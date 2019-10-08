BigCommerce Partners With DEITY to Simplify Mobile Commerce Experiences for Enterprise Brands

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
BigCommerce, the leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced that its new partner and microservice-oriented architecture platform DEITY has launched DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce, a Progressive Web Apps (PWA) front-end that will give BigCommerce merchants the ability to use PWAs to deploy highly-engaging, native app-like experiences on desktop and mobile devices. DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce is the first direct PWA front-end available within the BigCommerce platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005124/en/
DEITY enables simplified mobile web experiences for BigCommerce merchants through Progressive Web Apps (Photo: Business Wire)
Using BigCommerce’s highly-extensible open SaaS headless platform, DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce enables enterprise brands to deliver consistent selling experiences across multiple channels from one single platform, drastically reducing development costs and time-to-market.
“With more than 60% of web traffic stemming from mobile devices, brands are increasingly looking for a cost-effective way to not only engage these shoppers where they are, but actually turn that traffic into high-value conversions,” said Nate Stewart, head of product strategy at BigCommerce. “This partnership with DEITY reflects BigCommerce’s ongoing commitment to lowering the implementation barrier into leading front-end technologies that deliver amazing high-converting experiences. We’re incredibly excited to see what use cases our ecosystem can launch with DEITY Falcon.”
Through DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce, BigCommerce merchants will have the ability to:
- Increase customer engagement. Unlike a native mobile app, PWAs are run through a website, and do not require a download to be accessed through a consumer’s home screen. Additionally, merchants have the ability to send push notifications to mobile devices, allowing them to reach their audience where they are most: directly on their smartphones.
- Reduce development costs. The cost to build a native mobile app can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. A PWA eliminates the need for development, maintenance and marketing of any platform other than the PWA website, drastically reducing cost and time to market.
- Enhance performance. DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce is built for smooth and fast user experiences, and can load within a second by capitalizing on the speed benefits of the web and ‘native-style’ client-side caching. Additionally, PWAs use less disk space, which provides the added benefits of faster load times, less data usage and less required storage space.
- Improve SEO. As a web-based tool, everything developed through a PWA is discoverable by search engines, which means that, unlike native apps, all content can be linked to, shared and ranked through Google. Furthermore, fast load times, reduced bounce rate, low data usage and engaging experiences all factor highly into SEO rankings.
“We built DEITY Falcon with the F.I.R.E. principal in mind – Flexible, Integrable, Reliable and Extensible – to give merchants the total freedom and opportunity to build what they need without any limitations. By combining BigCommerce’s open SaaS headless platform as the core back-end ecommerce engine and DEITY Falcon as the PWA front end, enterprise merchants can create unique, high-scalable mobile web experiences without the need to invest heavily in multiple platforms that won’t drive sales,” said Jamie Maria Schouren, chief strategy officer at DEITY. “For DEITY, the partnership with BigCommerce is a logical next step in making Progressive Web Apps and headless architectures the standard of the ecommerce world. We are thrilled and excited for the future use cases we will build together.”
Merchants interested in more information about how PWAs can benefit their business can download our newly launched ebook, “Guide to Progressive Web Apps for Ecommerce”. To learn more about how to take advantage of the powerful combination of BigCommerce and DEITY, visit www.bigcommerce.com/deity.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce is the world’s leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.
About DEITY
DEITY provides a much needed solution which solves crucial platform issues faced by fast-growing merchants. By extending any existing e-commerce platform with high performance Service Applications by DEITY, they bring unlimited scalability, flexibility and exquisite user experiences through modular microservice architectures. With DEITY Falcon they give merchants the power to transform their front-end into a full-fledged Progressive Web App, combining the best of the web and app world using the most cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit www.deity.io.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005124/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT