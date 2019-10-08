Avaya IX™ Subscription Program Delivers Flexible UC and CC Consumption Model, Includes Avaya IX Spaces Cloud-Based Collaboration and Meeting Solution

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced its new Avaya IX Subscription program, making it easier than ever for Enterprise customers to purchase and consume Avaya’s world-class communications and collaboration solutions to drive their business growth. The Avaya subscription program provides customers with a flexible new consumption-based alternative to traditional perpetual pricing models, and can also facilitate their transition to cloud.

Avaya IX Subscription gives customers the flexibility to scale consumption of Avaya’s contact center and unified communications solutions based on their unique needs. This comprehensive new program offering monthly or annual subscription payments enables customers to avoid the complexity and cost of software licensing and contract renewals and instead focus on growing their businesses. Additional benefits to customers of the program include lowered business risk, increased operational agility, streamlined budgeting and purchasing processes, and maximum flexibility when adding new services and users.

Avaya IX Subscription includes access to the latest software releases, the freedom to flex up to 20 percent over the number of subscribed users at no additional charge and support from the company’s award-winning1 services organization. Additionally, Avaya IX Spaces, the company’s powerful new cloud-based platform for team collaboration and meetings, is included as part of all Avaya IX Subscriptions. Avaya IX Spaces seamlessly integrates voice, video, tasks, sharing and more into one solution that can be easily accessed anywhere, on any device–mobile devices, desktops, telephones and room systems. Avaya IX Spaces is designed for teams that need a simple and effective way to communicate and manage tasks to create a more efficient environment for businesses and organizations.

“For many customers, moving to a subscription model for their on-premises communication infrastructure is a logical next step in their journey to the cloud – or to accelerate their overall business transformation,” said Frank Ciccone, Avaya Senior Vice President, Sales. “This highlights our commitment to better meet the needs of our clients and guide them on a transition path to the future in a way that work best for their business. It is also another example of our strategy to increase the value and flexibility of our UC and CC solutions to address our customers’ evolving requirements.”

“Many Enterprise customers are not ready to move all of their communications systems to the cloud, but they would still like the benefits of paying only for the services they use and the flexibility to adapt as needed,” said Stephanie Watson, General Manager, MZA Ltd. “The world is not either premise or cloud, the on-premise and cloud hybrid model will be a critical transition option for most large Enterprises. Avaya understands this and is making life in a hybrid world much easier for their customers.”

As part of the Avaya IX Subscription program, the company is providing trade-in and upgrade offers for existing customers to protect and extend the current investments in their Avaya communications infrastructure. Customers can trade-in their existing perpetual licenses for credits to be applied towards their subscription payments. For customers not running on the latest Avaya software releases, Avaya is also offering a “Experience Avaya” program to upgrade to Avaya OneCloud or Avaya IX™ on-premise software. Additionally, customers can take advantage of Avaya’s Device as a Service program to add a subscription to the award-winning line of Avaya IX Devices to their monthly Avaya IX Subscription payment.

