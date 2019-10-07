Lafayette General Health to Elevate Consumer Digital Experience and Launch Online Scheduling with Kyruus

|By Business Wire
|
|October 7, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Lafayette General Health (LGH), a leading non-profit health system serving South-Central Louisiana, has chosen the company’s provider search, scheduling, and data management solutions to enhance access for its expanding patient community. As part of this initiative, the health system will also begin offering online scheduling for both new and existing patients.
Since its founding in 1911, LGH has been a leader in healthcare for Louisiana’s Acadiana region and, as the region has grown, the health system has consistently expanded its footprint and offerings. Now spanning seven hospitals, LGH saw the need to improve both how it manages provider information and engages consumers on its website. To that end, LGH will start by working with Kyruus to build a complete provider directory in KyruusOne®, a platform that will enable it to not only centralize the data, but also enhance it with direct input from providers.
Once the new directory is in place, LGH will use it to power its deployment of Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers, facilitating a more robust and action-oriented online provider search experience. Through keyword-based searches, dynamic filtering, and informative provider profiles, the solution will help consumers navigate to the providers best aligned with their needs. From there, an integration with LGH’s underlying scheduling system will allow consumers to select an available appointment slot and book directly without leaving ProviderMatch.
“At Lafayette General Health, we’re committed to innovating to meet the evolving needs of patients across our growing region,” said Michael Dozier, Chief Information Officer at Lafayette General Health. “Patient self-scheduling is a priority for LGH as we think about both convenience and ease in seeking access to care and we’re looking forward to bringing this to our communities with Kyruus.”
LGH also plans to leverage the Kyruus ProviderMatch platform to empower providers with greater visibility into the health system’s provider network. In addition to making it easier to determine who else is in the network, the organization is looking to ProviderMatch to help providers better ascertain their colleagues’ unique clinical areas of focus as they coordinate care for their patients.
“While online scheduling has traditionally been seen primarily as a way to attract new patients, we’re seeing a growing emphasis on its important role in retaining existing patients too,” said Graham Gardner, CEO of Kyruus. “We’re excited to be working with the team at Lafayette General to help them launch an online search and scheduling offering that is both simple and seamless for their various patient populations.”
About Lafayette General Health
Lafayette General Health (LGH) is a non-profit, community-owned regional healthcare system committed to always delivering excellence. LGH serves the south-central region of Louisiana by aligning with facilities across a 10-parish area known as Acadiana. LGH’s flagship hospital, Lafayette General Medical Center, in operation since 1911, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation that does not pay out any revenue to shareholders as for-profits do. LGH also owns or manages Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette General Orthopaedic Hospital, St. Martin Hospital, University Hospital & Clinics, Acadia General Hospital and Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, and has several affiliations with facilities across the region. Both Lafayette General Medical Center and University Hospital & Clinics are major teaching hospitals, providing graduate medical education across many disciplines. LGH owns LGMD, a non-profit corporation that operates and manages several physician clinics including Family Medicine and Internal Medicine, as well as many specialists and surgeons. LGH is a founding member of the Ochsner Health Network, a collaboration of leading health systems across the greater Gulf South region. LGH property and assets total over $500 million, employing approximately 4,500 staff. For more information about LGH and its affiliates, visit LafayetteGeneral.com.
About Kyruus
Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005060/en/
