Adaptive Analytics Leader, AtScale, Names Dustin Webber Chief Security Officer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
AtScale, provider of the adaptive analytics fabric, today announced it has named Dustin Webber – a renowned cloud security visionary and entrepreneur – chief security officer. In this role, Webber will expand AtScale’s growing security and governance presence within the Fortune 2000, while enhancing its product offerings. Webber will report directly to AtScale Executive Chairman and CEO, Christopher Lynch.
Webber's latest security startup, Critical Stack, where he served as co-founder and CTO, was acquired by Capital One. A successful serial entrepreneur, Webber previously co-founded one of the world's first cloud security companies, Threat Stack. Webber has built a legendary reputation in the information security community for his numerous key open source contributions, his iconic interface design, and the sheer speed at which he delivers pioneering software.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dustin to AtScale and see him as a key contributor in driving new innovation, and expanding our market share," said Lynch. "The Global 2000 increasingly rely upon us to provide a single, secure and governed workspace for distributed analytics data. In addition to agility and performance, security is one of our core areas of focus. Dustin's joining will accelerate deeper security and governance capabilities across the board."
Webber is a founding member of General Electric’s elite Computer Incident Response Team and prior to his startup career, was a key member of the Mandiant and Tenable core product teams. Throughout his career, Webber has dedicated himself to the vibrant and promising Boston technology community, serving as an investor and mentor to new, innovative security companies.
“I am excited to join AtScale at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Webber. “The team has built a powerful, adaptive analytics fabric that removes the barriers to accessing critical data, helping enterprises achieve true infrastructure independence without security or governance risks. I look forward to working side-by-side with Chris Lynch again to build another great leader in the Boston tech community.”
Webber’s appointment follows a period of unprecedented growth for AtScale. In less than a year, AtScale has accomplished major milestones including:
- $50M Series D Investment Led by Morgan Stanley - AtScale secured an additional $50M in capital to bolster its already significant technology lead, expand product capabilities, deepen relationships within the analytics ecosystem and accelerate its investment in sales and marketing both domestically and internationally.
- Company Expansion – AtScale opened an East Coast headquarters “HQ2” to capitalize on Boston’s impressive tech scene, established sales and marketing offices in both APAC and EMEA and opened a development center in Sofia, Bulgaria.
- Customer Growth – AtScale continues to increase customer adoption year-over-year, highlighted by several impressive customer expansions at firms including Wells Fargo and wins including retail leaders Kohl’s and Wayfair.
- Product Innovations – The release of AtScale’s 2019.2 platform introduced a new software development kit (SDK) for accelerated on-boarding of traditional enterprise data platforms, and native multidimensional analytics support for Microsoft Power BI and full federated identity support via cloud-native SAML 2.0 standards.
- Expanded Leadership Team and Board – AtScale named serial entrepreneur Christopher Lynch, executive chairman and CEO; added analytics industry luminary, Jit Saxena; named operational icons Bob Brennan and Tom Heiser to its Board of Directors; appointed Momchil Michailov as global head of engineering, research and development; and promoted AtScale Co-Founder Dave Mariani to chief strategy officer.
To learn more about AtScale’s revolutionary approach to adaptive analytics, read our white paper, Cloud Transformation: The Next Virtualized Data Frontier for BI, ML, and AI.
About AtScale
The Global 2000 relies on AtScale – the adaptive analytics company – to provide a single, secured and governed workspace for distributed data. The combination of the company’s Autonomous Data Engineering and Universal Semantic Layer powers business intelligence and machine learning, resulting in faster, more accurate business decisions at scale.
For additional information, visit www.atscale.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005224/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT