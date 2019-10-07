Global Civil Drone Market to 2027: AI Driven Autonomous Drones will Change the Market Scope - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Civil Drone Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Platform; Application; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global civil drone market accounted for US$ 6.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 21.62 Bn in 2027.
The factors that are driving the growth of the civil drone market include the precision agriculture and mining industry that are to ensure civil drones formidable growth rate. Further, drone technology is creating new opportunities for power and utilities sector, thus, expected to drive the civil drone market. However, the operational safety and data security are some of the major concerns hampering the market growth, and also, legal regulations to be the prime restraining factor of civil drones market.
In spite of these hindering factors, civil security services in smart cities to benefit from the usage of drone is anticipated to provide significant opportunity platform for the growth of global civil drone market. Some of the leading players in civil drone market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the civil drone market.
The global civil drone market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, application, end user and geography. The type segment in civil drone market comprises of fixed wing and rotary wing. The platform segment of civil drone market analyzes of hardware, software, and service. The application segment of civil drone market include aerial photography, surveying & mapping, inspection, and others. The end users of civil drone market covers agriculture, real estate/infrastructure, energy & power, and others.
The spending on the civil drone is quite high in both developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The demand for the civil drone is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the civil drone market. The civil drone is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer civil drone globally.
Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as agriculture, real estate/infrastructure, and energy & power are the major contributors in civil drone spending. In 2018, North America held the leadership position in the civil drone market with a highest market share of the overall civil drone market. Asia Pacific and the Europe held the second and third position in terms of civil drone market share.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Civil Drone- Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Precision agriculture is expected to be the prime driver for the civil drone market
5.1.2 Mining industry to ensure civil drones formidable growth rate
5.1.3 Drone technology creating new opportunities for power and utilities sector, thus, expected to drive the civil drone market
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Operational safety and data security are some of the major concerns hampering the market growth
5.2.2 Legal regulations to be the prime restraining factor of civil drone market
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 Civil security services in smart cities to benefit from the usage of drones
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 AI driven autonomous drones will change the market scope
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Civil Drone Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Civil Drone Market Overview
6.2 Global Civil Drone Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players
7. Civil Drone Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Civil Drone Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Fixed Wing Drone
7.4 Rotary Wing Drone
8. Civil Drone Market Analysis - By Platform
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Civil Drone Market Breakdown, By Platform, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Hardware
8.4 Software
8.5 Services
9. Civil Drone Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Civil Drone Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Aerial Photography
9.4 Surveying & Mapping
9.5 Inspection
9.6 Others
10. Civil Drone Market Analysis-By End-user
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Civil Drone Market Breakdown, By End-user, 2018 & 2027
10.3 Agriculture
10.4 Real Estate/Infrastructure
10.5 Energy & Power
10.6 Others
11. Global Civil Drone Market - Geographical Analysis
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Merger & Acquisition
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Development
13. Civil Drone Market - Company Profiles
- 3D Robotics, Inc.
- Aerovironment, Inc.
- Aeryon Labs, Inc.
- Drone Volt
- ECA Group
- Insitu, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Parrot SA
- Precisionhawk Inc.
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd
- Yuneec International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74m10
