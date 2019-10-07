Amazon Announces New Kindle Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, and FreeTime on Fire TV, Providing Access to Kid-Friendly Content—Now in Even More Places

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the expansion of Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited to even more devices, including the new Kindle Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, and on select Fire TV devices. Now families can access their FreeTime Unlimited subscription on even more devices to enjoy premium, kid-friendly content, all wrapped in award-winning parental controls.

“We build kids products from the ground up with three ideas in mind: first, kids want a device experience designed just for them; second, parents don’t want to worry about the content their kids are viewing; and third, parents want tools they can trust to help manage their kids’ device usage," said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon. “FreeTime Unlimited provides the perfect balance between giving kids unlimited access to the content they love within a place that’s theirs, while providing parents peace of mind knowing what their kids are enjoying is appropriate. Now, whether immersed in a good book, playing a game, or snuggled up watching a family movie, kids can enjoy fun content in an experience built just for them.”

First Ever Dedicated Reading Device Built Just for Kids

Kindle Kids Edition is a new reading experience designed just for kids—now young readers can leave the heavy books at home and carry a library full of books (plus a dictionary!) on one lightweight device. And like all Kindle devices, it offers a sanctuary reading experience with no distractions. Kindle Kids Edition comes with the latest Kindle, a kid-friendly case, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—if anything happens to it, send it back and Amazon will replace it for free.

Featuring a six-inch, 167 ppi e-ink display with an adjustable front light, Kindle Kids Edition makes it comfortable to read in a variety of places—whether outside in the sun or bedtime at night. Plus, with a battery that lasts weeks, not days, kids can enjoy reading as long as they like and parents can leave the charger at home.

With one year of FreeTime Unlimited included with the Kindle Kids Edition, kids have access to over a thousand kid-friendly books, including chapter books and award-winning titles like Island of the Blue Dolphins, El Deafo, and Bridge to Terabithia. And coming soon, kids can also enjoy a selection of Spanish language books and can listen to their favorite Audible books via Bluetooth headphones or a speaker. Plus, Kindle Kids Edition comes with features that encourage kids to build their skills as they go, including:

Achievement Badges —kids can earn badges like Book Worm and Over Achiever when they make progress towards pre-defined goals.

—kids can earn badges like Book Worm and Over Achiever when they make progress towards pre-defined goals. Easy Discovery —with enhanced browsing and search, kids can locate titles without the exact spelling. And with smart recommendations, kids can find books related to the genres, authors, and characters they love.

—with enhanced browsing and search, kids can locate titles without the exact spelling. And with smart recommendations, kids can find books related to the genres, authors, and characters they love. Word Wise —kids are automatically provided short and simple definitions above difficult words, so they can keep reading with fewer interruptions.

—kids are automatically provided short and simple definitions above difficult words, so they can keep reading with fewer interruptions. Dictionary —if kids come across a difficult word, they can select the word to look up the definition via the built-in Kindle dictionary.

—if kids come across a difficult word, they can select the word to look up the definition via the built-in Kindle dictionary. Vocabulary Builder —words looked up in dictionaries are automatically added to Vocabulary Builder and turned into flashcards for future review and learning.

—words looked up in dictionaries are automatically added to Vocabulary Builder and turned into flashcards for future review and learning. Kid-friendly Wallpaper—included are a unique set of lock screen wallpapers, specifically designed for kids.

“Kindle Kids Edition makes reading fun with achievement badges to help motivate readers to complete the next chapter, plus features like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder are designed to help early readers build their reading and comprehension skills,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon. “With unlimited access to over a thousand new and popular books in FreeTime Unlimited, kids can easily find books to match their interests and can bring a library of books with them wherever they go—all on a single, lightweight device.”

The new Kindle Kids Edition is available for pre-order starting today for $109.99 at amazon.com/kindlekidsedition and starts shipping October 30. As a special introductory offer, families can purchase two Kindle Kids Editions and save 25 percent. Kid-friendly cases are available in a selection of colors and patterns, including blue, pink, a Space Station design, and a Rainbow Birds design.

