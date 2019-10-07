6sense Launches Account Based Retargeting

|By Business Wire
|
|October 7, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Today, 6sense, a leading Account Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, announced the release of its Account Based Retargeting feature. Part of 6sense’s broad engagement capabilities, Account Based Retargeting represents yet another way customers can connect the rich insights within a 6sense segment to any activation channel.
6sense customers can now create smart, dynamic audiences in platforms like Google Ads and Display & Video 360 by leveraging account, persona, behavior, dynamic segment, and predicted buying stage data from 6sense. These audiences can be used in Google Ads and other ad platforms to deliver personalized ads and more focused landing pages, exclude low-value audiences, increase bids on high-value audiences, and expand reach exclusively to target audiences.
"We leverage 6sense across our marketing and sales technology stack to drive a consistent and personalized experience for prospects on all our channels, including our website and content experiences, digital advertising, email, and sales enablement," said Aristomenis Capogeannis, Director of Growth Marketing and Analytics at Sage Intacct. "This integration has been game-changing from an ROI standpoint by extending our ability to turn vanity metrics of sessions and pageviews in Google Analytics into more valuable account analytics and audiences we can analyze, and further powering relevant B2B account-based retargeting campaigns in Google Ad Manager."
Most B2B marketing organizations struggle to integrate their account-based campaigns with traditional lead-based campaigns. Nowhere is this more pronounced than in SEM and retargeting platforms like Google Ads, which are critical to B2B marketing and sales but don’t provide account level insights. Optimal prospect experiences require consistency across marketing campaigns and channels, yet B2B companies invest a significant amount of their ad budgets on irrelevant and non-focused ads that don’t drive website engagement — and ultimately more business.
Account Based Retargeting is built on top of the patent-pending 6sense Company Graph, which provides a rich set of account firmographics, segment insights, behavioral data, and predictive insights about the buying stage of the website visitor’s company. Not only can 6sense provide Google Analytics and Google Ads with basics such as account name, industry, revenue range, and employee size, but it also exposes behavioral data such as whether a person is in an active buying cycle for your product; part of an account that is researching a key competitor or has an open opportunity; or an existing customer. This opens new possibilities for 6sense customers to get more value out of their media spend.
“By leveraging this feature for 6sense’s own ad retargeting strategy, I’m increasing bids for ideal customers, adjusting calls to action and messaging based on 6sense buying stages, and eliminating spend on accounts that don’t meet our ideal customer profile,” explained Susan Peterson VP of Digital Marketing at 6sense. "With this approach, we have been able to increase site visits from strong fit accounts by 101% and reduce traffic from weak fit accounts by 35%. So not only are we driving more traffic, but the traffic arriving on the site is much more valuable to us because it is from the accounts we care the most about.”
About 6sense
6sense’s Account Based Orchestration Platform helps revenue teams compete and win in the age of Account Based Buying by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the B2B revenue team, empowering them to uncover anonymous buying behavior, prioritize fragmented data to focus on accounts in-market, and engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything they need to do to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, compete, and win more often. 6sense is lead by CEO Jason Zintak, and founders Amanda Kahlow, Viral Bajaria, Premal Shah and Srihari Kumar.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005062/en/
