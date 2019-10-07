HCL Celebrates 10 Years of Success and Innovation in France

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 08:56 AM EDT
HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has celebrated ten years of success and innovation in France. Coinciding with the ten-year anniversary, HCL has opened a new, state-of-the-art office in the center of Paris, to support further growth in the region. The ten-year anniversary is not only a significant milestone for HCL, but also signifies its empowered vision for the future and accelerated growth journey in France.
The new Paris office was inaugurated by the Ambassador of India to France, His Excellency Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra. In addition to the office opening, HCL held a number of other events to celebrate its anniversary, including the launch of a unique advocacy led program in Paris. The Digital Disruption Decoded forum brought together international experts from leading organizations, local universities and government to jointly set impulses for society and economy in the digital age.
To continue the momentum of celebrations in France over the next year, HCL has a slate of exciting innovation initiatives planned for next year. These include a Hackathon, which will offer an opportunity for HCL’s customers to embark on a transformational journey and develop technology solutions for the next decade, today. HCL looks forward to its ongoing growth in France, paving the way for far reaching success.
“During our 10 years in France, we’ve been committed to co-creating a shared future through relationships and investments that ignite unified growth,” said Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. “We’ve established a significant number of long-term engagements with some of France’s biggest and best-known brands, through our vision of empowering trust and technology. This success has been driven by our continued focus on our local facilities and developing a local talent-based delivery organization. Today, as we look ahead to the next 10 years, we stand ready to unlock the true potential of our strategic partnerships and local talent.”
Since 2009, HCL has helped enterprises in France to re-imagine and transform their business through technology-led innovation.
Some key milestones include:
- Today HCL has more than 330 employees located in France, supported by thousands of teammates around the world serving our French clients.
- HCL has invested in two data centers and a delivery center in Lyon to spearhead new-age research and technology-led innovation, drive further growth and attract more local talent to its workforce.
- Since 2009, HCL has partnered with more than 22 Global 2000 companies in France, including Alstom, Aperam, Luminus (EDF Group), Airbus and Biomerieux supporting them through technology innovation, complex engineering and business transformation.
- HCL’s strategic acquisitions including Volvo IT, Geometric and select IBM products for security, marketing, commerce, and digital solutions have further fueled its growth in France.
“Luminus (EDF Group) has embarked on a digital transformation journey with HCL,” said Leslie Jacobs, IT Director, Luminus. “We are delighted that HCL is celebrating 10 years of growth and success in France and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership in true innovative spirit.”
“I extend my congratulations to HCL for its successes in France over the last 10 years and wish it all the best for the next phase of its growth,” said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Director, NelsonHall. “France is an important market for technology companies in Europe, serving as home to a large number of major global organizations undergoing digital transformations. HCL’s success can in part be attributed to its decision to create a significant presence and foster a local workforce to support its client engagements in France.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005495/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT