Okta and Atlassian Partner to empower the World’s Largest Organizations to Scale in the Cloud

By Business Wire
|
|October 7, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, to accelerate organizations’ move to the cloud. By integrating Okta’s authentication technology into Atlassian cloud products –– spanning collaboration, productivity, and DevOps and IT –– organizations can give their workforces secure access to the tools they need to be successful.
In order to compete with today’s disruptors, organizations of every size and industry are investing in cloud technologies to increase workforce productivity and improve customer engagement. And while virtually every company is on a digital transformation journey, the world’s largest organizations must overcome additional complexities associated with maintaining legacy software and managing a hybrid IT environment. Since 2000, 52% of companies in the Fortune 500 have either gone bankrupt, been acquired, or ceased to exist as a result of digital disruption. Okta is empowering businesses to thrive in today's constantly changing environment by enabling any organization to adopt any technology.
Thousands of Okta customers have already adopted Atlassian products to collaborate, improve productivity, and ultimately unleash the potential of their teams. While Atlassian initially launched with on-premises offerings, the majority of its customers are now taking a cloud-first approach. More than 90% of Atlassian’s new customers choose a cloud product to optimize for speed of implementation, ease of maintenance, and immediate access to the latest features.
“At Okta, we’re on a mission to seamlessly and securely connect people to the technologies they need to do their best work. Although every company is becoming a technology company, the world’s largest organizations are faced with unique challenges: they need to maintain legacy infrastructure ingrained in their stack and adopt new cloud technologies to increase employee productivity or improve the customer experience,” said Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, Okta. “With the Okta Identity Cloud integrated into Atlassian, they can easily onboard new organizations and move customers to the cloud, so they can securely give their workforces access to the tools they need to be successful.”
“Atlassian is at the forefront of enabling agile transformation for any organization,” said Anu Bharadwaj, Head of Product, Atlassian Cloud. “As organizations continue to innovate and transition to cloud-first technology strategies, our partnership with Okta will enable organizations to more simply and securely access the key collaboration and productivity tools they need to be successful. We’re excited to partner with Okta to empower Atlassian customers to do their best work.”
Leveraging the Benefits of Okta and Atlassian’s Integration
With the Okta Identity Cloud embedded into Atlassian cloud products, organizations have simple and secure access to the tools that make them more productive. This partnership enables Atlassian to focus on its core products while Okta solves for complex enterprise identity challenges, securing Atlassian customers already embracing and moving to the cloud and reducing IT friction for new integrations. In addition, Atlassian now provides a streamlined sign-on experience for its Atlassian cloud customers with Atlassian Access, powered by Okta.
Together, Okta and Atlassian offer organizations:
- Accelerated move to the cloud: Easily connecting to existing Active Directory (AD) or LDAP directories to bridge the gap between on-premise and cloud applications, and providing an additional layer of protection with MFA;
- Increased end-user productivity: Seamless identity and access management to an organization’s Atlassian cloud products, and secure single sign-on to Atlassian Access for an easy log-in experience that enables users to be more productive;
- Automated IT tasks: Automated provisioning and deprovisioning, increasing security while saving IT valuable time;
- Further adoption of best-of-breed: The ability for Atlassian customers to integrate with additional best-of-breed applications, leveraging the Okta Integration Network’s over 6,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers.
“Dentsu Aegis Network has a vision to innovate the way brands are built for its clients. When it comes to our technology we look for solutions that will enable our teams to work smarter in the digital economy,” said Paul Timmins, CIO Global Operations, Dentsu Aegis Network. “We’ve long relied on Okta for identity management and the Okta Identity Cloud enables us to securely connect our people to technologies that they need to be successful. Now with the Okta and Atlassian’s integration it will help us to further streamline our IT processes and create a better experience for our team so they can focus on our mission.”
The partnership with Atlassian builds on continued momentum for Okta in FY20. Okta was named a Leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q2 2019 and the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, where the company placed highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision. Okta also introduced a series of new products and expanded functionality at Oktane19, including Okta Advanced Server Access, Okta Hooks, the Okta Identity Engine, and Okta Access Gateway.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, 12 August 2019.
The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q2 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., June 12, 2019.
Details + Availability
Okta and Atlassian’s integration is available today. Okta’s authentication technology will be embedded in the admin hub for Atlassian cloud products for all existing Atlassian customers. For more information, visit: https://www.okta.com/partners/atlassian/
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Okta
Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 7,000 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.
