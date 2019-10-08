Studie von Thales: Unternehmen schützen Daten in der Cloud nur unzureichend

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 07:03 AM EDT
Eine neue, weltweit durchgeführte Studie von Thales mit Umfrage durch das Ponemon Institute zeigt eine größer werdende Kluft zwischen der schnellen Zunahme der in der Cloud gespeicherten Daten und den Anstrengungen im Bereich Cloud-Sicherheit. Obwohl fast die Hälfte (48 Prozent) der Informationen in der Rechenwolke gespeichert wird, gibt nur ein Drittel (32 Prozent) der Firmen an, dass sie die Sicherheit bei der Datenspeicherung in der Cloud an die erste Stelle stellen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005494/de/
(Photo: Thales)
In einer Befragung von über 3.000 IT- und IT-Sicherheitsfachleuten in Australien, Brasilien, Frankreich, Deutschland, Indien, Japan, Großbritannien und den USA wurde festgestellt, dass nur jedes dritte Unternehmen (31 Prozent) der Meinung war, dass der Schutz der Daten in der Cloud in seine eigene Verantwortlichkeit falle.
Nutzung mehrerer Clouds nimmt zu, ist aber nicht ohne Risiken
Mit der Zunahme cloudbasierter Dienste werden Unternehmen und andere Organisationen immer abhängiger von Cloud-Anbietern. Fast die Hälfte (48 Prozent) verfolgt eine Multi-Cloud-Strategie, wobei Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure und IBM die drei Spitzenplätze belegen. Die Studie ergab, dass Firmen im Durchschnitt drei verschiedene Cloud-Service-Anbieter in Anspruch nehmen und über ein Viertel (28 Prozent) sogar vier oder mehr.
Obwohl kritische Daten in der Cloud gespeichert werden, gab fast die Hälfte (46 Prozent) der Befragten an, dass die Speicherung von Nutzerdaten in der Cloud das Sicherheitsrisiko erhöhe. Über die Hälfte (56 Prozent) vermerkte außerdem, dass die Cloud-Speicherung ein Compliance-Risiko darstelle. Auch waren die Teilnehmer davon überzeugt, dass Cloud-Service-Anbieter die Verantwortung für sensible Daten in der Cloud (35 Prozent) tragen – vor gemeinsamer Verantwortung (33 Prozent) und Eigenverantwortung (31 Prozent). Wenngleich Unternehmen die Verantwortung den Cloud-Anbietern zuschieben, meinten nur 23 Prozent, dass Sicherheit ein Faktor bei der Auswahl des Anbieters darstelle.
„Unternehmen gehen immer mehr dazu über, mehrere Cloud-Plattformen und Anbieter zu verwenden. Dabei ist es wichtig, dass sie verstehen, welche Daten wo gespeichert werden“, so Larry Ponemon, Chairman und Gründer des Ponemon Institute. „Wenn diese Informationen nicht bekannt sind, ist der Schutz der kritischen Daten praktisch unmöglich – letztlich besteht bei diesen Organisationen ein Sicherheitsrisiko. Wir fordern alle Unternehmen dazu auf, das Wissen um den Speicherort ihrer Daten als ihre Verantwortung zu begreifen, um die Sicherheit ihrer Daten zu gewährleisten.“
Zunehmende Verschlüsselung, aber Organisationen geben Schlüssel an Cloud-Anbieter weiter
Ungefähr die Hälfte (51 Prozent) der Organisationen schützen ihre empfindlichen Daten in der Cloud immer noch nicht durch Verschlüsselung oder Tokenisierung. Die Studie zeigte regionale Unterschiede hinsichtlich der Datensicherheit, wobei deutsche Organisationen in der Nutzung von Verschlüsselung mit 66 Prozent am weitesten fortgeschritten waren.
Organisationen geben die Schlüssel zu ihren verschlüsselten Daten an Cloud-Anbieter weiter. In fast der Hälfte der Fälle erstellen die Cloud Provider (44 Prozent) die Schlüssel, wenn die Daten in der Cloud verschlüsselt werden, vor den hausinternen Teams (36 Prozent) und Dritten (19 Prozent). Zudem verwalten 53 Prozent ihre Verschlüsselungscodes selber, obwohl 78 Prozent es für wichtig erachten, dass sie die Kontrolle über die Schlüssel behält.
Über die Hälfte der Unternehmen (54 Prozent) sind der Meinung, dass der Schutz sensibler Daten durch die Cloudspeicherung erschwert werde, ein Anstieg gegenüber den 49 Prozent vom Vorjahr. Über 70 Prozent geben an, dass die Komplexität der Verwaltung von Datenschutzbestimmungen in der Cloud den Schutz der Daten erschwere, wobei weitere zwei Drittel (67 Prozent) die Schwierigkeit der Anwendung konventioneller Sicherheitsmethoden in der Cloud anführten.
„Diese Studie zeigt, dass Unternehmen inzwischen die von neuen Cloud-Optionen gebotenen Vorteile nutzen, dabei aber der Datensicherheit nicht die notwendige Aufmerksamkeit schenken“, sagt Tina Stewart, Vice President of Market Strategy for Cloud Protection and Licensing Activity bei Thales. „Dabei überrascht, dass die Frage der Sicherheit kein Hauptfaktor im Auswahlprozess ist, obwohl die Verantwortung für die Datensicherheit den Cloud-Anbietern zugeschoben wird. Ganz gleich, welches Modell oder welchen Anbieter Sie auswählen, Sie sind für die Sicherheit Ihrer Unternehmensdaten in der Cloud zwingend selbst verantwortlich. Wenn eine Datenpanne auftritt, steht der Ruf Ihres Unternehmens auf dem Spiel. Deshalb ist es so wichtig, dass hausinterne Teams Ihren Sicherheitsstatus genau im Auge behalten und die Verschlüsselungscodes stets unter eigener Kontrolle haben.“
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie im Rahmen unseres Webinars mit dem Titel „Global Trends in Cloud Security: Gaps in Security Persist in a Multi-Cloud World“, das am 7. November stattfindet, oder auf der 2019 Thales Cloud Security Study Website.
Befragungsmethode
Die vorliegende Umfrage wurde vom Ponemon Institute im Auftrag von Thales durchgeführt. Befragt wurden 3.667 IT- und IT-Sicherheitsfachleute in Australien, Brasilien, Frankreich, Deutschland, Indien, Japan, Großbritannien und den USA.
Informationen und Meinungen aus der Branche zu den jüngsten Datensicherheitstrends finden sich im Thales Blog unter blog.thalesesecurity.com.
Folgen Sie Thales auf Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook und YouTube.
Über Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) ist ein führendes globales Technologieunternehmen, das schon heute die Welt von morgen gestaltet. Die Gruppe bietet Lösungen, Dienstleistungen und Produkte für Kunden in der Luft- und Raumfahrt, im Verkehrswesen, im Bereich digitale Identität und Sicherheit sowie im Verteidigungssektor an. Mit 80.000 Beschäftigten in 68 Ländern erzielte Thales 2018 einen Umsatz von 19,0 Milliarden Euro (auf Pro-Forma-Basis einschließlich Gemalto).
Thales investiert insbesondere in digitale Innovationen — Konnektivität, Big Data, künstliche Intelligenz und Cyber-Sicherheit — Technologien, die Unternehmen, Organisationen und Regierungsbehörden im entscheidenden Augenblick unterstützen.
BESUCHEN SIE Thales Group
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005494/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT