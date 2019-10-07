Intel Enables AI Acceleration and Brings New Pricing to Intel Xeon W and X-Series Processors

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Intel today unveiled its latest lineup of Intel Xeon W and X-series processors, which puts new classes of computing performance and AI acceleration into the hands of professional creators and PC enthusiasts. Custom-designed to address the diverse needs of these growing audiences, the new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors are targeted to be available starting November, along with a new pricing structure that represents an easier step up for creators and enthusiasts from Intel Core S-series mainstream products.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005159/en/
Intel introduces the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform in October 2019. Eight new processors deliver outstanding performance and expanded platform capabilities for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, artificial intelligence development and edge deployments. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel is the only company that delivers a full portfolio of products precision-tuned to handle the sustained compute-intensive workloads used by professional creators and enthusiasts every day. The new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors take this to the next level, as the first high-end desktop PC and mainstream workstations to feature AI acceleration with the integration of Intel Deep Learning Boost. This offers an AI inference boost of 2.2 times1 more compared with the prior generation. Additionally, this new lineup features Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which has been further enhanced to help software, such as for simulation and modeling, run as fast as possible by identifying and prioritizing the fastest available cores.
“The professional and enthusiast communities require product engineering that caters to their specific mission-critical needs and keeps them on the cutting edge of technology advancements. This means the best hardware and software optimizations, but also looking at how we can infuse things like AI acceleration,” said Frank Soqui, Intel vice president and general manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group. “No matter if you are a data scientist, cinema creator or freelancer, Intel Xeon W and X-series offer power and flexibility of choice, enabling you to keep working creatively and competitively across even the most intensive workloads.”
The Ultimate Professional Creator Platform
For professional creators, the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform is the ultimate option. These eight new processors (W-2295, W-2275, W-2265, W-2255, W-2245, W-2235, W-2225 and W-2223) deliver outstanding performance and expanded platform capabilities for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, AI development and edge deployments. They can be used in configurable form-factors – from small desktop to towers – as well as include built-in platform security features and reliability, such as ECC support and Intel vPro™, which creative professionals demand. For example, the 3D architectural rendering process on Autodesk Revit with V-Ray accelerates up to 10 percent faster2 compared with the previous generation and up to 2 times faster compared with a 3-year-old workstation3.
New Xeon W prices range from $294 to $1,333, enabling Intel to build the platform and partners to grow their workstation product options.
For additional product details, visit the Intel Xeon W-2200 product brief.
Bridging the Enthusiast and the Creator
For freelancers, prosumers and desktop enthusiasts who may not need commercial-grade features, Intel Core X-series processors provide the performance with the added flexibility of overclocking4 capabilities. These four new processors (i9-10980XE, i9-10940X, i9-10920X and i9-10900X) are especially suited for advanced workflows that vary in need for photo/video editing, game development and 3D animation. Additionally, they deliver enthusiast-ready enhanced features, like Intel Performance Maximizer that makes it easy to dynamically and reliably custom-tune the unlocked processors based on the X-series’ individual performance DNA.
New X-series prices range from $590 to $979. With the creator segment’s need for more computing-intensive and specific workloads, the new pricing enables X-series to be more accessible to the creators looking for even more compute-intensive workloads than Intel’s mainstream desktop processors.
For additional product details, visit the Intel X-series product brief.
Additional Pricing Refinements
In addition to Intel Xeon W and X-series, Intel is also introducing new pricing to its Intel Core S-series processors without integrated graphics. Intel is committing to these processors in its long-term roadmap, which has given Intel the opportunity to reset where it fits in the portfolio and pricing. The new prices are effective starting today, with the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors currently in market.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.
