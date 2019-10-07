HCL Releases HCL Digital Experience 9.5 to Provide More Power and Simplicity for Digital Experiences

|By Business Wire
October 7, 2019 03:20 PM EDT
HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced the general availability of HCL Digital Experience (DX) 9.5, founded on the former IBM WebSphere Portal and IBM Web Content Manager software, a recognized and proven digital experience management platform. Using HCL DX, organizations can seamlessly blend digital content, transactional applications, and data into compelling, personalized digital experiences delivered to virtually any digital touchpoint. The new release provides many significant business and technical benefits, including:
- Unsurpassed Standardization and Flexibility – Production Docker & Kubernetes support means initial install and subsequent updates of HCL DX software take minutes, not hours or days, and provides unmatched flexibility and portability, so you can select the deployment model and platform of your choice.
- Accelerated Time-to-Market – A reimagined practitioner experience, a beautiful set of out-of-box templates, as well as the forthcoming and new native digital asset management capability, help empower business users to create, manage, and publish memorable experiences more effectively – ultimately delivering the experience customers demand in a timelier manner.
- Liberated Experience Delivery – Developers can deliver cutting-edge experiences to any and all digital touchpoints, leveraging the latest front-end frameworks and the new self-describing OpenAPI set of REST services. Greater consistency across touchpoints lead to more revenue opportunities.
- Lower Total Cost of Ownership – Kubernetes orchestration for automated provisioning, load balancing, auto-scaling, self-healing (and more) dramatically reduces total cost of ownership.
“Docker support provides an open standard for packaging and distributing containerized applications on virtually any platform,” said Darren Oberst, CVP and Head of HCL Software. “This means installation and subsequent updates of digital experiences can be done in minutes, providing unmatched time-to-market.”
For more information on HCL DX, please join one of our upcoming complimentary HCL DX Inspire events, to be held in October in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Milan, Italy.
Visit: https://www.hcltechsw.com/wps/portal/products/dx
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses transform into next-gen enterprises. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering while under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.
As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended June 30, 2019, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 8.9 billion and its 143,900 ideapreneurs operate out of 44 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com
Forward–looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT