Signifyd Launches Customer Advisory Board to Help Retailers Navigate the Digital Future

October 7, 2019
Signifyd today announced the formation of its Customer Advisory Board, an array of forward-thinking retailers who will help chart the course of the company’s innovation as it continues its mission of providing fearless commerce around the world.
Signifyd has built its success on customer compassion, bringing the voice of the customer into every decision, feature and product the company makes. The Customer Advisory Board is a significant way for Signifyd to understand its customers’ goals and key initiatives so it can align with their vision and better ensure their success.
“Since Signifyd’s early days, I’ve sat side-by-side with customers to work on solutions to their key revenue challenges,” said Signifyd Co-Founder and CEO Raj Ramanand. “As we’ve grown and continue to grow, building on those meaningful engagements with customers has been our top priority. We’re constantly looking for more and better ways to understand their lives and business goals. Our Customer Advisory Board is a key channel, among many, to keep those conversations going.”
The inaugural Customer Advisory Board includes retail executives from some of the industry’s most recognized brands and spans verticals from health and beauty to consumer electronics.
Top retail brands will provide insights into challenges and innovative ideas
The inaugural members include:
Meg Bedford, vice president, marketing & customer experience, TUMI, is a leader in building omnichannel strategies for leading fashion, luxury, retail and beauty companies. She has deep digital marketing experience with leading companies including Pat McGrath and Tom Ford.
Dean Bowerman, vice president digital marketing and commerce at Rite Aid, is an expert in the full range of digital marketing and commerce. He has helped drive growth while working for well-known brands including Epsilon and Staples.
Anthony Milano, vice president e-commerce, the Americas, Boardriders, is a digital innovator with an entrepreneur's spirit who oversees a full roster of apparel brands affiliated with Boardriders. He was instrumental in the rise of Hugo Boss as a digital force.
Kumar N Senthil, head of products — e-commerce, Samsung, has gained a vast knowledge of e-commerce customers’ needs managing products and programs for consumer-facing companies including Groupon and Microsoft.
Hamilton Powell, CEO and founder of Crown & Caliber, launched a uniquely better way to buy and sell pre-owned luxury watches that give customers confidence that every watch is genuine and that Crown & Caliber is building relationships, not just processing transactions.
Paul Zaengle, chief revenue officer, Stance, has built e-commerce from the ground up for some of the biggest brands in apparel, while remaining focused on the customer experience. He’s been instrumental in e-commerce efforts at lululemon athletica, Columbia Sportswear and Ralph Lauren.
Board members gathered recently in San Diego to meet with Signifyd executives and key product strategists to review the company’s product vision and roadmap. Members took the opportunity to offer insights into their challenges and provide suggestions for Signifyd’s future innovation that focused on the needs of retailers operating in the age of Amazon and the empowered consumer.
“Signifyd is a unique business that caters to a diverse roster of e-commerce companies,” said Kalina Bryant, Signifyd’s head of customer marketing. “In order to continue to thrive, we need to be obsessed with delivering value to our customers. That means we need to be exceptionally close to them. This board brings us the access and the unique and innovative perspectives we need to address our customers’ rapidly evolving challenges.”
As Signifyd grows, customer communication needs to evolve
Signifyd is regularly recognized for its customer focus, including being named the leader in customer satisfaction in the fraud protection sector by G2 crowd, achieving net promoter scores higher than those given to beloved consumer brands and being commended by Frost & Sullivan, which noted, “customer feedback has consistently indicated a high level of satisfaction with Signifyd’s products.”
As the company grows rapidly, however, it becomes increasingly important to find additional ways to foster meaningful conversations with customers, who face their own growing pains.
Bryant said that as Signifyd adds new products, such as Chargeback Recovery, INR Protection and Seamless SCA to its seminal Guaranteed Fraud Protection solution, it is more vital than ever to assemble a group of customers that can address the full range of revenue optimization challenges that retailers face.
The new Customer Advisory Board represents the latest initiative to encourage customers to steer the future of how Signifyd provides value to its growing customer base worldwide as merchants navigate the fast-changing landscape of retail technology.
About Signifyd
Signifyd empowers fearless commerce by providing an end-to-end commerce protection platform. Powered by the Signifyd Commerce Network, its advanced machine learning engine protects merchants from fraud, consumer abuse and revenue loss caused by barriers and friction in the buying experience. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Belfast, and London.
