Asia-Pacific Industrial 3D Printing Market Forecast to 2023: Growth Opportunities - Hybrid Additive Manufacturing / From Prototyping to Production / Market Consolidation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
October 7, 2019 01:09 PM EDT
The "Asia-Pacific Industrial 3D Printing Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides information on the 3D printing market in Asia-Pacific. It talks of the key developments in the region and the drivers and restraints in the industry.
Of late, 3D printing technology is being used to not only produce product prototypes but also functional components, which is helping Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in tweaking and transforming product models with ease in a more cost-effective way compared to traditional manufacturing. 3D printing offers greater freedom in designing, reduction of waste, and improvement in resource utilization. It has also enabled companies to adopt manufacturing-as-a-service business model, which has led to better lead times, minimizing risks.
In Asia-Pacific, the governments of China and Singapore have committed millions of dollars to develop and commercialize 3D printing. Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), in late 2017, invested in a 3D printing technology that can fabricate from pure copper by using a high-intensity blue laser diode.
As the objects made from 3D printers are designed on a software program, design creation and redesign challenges can be easily overcome by updating the file on the program. This reduces, and in some cases, eliminates the trial and error process and the high costs associated with re-tooling, redesign, and rework as with the traditional manufacturing method, thus, reducing the overall product development cycle time.
Customization is currently a big trend in the automotive industry, with Ford and other such companies providing customers the option of choosing aspects of the vehicle from a palette of 3D printed parts, (e.g., body slide cladding). Additive manufacturing technology is also being actively utilized in the medical industry to build customizable implants and devices.
One of the major challenges faced by suppliers and end-users in the region is the lack of human capital with a high skill set and training. Imparting training on 3D printing involves touching areas on quality assurance, Computer-aided Design (CAD), machine making, material preparation, and supply chain management.
The potential transformation that the technology can bring over the next decade in the automotive industry is nothing less than revolutionary. From printing car parts and accessories to creating new concepts from scratch, the possibilities of 3D printing are endless.
3D printing is expected to play a major role in parts manufacturing in the future, as one of the key goals of the automotive industry is to make parts cheaper, lighter, and faster, all of which 3D printed parts will be able to achieve.
This study also discusses the key end users and provides answers to the following queries:
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the emerging trends and technologies in industrial 3D printing?
- How will industrial 3D printing shape the end-to-end value chain in the manufacturing sector?
- How the expiry of patents is an opportunity for APAC manufacturers and service providers?
- What are the factors driving and challenging the growth of this market?
- Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- End-user Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Industrial 3D Printing Value Chain
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Industrial 3D Printing Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Industrial 3D Printing Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Industrial 3D Printing Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Hybrid Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - From Prototyping to Production
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Market Consolidation
- Strategic Imperatives for Industrial 3D Printing Firms
7. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Industrial 3D Printing Industry
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
8. 3D Printer Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Distribution Channel Analysis
9. 3D Printing Material Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Distribution Channel Analysis
10. 3D Printing Services Segment Analysis
- 3D Printing Services Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Distribution Channel Analysis
11. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl90g9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005714/en/