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, Amazon’s Largest and Fastest Kids Tablet

The all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the next generation of Amazon’s largest and fastest kids tablet. It includes a Fire HD 10 tablet, featuring a vivid 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, 32 GB of storage with up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, and USB-C for reversible charging that’s easy for kids to plug in. It also comes bundled with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case with new adjustable stand in blue, pink or purple, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—all for $199.99.

With FreeTime Unlimited, kids have access to more than 20,000 books, Audible books, videos, educational apps, and games that have been curated for age-appropriateness, now expanded to include all of the books available in FreeTime Unlimited on Kindle Kids Edition. Content includes new and popular titles like My Little Pony Rainbow Runners, Sonic Dash, Clifford at the Circus, and Toca Life: After School from brands like Budge Studios, Sega of America, Audible, and Toca Boca. Plus, award-winning FreeTime parental controls give parents peace of mind with the ability to manage time limits by activity, set educational goals, adjust age filters, and more.

The all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is available for pre-order today for $199.99 at amazon.com/firehd10kidsedition and starts shipping October 30. And as a special introductory offer, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets are available in a multi-pack option so every member of the family can enjoy one. Buy two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets and save $50.

Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited, Now Available on the Largest Screen in the Home

Fire TV continues to be the number one streaming media player for families in the U.S. and has more than 37 million active users globally. Today, Amazon is making the experience even better for families by bringing the FreeTime app to the Fire TV Stick for the first time, and coming soon, select Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

FreeTime on Fire TV offers a kid-friendly video experience with award-winning parental controls that give parents the ability to manage their child’s FreeTime settings, including age filter settings, bedtime settings, and weekday and weekend settings, plus parents can add and remove content from their child’s FreeTime profile—now on the biggest screen in the home. When paired with a FreeTime Unlimited subscription or a Prime membership, kids can enjoy access to thousands of premium movies and TV shows on select Fire TV devices, including new and popular titles like LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Pete the Cat, Barbie Dreamtopia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, from brands like LEGO, Amazon Studios, Mattel, and Prime Video.

FreeTime on Fire TV is available on Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K, as well as first and second generation Fire TVs starting today. FreeTime on Fire TV is also coming soon to select Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

FreeTime on Echo Show Devices

As announced last month, Amazon is also bringing FreeTime on Alexa to the Echo Show family of devices, enabling kids to watch kid-friendly videos with a FreeTime Unlimited subscription or Prime membership, place video calls with approved family and friends, and drop in on other Echo devices in their household. And parents are always in control of the FreeTime on Alexa experience with the ability to set time limits, block explicit songs, manage photos, and control video features, and can also review voice recordings in the Alexa app. Read more here.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited—Content Kids Love

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited provides access to thousands of kid-friendly titles on a variety of devices, including compatible Kindle devices, Fire tablets, Fire TV devices, Echo devices, iOS devices, and Android devices. Kindle Kids Edition, Fire Kids Edition tablets, and Echo Dot Kids Edition each come with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. After the first year, customers can continue their subscription starting at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. Eligible customers can also get a one month free trial at amazon.com/freetime. The same FreeTime Unlimited subscription can be used on any compatible device but the content experience will vary based on device.

Amazon FreeTime—Tools for Parents

With Amazon FreeTime, parents have access to award-winning parental controls that encourage learning before play, and give parents the ability to manage their child’s FreeTime settings. Parental controls vary by device but include the ability to manage daily goals, age filters, and time limits. Plus parent can set specific time limits by weekdays and weekends, and can use parental controls to choose which content kids have access to, or choose to add additional content. Parental controls vary by device.

Additionally, parents can access Parent Dashboard (parents.amazon.com) to view daily activity reports of the digital content their kids are using in FreeTime. Plus, with remote parental controls in Parent Dashboard, parents can easily adjust their child’s FreeTime settings from any web browser, whether they’re on a mobile device or computer.

