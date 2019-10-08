|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, today announced that the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform is now available directly from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. With its end-to-end DevOps toolchain orchestration and reporting platform, XebiaLabs allows enterprises to create and orchestrate even the most complex software release pipelines. By seamlessly connecting the DevOps tools a company already uses, XebiaLabs establishes an organized path from Development to Production. The platform then automates the deployment of applications to virtually any target, including AWS. By working with AWS, XebiaLabs allows enterprises to migrate virtually any application to Production on AWS infrastructure quickly, repeatably, and securely.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005536/en/
XebiaLabs Launches its Enterprise DevOps Platform on AWS Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)
Faster and Easier Cloud Migration
A recent study by O’Reilly shows that the top six challenges organizations face when adopting a cloud-native infrastructure include lack of skills, migrating from monoliths, security and compliance requirements, technical infrastructure, company culture, and cost. However, companies can overcome these obstacles by investing in a robust and scalable release process that provides structure and flexibility for their deployments, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-native.
The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform provides the end-to-end release orchestration and deployment automation enterprises need to get applications to the cloud quickly, flawlessly, and safely. It is designed to allow organizations to orchestrate their diverse, complex DevOps pipeline reliably at enterprise scale. With XebiaLabs, organizations get everything they need to migrate applications to a hybrid or AWS environment quickly, while meeting all security and compliance requirements. XebiaLabs provides:
- Consistent, robust processes, regardless of where or how a company deploys, whether legacy, cloud-native, containers, or serverless.
- Flexible deployment automation without the need for manual scripting, which doesn’t scale and distracts developers from building value-adding features.
- Security and compliance baked into the release process, and automatic capture of compliance data without disrupting IT teams from their essential work.
- Push-button audit reports that let you immediately generate audit-ready evidence for every activity in your release pipeline, showing who did what, where, and when.
- Hundreds of third-party integrations with DevOps tools, and a platform to connect them all from end to end.
- DevOps Intelligence that provides release insights, identifies critical bottlenecks, boosts efficiency, and establishes compliance.
- Best practice blueprints that let companies with limited cloud expertise quickly onboard new teams by providing pre-configured templates to migrate to the cloud.
“Customers with complex releases are looking for more repeatable, reliable, and secure paths to AWS and a higher chance of succeeding with their cloud migration strategies the first time,” said Bill Platt, General Manager, Migration Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We’re delighted that XebiaLabs is bringing its comprehensive XebiaLabs DevOps Platform to AWS Marketplace.”
“XebiaLabs orchestrates our release pipeline to AWS and helps stitch everything together. It helps us to enforce the necessary gates and process adherence before we push software out to AWS,” said Kishore Jonnalagedda, Application Architect, Toyota Motor North America.
XebiaLabs Offers Powerful Support for AWS
The new AWS Marketplace listing joins the XebiaLabs family of AWS offerings, which include a certified AWS Quick Start and integration with AWS Service Catalog. The XebiaLabs Quick Start automatically deploys the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform into a new or existing Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) on AWS in about 40 minutes. The AWS Service Catalog integration allows companies to offer controlled self-service deployments to their development teams, while enabling compliance, security, and governance requirements across the DevOps pipeline.
An Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), XebiaLabs also supports AWS Fargate, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and other AWS services, allowing developers to easily switch workloads from traditional data centers to AWS.
“We were born in the enterprise, so we’re very aware of the obstacles enterprise customers face when deploying to the cloud,” said Richard Nuñez, XebiaLabs Vice President of Strategic Alliances. “XebiaLabs is unique in that our platform accelerates the migration of highly complex applications to Production on AWS and adds security, automatic reporting, and full pipeline visibility. All of the tools an organization uses today can be integrated into an optimized release process, so no investments are wasted as we add scalability, speed, and compliance. Our platform is built from the ground up to help enterprises achieve their goal of getting to the cloud.”
Availability
The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform is now available for purchase on AWS Marketplace. Organizations can work with XebiaLabs on a private offer that meets their business needs and easily purchase the platform using AWS Enterprise Discount Program (AWS EDP), shortening the procurement cycle. In addition, teams who want to get started fast can buy the platform using a credit card. The new listing also allows enterprise customers to work with their trusted AWS System Integrator and AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners to purchase the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform as part of the AWS Marketplace Consulting Private Offers (CPPO) program.
Learn More
- XebiaLabs for Amazon Web Services (web page)
- AWS for Developers (web page)
- Move to the Cloud with XebiaLabs (XebiaLabs’ solutions for cloud—web page)
- To Infinity and Beyond: Accelerating Application Migration to the Cloud (white paper)
About XebiaLabs
XebiaLabs offers the industry’s only enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software platform, providing companies with the orchestration, automation, and reporting they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005536/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT