Indonesia Data Center Services Market Forecast to 2025: Over the Top to Drive Short-term Growth, While Banking, Finance, and Insurance Vertical to Enable Sustained Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 7, 2019 01:16 PM EDT
The "Indonesian Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides a data center market overview, market trends, key locations of data centers and their significance, drivers, restraints, present and forecast revenue, competitive positioning, and key strategic initiatives of competitors. The insights and factual information provided in the research service are majorly derived from primary research and partly from secondary research. The Indonesian data center market research service will provide an end-to-end data center market analysis of Indonesia.
To increase their presence, hyper scale cloud service providers, such as Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, along with the local cloud vendors, are expanding their infrastructure, operations, and availability across Indonesia. With the extensive penetration of Internet connectivity as well as a keen focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, the demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across Indonesia.
The demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive data center services revenue growth in Indonesia. The Indonesian data center market is considered to be one of the primitive data center markets. However, it is poised to experience exponential growth due to an increase in the migration of OTT participants in Indonesia, rising demand for local data centers after the government's introduction of Regulation 82 and deployment of 5G. The Government of Indonesia and enterprises are eyeing to increase data center adoption to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global as well as local data center vendors.
The Government of Indonesia is focusing on improving the readiness of the country to support hyper-scale data centers by enhancing telecommunications and network infrastructure. Presently, the BFSI sector is the primary driver of the demand for data center services, followed by Over-the-top (OTT)/Content Service Provider (CSP) participants.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the addressable market opportunity for data center service providers?
- What are the expected growth rates and key drivers of growth for specific services areas?
- What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the data center services market in Indonesia?
- What are the significant developments in the data center service space in Indonesia?
- Which are the key participants in the market, and what are their market strategies?
- How is the competitive positioning of key participants in the Indonesian data center market?
- What are the key industry technology trends in the Indonesia data center market?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Key Data Center Locations and Their Overview
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
Drivers and Restraints - Total Data Center Services Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends - Total Data Center Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
Competitive Environment
- Market Share by Demand Split
- Market Share by Raised Floor Space
- Competitive Environment
Key Participants' Competitive Positioning
- Lintasarta
- Telkom Sigma
- NTT Communications
Other Market Participants Snapshot and Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Other Market Participants Snapshot
Company to Watch Out for - Keppel Data Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Lintasarta
- Telkom Sigma
- NTT Communications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ida64u
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005720/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT