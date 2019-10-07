Walmart and Roku Announce the New onn. • Roku Smart Soundbar and the onn. • Roku Wireless Subwoofer

|By Business Wire
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the onn.TM • Roku Smart Soundbar and onn.TM • Roku Wireless Subwoofer. The onn Roku Smart Soundbar is an easy way to add high-quality sound and powerful streaming to a TV. For deeper, richer bass, Walmart customers can add the optional onn Roku Wireless Subwoofer. Exclusive to Walmart, both products will be available within the coming weeks in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for $129 each.
“We know our customers shop with us for quality products at an affordable price,” says Ryan Peterson, vice president of consumer electronics for Walmart. “We’re thrilled to be working with Roku to deliver a new category of audio and streaming products in time for the holiday season that are easy to use and come at an incredible value.”
“The onn Roku Smart Soundbar gives consumers an easy way to add better sound instantly to nearly any TV, plus with a 4K Roku streaming player built in, it provides easy access to tons of great movies, TV and music entertainment. And, since some people want even more bass, we’ve created the onn Roku Wireless Subwoofer as an option – for now or later,” said Mark Ely, Vice President of Players and Whole Home Product Management at Roku. “Roku and Walmart have worked together for years to enhance the entertainment experience for millions of people who have purchased Roku TV models and Roku streaming players. Now, we’re looking forward to getting these new audio products on shelves to provide consumers with better sound for their TV experience at a great price.”
onn. TM • Roku Smart Soundbar
The onn Roku Smart Soundbar is an easy way to add high-quality sound and powerful streaming to TVs with HDMI inputs and HDMI-ARC or Optical audio output. Displaying brilliant HD, 4K UHD, and HDR video, the onn Roku Smart Soundbar offers simple set up and an easy-to-use home screen, while providing access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes and millions of songs via thousands of paid and free channels. Advanced audio modes include Automatic Volume Leveling, Night Mode and Speech Clarity. Automatic software updates are expected to deliver new capabilities over time.
Additional features include:
- Roku Connect: A wireless audio protocol that seamlessly connects the Roku ecosystem
- Dolby Audio™: Delivers rich, clear, powerful sound
- Bluetooth®: Listen to music, podcasts, and more from popular streaming channels or Bluetooth compatible devices
- HDMI-ARC or Optical Support: Connect the onn Roku Smart Soundbar to a TV with a single cable via HDMI-ARC or use HDMI and Optical
- Roku Search: Fast and easy search across top channels offers results ranked by price
- Roku remote: A simple remote with TV power and channel shortcut buttons
- Free Roku mobile app: Control the smart soundbar via the mobile remote, keyboard or a microphone button, stream movies and TV from The Roku Channel, enjoy private listening with headphones and more
onn. TM • Roku Wireless Subwoofer
The optional onn Roku Wireless Subwoofer expands the high-quality audio of the onn Roku Smart Soundbar with even deeper, richer sound. Bring movies to life with thunderous bass for a theater-like experience in the home. With an easy wireless setup, consumers just plug it into power and pair it to their onn Roku Smart Soundbar to expand their high-quality audio experience.
Pricing and Availability
The onn Roku Smart Soundbar and onn Roku Wireless Subwoofer are each priced at $129 and will be available in the coming weeks exclusively at Walmart.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.
Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.
