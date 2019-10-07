Introducing the All-New Fire HD 10: Brilliant 10.1” Full HD Display, Faster Processor, Longer Battery Life and Alexa—Still Only $149.99

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 09:13 AM EDT
(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the all-new Fire HD 10, the next generation of its largest tablet, built from the ground up for entertainment. With a full HD 10.1” display and 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Fire HD 10 offers up to 12 hours of battery life, 32 GB of internal storage with up to 512 GB more via microSD, fast and easy charging with USB-C, Alexa hands-free, and picture-in-picture capability. Fire HD 10 is available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Black and all-new White for only $149.99.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005506/en/
All-New Fire HD 10 (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’ve made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices. “The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favorite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go—and still under $150.”
The all-new Fire HD 10 includes:
- Beautiful display—Brilliant 10.1” widescreen Full HD 1080p display (1920 x 1200) with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi) for bright, vivid image quality.
- New faster processor—With a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2 GB RAM, easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web.
- New longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, giving you the flexibility to go wherever the day takes you.
- Plenty of storage—The most storage available on a Fire tablet, starting at 32 or 64 GB, and support for up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.
- New faster charging—Easier and even faster charging with USB-C (2.0).
- Dolby Atmos audio—Custom-tuned, stereo speakers for immersive and high-quality sound.
- Enhanced dual band Wi-Fi—Stream your favorite videos with enhanced 802.11ac Wi-Fi support.
- Incredible reliability—As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 4x as durable as the latest iPad Pro—and costs hundreds of dollars less.
- New picture-in-picture—Watch your favorite videos from Prime Video, Twitch, Netflix, STARZ, and more, while also browsing the web, checking email, reviewing your calendar, or visiting Facebook.
- Alexa hands-free—With always-ready, hands-free access to Alexa, you can control video and music playback, launch apps, get news and sports scores, display the weather, and more.
- Front- and rear- facing cameras—Video chat or Drop In with friends and family using the HD 720p front-facing camera and Alexa Communications. Use the 2 MP rear-facing camera to take photos and share or save them for later with free, unlimited cloud storage for all pictures taken on Fire tablets.
- Amazon-exclusive features—ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Family Library, Blue Shade, On Deck, and more. For more information, click here.
- Amazon FreeTime—With award-winning parental controls, parents can use Amazon FreeTime to create child profiles to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content. FreeTime is free on every Fire tablet—or subscribe to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited to access over 20,000 titles, starting at just $2.99 per month.
- Screen Sharing—Let an Amazon expert guide you remotely through any feature on your screen, available 24x7, 365 days a year—for free.
Even Better with Prime
Fire HD 10 is even better with Amazon Prime. In the U.S., Prime members can:
- Watch thousands of award-winning movies and TV shows, including Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, The Boys, Late Night, and Cold War, and live sports including Thursday Night Football with Prime Video.
- With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to more than two million songs and hundreds of hand-curated playlists and stations.
- Enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, as well as one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads.
- Keep an unlimited number of photos on Amazon Photos, plus 5 GB of storage for videos, documents, and other files.
- With Twitch Prime, customers can enjoy free games, in-game content, a Twitch channel subscription each month, and more.
To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, visit www.amazon.com/prime.
Availability
The all-new Fire HD 10 comes in Plum, Twilight Blue, Black and all-new White. Still only $149.99, Fire HD 10 is available today for pre-order at www.amazon.com/FireHD10 and will begin shipping October 30. Customers who pre-order the device prior to October 30 will receive the Minecraft app (a $6.99 value) included with purchase of an all-new Fire HD 10.
Fire HD 10 cases are available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Sage, and can stand in both landscape and portrait orientations—only $39.99.
In addition to the Fire HD 10, Amazon today introduced the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, new Kindle Kids Edition, and FreeTime on Fire TV. Learn more about them here.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005506/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT