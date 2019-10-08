Mavenir Introduces Mobile Business Fabric™ to Transform Business Communications for Deskless Mobile Workers

|By Business Wire
Mavenir, the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider, today announced its Mobile Business Fabric™, a dynamic and fluid business communications framework designed to meet the evolving digital needs of businesses as mobility becomes a primary driver and customers demand change.
Mavenir’s Mobile Business Fabric™ consists of a portfolio of integrated business solutions with a focus on enabling deskless, mobile workers for businesses of all sizes—from SMBs to large enterprises. This portfolio integrates mobile voice, mobile video, rich communication services (RCS) and SMS messaging, voicemail, interactive voice response (IVR), chatbots, SpamShield™ fraud management and monetization enablers into secure, carrier-grade cloud offerings.
These are combined with digital enablement capabilities for provisioning, onboarding, and invoicing businesses via an intuitive, omnichannel interface. This embedded functionality avoids long, complex and costly integrations with the existing legacy business support systems (BSS) of the service provider or channel partner, accelerating time-to-market and time-to-revenue.
Mavenir’s Mobile Business Fabric solutions are currently deployed and under deployment in several Tier 1 MNOs in the US, UK, Spain, Germany, India and Japan.
“Mavenir’s vision is to transform mobile network economics and accelerate the business transformation for mobile operators and channel partners,” said Guillaume Le Mener, SVP and GM, Mobile Enterprise Solutions, Mavenir. “Mobile Business Fabric is a cohesive portfolio that provides true mobile-native experiences and addresses the deskless mobile user base to generate additional revenue streams, protect their existing customer base and reduce customer churn.”
Supporting Information:
- Today, 80% of the global workforce are mobile “deskless” first line workers and the top 8 deskless industries—agriculture, education, healthcare, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and construction—employ 2.7 billion employeesi.
- Deskless mobile workers require simplified workflows leveraging their powerful mobile devices on the go.
- Today, the majority of solutions in the market have been designed for office workers and then adapted to include some limited mobility capabilities. This can lead to user frustration, particularly for emerging mobile small and medium businesses (SMBs), which have been underserved.
Mavenir’s Mobile Business Fabric flips the paradigm over with a mobile-native portfolio that doesn’t require IT administrators, hardware investments, or complex device management, while providing seamless onboarding to help accelerate time to revenue.
“As an innovative and agile Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, Mavenir’s Mobile Business Fabric portfolio enables our global partners to target the Enterprise market, as well as the underserved SMB segment,” said Marek Wasilewski, SVP, Global Enterprise Channel. “Our disruptive solutions designed for the deskless mobile workers—who typically have an I want to do it myself and I want it now mentality—simplify onboarding, remove management complexity, and, ultimately, are focused on adding positive business outcomes."
The Mobile Business Fabric portfolio comes to market with the following solutions:
- Mobile Business Messaging — RCS Business Messaging as a service that enables MNOs to address the brands’ need to communicate with customers on the mobile messaging channel—including marketing campaigns (A2P) and chatbots (P2A)—leveraging Mavenir’s RBM Partner Ecosystem to accelerate time-to-revenue.
- Mobile Business Contact — Helping businesses of all sizes to minimize the number of missed business opportunities with a white label omni-channel contact center as a service (CCaaS) designed for quick and easy access. It enables seamless omni-channel (phone, email, chat, text-message, social) interactions with customers; with fast deployment using pre-built templates and API integrations with popular tools and AI platforms.
- Mobile Business Communications and Collaboration — unified communications and collaboration as a service (UCaaS) built on mobile call control elements, that leverages mobile network quality of service (QoS) enforcement as well as RCS messaging to allow businesses to text with both internal and external users, breaking the traditional restrictions of proprietary instant messaging implementations.
The Mobile Business Fabric solutions announced are available today as a service hosted from the Mavenir cloud or deployed in the service provider’s network. Mavenir is already adapting more products and solutions into the Fabric, expected in early 2020.
To learn more, visit Mavenir's Mobile Business Fabric page.
NOTE: Mavenir will be showcasing Mobile Business Fabric with live demos at Mobile World Congress 2019 Los Angeles. To request a meeting, visit https://mavenir.com/buzz/events/mwc-la-2019
About Mavenir:
Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.
We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com
Mavenir, the M logo, and CloudRange are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.
Copyright © 2019 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
i Emergence: Rise of the Deskless Workforce, 2018
