GSMA: El despliegue 5G en la Comunidad de Estados Independientes estará liderado por los operadores móviles rusos

|October 8, 2019 07:31 AM EDT
Rusia liderará la Comunidad de Estados Independientes (CIS)1 en lo que respecta a comercialización de servicios 5G, y los demás mercados de la región lanzarán redes 5G para 2025. Estos datos se desprenden del informe Mobile Economy: Russia & CIS 2019 de la GSMA, que se ha publicado hoy en el evento Mobile 360 Series – Eurasia en Moscú. La región de la CEI tendrá alrededor de 54 millones de conexiones 5G para 2025, una tasa de adopción del 13 %. Se prevé que los operadores inviertan 39 000 millones de dólares en infraestructura móvil entre 2019 y 2025, de los cuales más del 70 % estarán dirigidos específicamente a 5G.
«Las redes 5G tienen el potencial de transformar la economía digital, tanto para las empresas como para los ciudadanos. Nuestro último informe destaca cómo Rusia y la región de la CEI se preparan para entrar en esta nueva y apasionante era», explicó Mats Granryd, director general de la GSMA. «Sin embargo, si se quiere capitalizar el enorme potencial de 5G para impulsar el crecimiento socioeconómico, los gobiernos regionales y las autoridades reglamentarias deben adoptar políticas, como el acceso al espectro, que fomenten la inversión interna y el desarrollo de la industria de la telefonía móvil».
Crecimiento de las redes 4G, ralentización de la incorporación de abonados
La región de la CEI contaba con 235 millones de abonados móviles únicos a finales de 2018, y Rusia, Ucrania y Uzbekistán representaban en conjunto el 80 %. La región tiene un alto índice de penetración de abonados únicos del 81 %, especialmente en Rusia, que se acerca al punto de saturación. El crecimiento futuro estará limitado a menos de 9 millones de nuevos abonados móviles únicos en la CEI para 2025. Sin embargo, la región también experimenta un cambio acelerado hacia la banda ancha móvil, impulsado por la mayor demanda de servicios intensivos en datos y más velocidad. 4G se convertirá en la tecnología móvil líder de la región en 2021, y representará más de dos tercios del total de conexiones en 2025.
Políticas de apoyo a la economía digital
El informe pone énfasis en la forma en que el suministro de conectividad 5G aumentará el nivel de capital de los operadores, mientras que la incertidumbre actual sobre el acceso al espectro podría ser una barrera potencial para liberar valor en la economía digital. Las redes 5G pueden respaldar una serie de soluciones innovadoras para las empresas y los consumidores; sin embargo, los responsables políticos también deberían aprovechar el poder de las redes 5G para impulsar el crecimiento y la transformación de las industrias tradicionales. El marco reglamentario debería fomentar el desarrollo del sector de la telefonía móvil en un entorno propicio para la inversión. Esto debería contar con el respaldo de un plan de desarrollo nacional integral de 5G.
Contribución de la telefonía móvil a la economía y el empleo
El sector de la telefonía móvil aportó 101 000 millones de dólares, o el 4,7 % del PBI, a la economía regional de la CEI en 2018, que se prevé que aumente a 122 000 millones de dólares (5,1 % del PBI) en 2023. En 2018, el sector contribuyó con 620 000 puestos de trabajo a través del empleo directo o indirecto mediante la actividad en la economía en general. En 2018 se recaudaron otros 12 000 millones de dólares a través de los impuestos generales. Se espera que las tecnologías relacionadas con 5G aporten 34 000 millones de dólares a la economía regional en los próximos 15 años.
Innovación regional respaldada por la conectividad móvil
El informe también destaca el potencial de los operadores para expandir sus negocios más allá de las comunicaciones tradicionales en áreas como la Internet de las cosas (IoT), donde los hogares y los edificios inteligentes serán dos pilares de crecimiento clave hasta 2025. El sector de la telefonía móvil también explora e implementa aplicaciones de inteligencia artificial (IA) y tecnologías de cadenas de bloques, además de inyectar mayores fondos en el ecosistema de start-ups para protegerse de las interrupciones y diversificar la combinación de ingresos.
