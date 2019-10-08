Ellie Mae Now Accepting Nominations for Ellie Mae Innovation Awards

|By Business Wire
|
October 8, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Ellie Mae Innovation Award, given each year to mortgage lenders and partners that have distinguished themselves in their innovative use of Ellie Mae solutions.
The Ellie Mae Innovation Award, previously known as the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame Award, recognizes the best and brightest companies in the mortgage industry who are using Ellie Mae’s Encompass® Digital Lending Platform and solutions to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Winning lenders will be recognized during Ellie Mae Experience, held March 23-35, 2020 in San Diego, California. Winners will enjoy many opportunities to showcase their company and success story during and after the event.
Nominations are being accepted through November 30, 2019.
Award categories include:
Outstanding Consumer Engagement: We know that homebuyers are looking for constant communication and always on accessibility. Simultaneously, your staff needs a transparent view of their pipeline to keep loans moving forward at a rapid pace. Tell us how you are empowering your staff to be more efficient through your use of Consumer Engagement Solutions to ensure an exemplary homebuyer experience.
Digital Mortgage Automation: Have you created a digital solution that makes your life easier? Perhaps you have used OCR to speed document review or simplified your workflow to reduce time and costs with an automated process. Tell us how you have improved your workflow.
Best Use of Data: Lenders sit on a wealth of data to help them drive intelligent decision making and process automation. Tell us how you are using data via Encompass Data Connect or Ellie Mae Insights to better reach your customers or navigate the changing mortgage landscape through lead scoring, prospecting or process automation.
Machine Learning & AI Innovation: This new category recognizes lenders who have taken the bold step to leverage their historical data to power their processes. Tell us how your business harnessed the power of machine learning and AI to offer innovative processes and create more efficient predictive models.
Lenders’s Choice for Innovative Service Provider: Partners, tell us how you are raising the bar for innovative solutions that power our lenders. Finalists in this category will be voted on by Ellie Mae lenders.
Ellie Mae customers can nominate their company for the Ellie Mae Innovation Awards or view prior winners at https://www.elliemae.com/customers/innovation-award. Winners will join an esteemed group of previously honored lenders including 2019 winners: UBS Bank USA, Academy Mortgage Corporation, Elevations Credit Union, J.G. Wentworth Home Lending, LLC, AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, George Mason Mortgage, LLC, First American Mortgage Solutions, LLC.
“Ellie Mae Experience gives us the opportunity to recognize our esteemed lenders and partners who have achieved exceptional results through their innovative use of Ellie Mae’s solutions,” said Jonathan Corr, President and CEO of Ellie Mae. “We look forward to seeing the fantastic submissions from our lenders and partners and are excited to honor the mortgage industry leaders who are shaping the industry through their innovative use of digital mortgage technology.”
Registration is now open for Ellie Mae Experience 2020. The early bird discount will be offered through January 24, 2020. The discounted conference rate is $1,395 or $2,390 if bundled with training. The regular conference rate is $1,595 or $2,590 if bundled with training. Groups of five or more will receive an additional $250 off their conference registration. The special conference room rate for Experience 2020 is available at both the Manchester Grand Hyatt and the Marriott Marquis.
To submit your nomination for the Ellie Mae Innovation Awards, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/about/innovation-award.
To learn more about Experience 2020 and to take advantage of early bird pricing, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/.
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.
© 2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.