|
SKU Table for Intel Xeon W-2200 Processors
|
PROCESSOR
NUMBER
|
BASE CLOCK SPEED (GHZ)
|
INTEL® TURBO BOOST TECHNOLOGY
(GHZ)
|
ALL CORE TURBO FREQUENCY (GHZ)
|
INTEL® TURBO BOOST MAX TECHNOLOGY 3.0 FREQUENCY
(GHZ)
|
CORES/
|
INTEL® SMART CACHE
|
TOTAL
PLATFORM PCIE* 3.0 LANES
|
TDP
|
MEMORY CAPACITY
|
MEMORY SUPPORT
|
ERROR CORRECTING CODE (ECC)
|
RELIABILITY, AVAILABILITY, AND SERVICEABILITY (RAS)
|
INTEL® VPRO™ PLATFORM SUPPORT
|
INTEL® OPTANE™ SSD SUPPORT
|
RCP
PRICING
(USD 1K)
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2295 processor
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
3.8
|
4.8
|
18 / 36
|
24.75 MB
|
Up to 72
|
165 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1,333
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2275 processor
|
3.3
|
4.6
|
4.1
|
4.8
|
14 / 28
|
19.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
165 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1,112
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2265 processor
|
3.5
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
4.8
|
12 / 24
|
19.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
165 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$944
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2255 processor
|
3.7
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
4.7
|
10 / 20
|
19.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
165 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$778
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2245 processor
|
3.9
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
4.7
|
8 / 16
|
16.5 MB
|
Up to 72
|
155 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$667
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2235 processor
|
3.8
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
N/A
|
6 / 12
|
8.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
130 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$555
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2225 processor
|
4.1
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
N/A
|
4 / 8
|
8.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
105 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$444
|
Intel® Xeon® W-2223 processor
|
3.6
|
3.9
|
3.7
|
N/A
|
4 / 8
|
8.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
120 W
|
1 TB
|
Four Channels DDR4-2666
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$294
|
SKU Table for Intel® Core™ X-series Processors
|
PROCESSOR
NUMBER
|
BASE CLOCK SPEED (GHZ)
|
INTEL® TURBO BOOST TECHNOLOGY 2.0 FREQUENCY
(GHZ)
|
ALL CORE TURBO SPEED
(GHZ)
|
INTEL® TURBO BOOST MAX TECHNOLOGY 3.0 FREQUENCY
(GHZ)
|
CORES/
|
L3 CACHE
|
TOTAL
PLATFORM PCIE* 3.0 LANES
|
UNLOCKED
|
TDP
|
MEMORY SUPPORT
|
INTEL® OPTANE™ MEMORY SUPPORT
|
RCP
PRICING
(USD 1K)
|
Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE
X-series
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
3.8
|
4.8
|
18/36
|
24.75 MB
|
Up to 72
|
Yes
|
165W
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
$979
|
Intel® Core™ i9-10940X
X-series
|
3.3
|
4.6
|
4.1
|
4.8
|
14/28
|
19.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
Yes
|
165W
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
$784
|
Intel® Core™ i9-109200X
X-series
|
3.5
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
4.8
|
12/24
|
19.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
Yes
|
165W
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
$689
|
Intel® Core™ i9-10900X
X-series
|
3.7
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
4.7
|
10/20
|
19.25 MB
|
Up to 72
|
Yes
|
165W
|
Four Channels DDR4-2933
|
Yes
|
$590
Performance results are based on testing as of the date set forth in the configurations and may not reflect all publicly available security updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product or component can be absolutely secure.
Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark* and MobileMark*, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit intel.com/benchmarks.
Intel is a sponsor and member of the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, and was the major developer of the XPRT family of benchmarks. Principled Technologies is the publisher of the XPRT family of benchmarks. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases.
Intel technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software or service activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. No product or component can be absolutely secure. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer or learn more at intel.com.
1As measured by AI inference throughput using AIXPRT Community Preview 2 with Int8 precision on ResNet-50 comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® W-2195
2 As measured by Autodesk Revit* 3D architectural model rendering workload comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® W-2195
3 As measured by Autodesk Revit* 3D architectural model rendering workload comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® E5-1680 v4
4Altering clock frequency or voltage may damage or reduce the useful life of the processor and other system components, and may reduce system stability and performance. Product warranties may not apply if the processor is operated beyond its specifications. Check with the manufacturers of system and components for additional details.
© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005159/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT