Global Semiconductor Market Report 2019: $573 Billion market Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2013-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|October 7, 2019 10:29 AM EDT
The "Semiconductor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The semiconductor market is expected to reach $573 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the semiconductor market looks attractive with opportunities in the communication, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. The major drivers for this market are growth in wireless communication, increasing demand for advanced safety features in automotive, and growth in internet connected devices.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of artificial intelligence based semiconductors and increasing demand for semiconductor in autonomous driving technology.
The report forecasts that integrated circuit will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for memory ICs in smartphones, tablet PCs, and other personal media devices. Sensor is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance system in automotive and growing consumer preference for IoT-enabled devices.
Within the semiconductor market, communication will remain the largest application due to an increasing demand for wireless communication technology. The industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due to increasing demand for industrial robots and digitalization of manufacturing base.
APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing electronic content per vehicles, and growing industrial automation in countries such as China, Taiwan, and India.
Samsung Electronics, Intel, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Micron, Texas Instrument, Microchip, Stmicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductors are some of the major semiconductor manufacturers..
Some of the features of Semiconductor Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:
- Market size estimates: Semiconductor market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Units) shipment.
- Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.
- Segmentation analysis: Semiconductor market size by device, end use type, and by application in terms of value shipment.
- Regional analysis: Semiconductor market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.
- Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of semiconductor in the semiconductor market.
- Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of semiconductor in the semiconductor market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the semiconductor market by product (integrated circuit, discrete semiconductor, optoelectronics, and sensor), application (communication, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, pc/computer, industrial and others), by technology (artificial intelligence and non- artificial intelligence), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting semiconductor market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the semiconductor market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this semiconductor market and reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the semiconductor market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the semiconductor market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this semiconductor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this semiconductor area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of semiconductor market share via product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this semiconductor market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Semiconductor Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts
3.2: Semiconductor Market Trends and Forecast
3.3: Semiconductor Market by Device Type
3.3.1 Integrated Circuit
3.3.1.1 Analog
3.3.1.2 Microprocessor
3.3.1.3 Logic
3.3.1.4 Memory
3.3.2 Discrete Semiconductor
3.3.3 Optoelectronics
3.3.4 Sensor
3.4: Semiconductor Market by Application
3.5.1: Communication
3.5.1.1: Wired
3.5.1.2: Wireless
3.5.2: Consumer Electronics
3.5.3: Automotive Electronics
3.5.4: PC/Computers
3.5.5: Industrial and Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Semiconductor Market by Region
4.2: North American Semiconductor Market
4.2.1: Market by Device: Integrated Circuit, Discrete Semiconductor, Optoelectronics, and Sensor
4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, PC/Computer, and Industrial & Others
4.2.3: United States Semiconductor Market
4.2.4: Canadian Semiconductor Market
4.2.5: Mexican Semiconductor Market
4.3: European Semiconductor Market
4.4: APAC Semiconductor Market
4.5: ROW Semiconductor Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Semiconductor Market by Device Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Semiconductor Market by End Use
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Semiconductor Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Semiconductor Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Semiconductor Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Semiconductor
7. Company Profiles of Leading Player
7.1: Samsung Electronics
7.2: Intel
7.3: SK Hynix
7.4: Qualcomm
7.5: Broadcom
7.6: Texas Instrument
7.7: NXP Semiconductor
7.8: Micron Technology
7.9: Nvidia
7.10: STMicroelectronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xzt3v
