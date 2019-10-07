Repsco, la plus importante organisation de ventes sous contrat en France, sélectionne Veeva CRM pour favoriser davantage l’engagement des clients

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 08:43 AM EDT
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) a annoncé aujourd’hui que Repsco, la plus importante organisation d'externalisation des forces de vente en France dédiée à l’industrie de la santé, a implémenté Veeva CRM pour l’ensemble de ses équipes. Les visiteurs médicaux de Repsco, partenaire de longue date dans le secteur des sciences de la vie, aident plus de 30 sociétés à mettre leurs médicaments sur le marché.
« Nous sommes déterminés à équiper nos visiteurs médicaux avec les meilleures solutions du secteur », a déclaré Philippe Tascher, directeur général de Repsco. « Avec la technologie de Veeva, nos délégués ont une solution adaptée à l’évolution de leurs besoins. Veeva CRM donne à Repsco la souplesse nécessaire pour mieux assister nos clients dans leurs stratégies uniques de mise sur le marché. »
« Veeva est déterminé à accompagner les sciences de la vie avec des solutions technologiques de premier plan », a déclaré David Logue, vice-président principal de la stratégie commerciale chez Veeva Europe. « Nous sommes fiers de nous associer à Repsco en soutien de leur mission de services et d’externalisation des forces de vente afin d'optimiser les investissements promotionnels des entreprises des sciences de la vie. »
Découvrez plus en détail Veeva CRM au prochain Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit, Europe du 3 au 5 décembre à Barcelone. L’événement est ouvert aux clients de Veeva ainsi qu’aux invités conviés. Inscrivez-vous et consultez le programme sur veeva.com/eu/summit.
Informations supplémentaires
Pour en savoir plus sur Veeva CRM, rendez-vous sur : veeva.com/eu/CRM
Rejoignez Veeva sur LinkedIn : linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Suivez @veeva_eu sur Twitter : twitter.com/veeva_eu
Aimez Veeva sur Facebook : facebook.com/veevasystems
À propos de Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. est le principal fournisseur de logiciels basés sur le cloud, pour l’industrie mondiale des sciences de la vie. Pariant sur l’innovation, l’excellence des produits, et le succès des clients, Veeva dessert plus de 775 clients allant des plus grandes sociétés pharmaceutiques mondiales aux sociétés de biotechnologie émergentes. Veeva, dont le siège social est situé dans la région de la baie de San Francisco, dispose de bureaux dans toute l’Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique latine. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur veeva.com/eu.
Déclarations prévisionnelles
Ce communiqué contient des énoncés prospectifs, notamment la demande et l’acceptation par le marché des produits et des services de Veeva, les résultats de l’utilisation des produits et des services de Veeva, et les conditions générales d’affaires, en particulier dans l’industrie des sciences de la vie. Tous les énoncés prospectifs contenus dans ce communiqué de presse sont basés sur la performance historique de Veeva et sur ses plans, estimations et attentes actuels, et ne constituent pas une déclaration de garantie que ces plans, estimations, ou attentes seront réalisés. Ces énoncés prospectifs représentent les attentes de Veeva à la date de ce communiqué de presse. Des événements subséquents pourront faire varier ces attentes, et Veeva rejette toute obligation d’actualiser ces énoncés prospectifs à l’avenir. Ces déclarations à titre prévisionnel sont sujettes à des risques et à des incertitudes connus et inconnus qui peuvent amener les résultats réels à différer sensiblement de ceux escomptés. Les autres risques et incertitudes susceptibles d’affecter les résultats financiers de Veeva sont inclus sous les rubriques « Risk Factors » (Facteurs de risque) et « Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations » (Discussion et analyse de la direction concernant la situation financière et les résultats d’exploitation) dans le rapport déposé par la société sur formulaire 10-Q pour la période close le 31 juillet 2019. Celui-ci est disponible sur le site Web de la société à l’adresse veeva.com sous la section Investisseurs, et sur le site Web de la SEC à l’adresse sec.gov. De plus amples informations sur les risques potentiels qui pourraient affecter les résultats réels seront incluses dans d’autres documents déposés de temps à autre par Veeva auprès de la SEC.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005486/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT