Stats Perform et Control Risks annoncent un partenariat mondial en faveur de l'intégrité du sport à la conférence anti-corruption ABC Minds Sports

|October 8, 2019 12:10 AM EDT
Aujourd'hui, Stats Perform, le numéro un incontesté de l'IA et des données sportives, et Control Risks, le cabinet conseil expert en gestion des risques, annoncent un partenariat unique visant à mettre les meilleures solutions intégrales d’intégrité sportive sur le marché.
Grâce à l'unité Intégrité de Stats Perform, les parties prenantes de l'industrie du sport tels que les détenteurs de droits, les fédérations internationales et les instances dirigeantes pourront accéder aux capacités d'enquête globales de Control Risks pour lutter contre la corruption et le trucage de matchs. Les unités d’intégrité et les services de la conformité auront accès à une gamme complète de solutions couvrant la comptabilité judiciaire, l’analyse des données et les capacités d’investigation traditionnelles, pour gérer les risques ou mener des enquêtes.
Le partenariat associera l'offre de Stats Perform en matière de prévention, de détection et d'investigation à la pratique d'investigation globale de Control Risks et à son expérience dans la création de programmes de gouvernance résilients et conformes. Ensemble, les deux sociétés aideront les parties prenantes à garantir que leurs programmes d'intégrité, de conformité, et de lutte contre le dopage soient adaptés à leur objectif, tout en protégeant la valeur à long terme de leurs marques.
En outre, les parties prenantes du monde sportif pourront utiliser la gamme complète de services offerts par le partenariat, qu’il s’agisse d’une équipe nécessitant une vérification préalable de la part d’un investisseur potentiel, d’un nouveau promoteur ou d’un nouveau signataire, ou d’une entreprise cherchant à s’associer à une nouvelle ligue ou à une compétition. Ce partenariat permettra aux parties prenantes sportives de gérer l’intégrité sportive et les risques commerciaux dans un seul endroit.
Nick Allan, PDG de Control Risks, a déclaré : « Nous sommes ravis d’annoncer ce passionnant nouveau partenariat avec Stats Perform qui permettra à l’industrie du sport de lutter contre les menaces à son intégrité posées par la corruption et le trucage de matchs. Nos capacités d'investigations mondiales permettront à toutes les parties prenantes de faire appel à notre assistance dans le cadre de leur contrat avec Stats Perform.∘»
Mike Perez, directeur de l’exploitation chez Stats Perform, a ajouté : « Alors que l'industrie du sport traverse une révolution des données, nos services d'intégrité existants bénéficieront de capacités d'investigation complémentaires pour identifier, enquêter et réagir aux menaces. Nous sommes très heureux d’aller de l’avant avec Control Risks, qui dispose des capacités mondiales pour combler nos aspirations. »
Jonny Gray, responsable mondial des sports chez Control Risks, a poursuivi : « Il s’agit d’un développement passionnant à l'heure où l’industrie du sport cherche un soutien majeur pour lutter contre les menaces existentielles pesant sur son intégrité, sa confiance et sa valeur. Cette étape permet aux clients de Stats Perform de disposer d’une solution d’intégrité complète.∘»
Jake Marsh, responsable de l’intégrité chez Stats Perform, a conclu : « Les parties prenantes du sport font face à divers problèmes de gouvernance et d’intégrité. Notre rôle ne consiste pas simplement à les aider à identifier et à atténuer les risques, mais à faciliter leurs enquêtes et leurs interventions. Notre partenariat avec Control Risks nous aide à atteindre cet objectif et à fournir un service amélioré et plus complet à nos clients. »
À propos de Control Risks
Control Risks, cabinet conseil expert en gestion des risques, contribue à créer des organisations sécurisées, conformes et résilientes. Nous croyons fermement qu'il est essentiel de prendre des risques pour réussir. Nous fournissons donc les connaissances et les renseignements dont vous avez besoin pour saisir les opportunités et progresser.
Répartis dans 34 bureaux, nos experts contribuent leur expérience dans les domaines des poursuites et de l'application de la loi, de la comptabilité, du conseil en gestion, de la veille économique régionale, de la criminalistique et de la cybersécurité afin de conseiller les plus grandes multinationales du monde sur des questions réglementaires majeures, de mener des enquêtes transfrontalières complexes et de mettre en place de robustes programmes de conformité.
Pour en savoir plus, veuillez consulter www.controlrisk.com/sport
À propos de Stats Perform
Stats Perform collecte les données sportives les plus riches du monde et les transforme en intelligence artificielle (IA) révolutionnaire afin de dégager les perspectives les plus approfondies sur les médias et la technologie, les paris et les performances des équipes. Forte de plus de 40 années d’existence, Stats Perform embrasse et résout le caractère dynamique du sport - que ce soit pour les médias numériques et audiovisuels avec narration différenciée, les sociétés de haute technologie disposant de données fiables et rapides pour optimiser leurs innovations, les parieurs sportifs offrant des paris en cours de jeu et des services d’intégrité, ou les équipes dotées d’un premier logiciel inédit d’analyse par intelligence artificielle. En tant que société leader des données et de l'intelligence artificielle sportives, Stats Perform collabore avec les plus grands médias sportifs, sociétés de haute technologie, clubs sportifs, équipes et ligues de sport.
Pour en savoir plus, veuillez consulter StatsPerform.com.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005889/fr/
