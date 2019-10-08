OCSiAl Introduces New TUBALL MATRIX Products for Elastomers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 07:05 AM EDT
OCSiAl, the world’s largest producer of graphene nanotubes, today introduced four new TUBALL MATRIX products designed specifically for the elastomers industry. The announcement from the International Elastomer Conference in Cleveland represents another expansion of the OCSiAl portfolio and TUBALL line of graphene nanotube additives. The new products enhance the compatibility of TUBALL for use in elastomer compounding with matrices refined to support fluoroelastomers, EPDM and tire compounds.
TUBALL MATRIX is a naturally conductive single-wall carbon nanotube additive that improves the physical properties of elastomers as well as conductivity without compromising other attributes. With loading rates below 0.5%, TUBALL MATRIX dispersions for elastomers also enable lightweighting, provide greater control over color, and eliminate marking. The new products, when added during the compounding process, form a reinforcing and conductive nanotube network within the compound.
“Ongoing innovation in elastomers is necessary to meet the needs that current material formulations can’t support,” said Michael Jacobsson, Sales Director, OCSiAl USA. “Our new TUBALL MATRIX dispersions integrate easily during the compounding process and, at very low loading rates, while enhancing physical properties and conductivity.”
The four new TUBALL MATRIX products have completed production testing and are qualified for customer use. The new products are:
- TUBALL MATRIX 608 for fluoroelastomers is designed for gaskets, seals and other components used in the oil and gas, semiconductor and aerospace industries. Adding TUBALL MATRIX 608 during compounding has shown to improve tensile strength up to 36%, tear strength up to 90% and abrasion resistance up to 27% while also enhancing conductive properties and color capabilities.
- TUBALL MATRIX 610 for EPDMs improves EPDM tensile strength up to 25% and tear strength up to 103%, delivering longer life for belts used in vehicles and conveyor systems. The added conductivity can enable higher speeds by eliminating static buildup. In EPDM roofing applications, TUBALL 610 improves elongation of roofing materials by up to 61% and enables greater control over color.
- TUBALL 614 and 615 for tire compounds integrate easily into the compounding process, enabling a 6.1% improvement in durability, a 9.6% improvement in efficiency, and improved traction. The low loading rates enable potential weight reduction that improves fuel efficiency and electric vehicle range.
OSCiAl uses a unique production process to produce nano additives at a significantly lower cost and larger scale than has previously been possible. Those additives are TUBALL, a universal graphene nanotube additive that augments material performance, and TUBALL MATRIX, a pre-dispersed form of TUBALL. TUBALL and TUBALL MATRIX transform existing materials to reduce weight, improve strength, increase adhesion or add conductivity.
For more information, visit OCSiAl.com.
About OCSiAl
As the world’s largest producer of graphene nanotubes, OCSiAl is powering material transformation by making nanoaugmented materials scalable and cost-effective. The company’s TUBALL™ and TUBALL MATRIX additives enable manufacturers to augment base materials with very small amounts of graphene nanotubes to reduce weight, increase strength, add conductivity and improve adhesion. Through its unique production process, OCSiAl can produce large quantities of graphene nanotubes at a cost 75 times lower than competitive technologies. Headquartered in Luxembourg, OCSiAl is a worldwide company with more than 400 employees and 600 business partners. The company’s Americas business is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and is the exclusive provider of TUBALL and TUBALL MATRIX in North and South America. For more information visit ocsial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005166/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT