la experiencia del cliente. Para obtener más información,
Acerca de Munich Re
Munich Re es uno de los principales proveedores mundiales de reaseguros, seguros primarios y soluciones de riesgo relacionados con seguros. El grupo está formado por los segmentos de reaseguros y de negocios ERGO, así como por la empresa de inversión de capital MEAG. Munich Re tiene presencia global y opera en todas las líneas de negocios de seguros. Desde su fundación en 1880, Munich Re ha sido conocida por su incomparable experiencia en materia de riesgos y su sólida posición financiera. Ofrece a los clientes protección financiera cuando se enfrentan a niveles excepcionales de daño: desde el terremoto en San Francisco en 1906 hasta la temporada de huracanes del Atlántico en 2017 o los incendios de California en 2018. Munich Re posee una extraordinaria fuerza innovadora, que le permite también proporcionar cobertura para riesgos extraordinarios tales como lanzamientos de cohetes, energías renovables, ciberataques o pandemias. La compañía está desempeñando un papel clave al impulsar la transformación digital de la industria de seguros y, al hacerlo, ha ampliado aún más su capacidad para evaluar los riesgos y ampliar la gama de servicios que ofrece. Sus soluciones a medida y su proximidad a sus clientes hacen de Munich Re uno de los socios de riesgo más codiciados del mundo para empresas, instituciones y particulares.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005440/es/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT