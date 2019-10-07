CDK Global Names Scott Thompson Senior Vice President, Business Leader, CRM and Layered Applications

|By Business Wire
CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced that Scott Thompson, 58, has joined its executive leadership team as senior vice president, business leader, CRM and Layered Applications effective immediately. Scott will be based in the Company’s Austin, Texas office.
”Scott is a seasoned and proven industry leader who is passionate about business growth, and relentlessly focuses on delivering for customers,” said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “These qualities align well to our organizational priorities, making him an ideal match for this new and exciting role. I am delighted that Scott will bring his skills and experience to CDK, and am confident that he can help us realize the growth we aim to achieve.”
In this new role, Scott will set the strategy for the CDK and DMS-agnostic Layered Applications including CRM, Service, Desking, Menu, F&I, Inventory, Credit Services and other layered apps. In addition to building progressive blueprints for these businesses, he will be committed to customer loyalty.
Scott joins CDK from Austin-based Epicor Software Corporation, where he most recently served as head, automotive and business products. As a member of Epicor’s leadership team, he was responsible for a broad range of hardware and software solutions that sell both into and outside of the automotive industry.
Scott’s path to Epicor began much earlier, however. In 2007, Scott joined Internet AutoParts, Inc., a technology provider of auto parts distributors that supported their service-shop customers, as president and chief executive officer. Scott successfully led the company to growth, and in 2012, the company was purchased by Epicor.
“As a market leader, and under the leadership of Brian Krzanich, CDK is poised for significant short – and long-term growth,” said Thompson. “I am excited by the many opportunities in front of this tremendous organization and the automotive industry at large, and am thrilled to be stepping into a brand new role leading a best-in-class portfolio of solutions. Throughout my career, I have been driven by helping customers win, and I am looking forward to developing and cultivating long-standing relationships with CDK customers, built on trust, and reinforced by demonstrated, continuous success.”
Scott earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree in Accounting and Computer Information Systems from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
About CDK Global, Inc.
With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.
